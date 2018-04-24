پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
6657بازدید
‍ پ

France’s Macron visits Trump as Iran nuclear deal hangs in balance

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized pomp and ceremony on Monday as Macron began a state visit to Washington likely to be dominated by differences with the United States over trade and the nuclear accord with Iran, Reuters reports.
کد خبر: ۷۹۳۰۳۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۷ 24 April 2018

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized pomp and ceremony on Monday as Macron began a state visit to Washington likely to be dominated by differences with the United States over trade and the nuclear accord with Iran, Reuters reports.

As Macron headed to the United States, the Iranian government urged European leaders to convince Trump not to tear up the 2015 deal between Tehran and six world powers.

The French president said on Sunday there was no “Plan B” for keeping a lid on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

He is on something of a rescue mission for what is formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Trump has said he would scrap unless European allies fix by mid-May what he calls “terrible flaws.”

“This visit is very important in our current context, with so many uncertainties, troubles and at times threats,” Macron said in French remarks as he arrived in Washington.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on European leaders to support the agreement.

“It is either all or nothing. European leaders should encourage Trump not just to stay in the nuclear deal, but more important to begin implementing his part of the bargain in good faith,” Zarif wrote on Twitter.

The deal reached between six powers – all of whom but Germany are nuclear-armed – and Tehran put curbs on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Minutes after Macron touched down in the United States, the White House said it had no announcements on the Iran deal.

“The president has been extremely clear that he thinks it’s a bad deal. That certainly has not changed,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

Macron said on Fox News Sunday it would be better to protect the deal instead of getting rid of it. “Is this agreement perfect and this JCPOA a perfect thing for our relationship with Iran? No. But for nuclear, what do you have as a better option? I don’t see it,” he said.

Macron’s visit is the first time Trump has hosted a state visit since he took power in January 2017. While the French leader has tried to develop a close relationship with Trump since he took office last May, he has so far seen few tangible results on issues from Iran to climate politics.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, shortly after their arrival at the Blair House residence, took quickly to the streets of Washington, walking past the White House complex to the Lincoln Memorial and greeting tourists.

Macron brought with him an oak tree sapling for planting on the South Lawn of the White House. The tree came from the Belleau Woods, site of a World War One battle in 1918 where 9,000 Americans died. Trump and Macron shoveled dirt on the freshly planted tree as the cameras clicked. “France is a very special country,” said Trump. “It’s a great honour.”

Trump and his wife, Melania, and the Macrons then flew aboard Trump’s Marine One helicopter to dine at Mount Vernon, the Virginia home of George Washington, the first US president and Revolutionary War commander whose alliance with France was critical to victory over the British.

The Trumps and Macrons spent about two hours at Mount Vernon. “We had a great dinner,” President Trump told reporters as they boarded the helicopter for the return trip to the White House.

Working meetings will be held at the White House on Tuesday before Macron addresses the US Congress the following day, the anniversary of the day French General Charles de Gaulle addressed a joint session of Congress in 1960.

Trump and Macron began their friendship a year ago in Belgium with a jaw-clenching handshake. While some other European leaders have kept a distance from Trump, Macron has worked hard to remain close to the US president. The two leaders speak frequently by phone.

Iran has long maintained that its nuclear program was for peaceful purposes.

Macron also wants to persuade Trump to exempt European nations from metal tariffs that are part of the US president’s plan to reduce chronic trade deficits with countries around the world, chiefly China.

His visit comes at a time of mounting alarm in Europe over the effect that US sanctions on Russia will have on their own manufacturing industries.

French officials said Paris and other European governments were coordinating efforts to persuade Trump to ease sanctions on Russia, including measures against Russian aluminum producers.

“There are concerns raised by the extraterritoriality effects of the new sets of sanctions,” a French finance ministry source said. “Europeans … have jointly warned the US administration about the economic impact and consequences and the need to find solutions.”

The official said France, Germany, Italy and Ireland were working together on the matter. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks with Trump in Washington later in the week.

Macron and Trump are also due to discuss Syria less than two weeks after the United States, France and Britain launched air strikes there in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack that killed dozens.

Macron said last week he believed he had persuaded Trump to keep US troops in Syria, though Trump has been insistent on bringing them home.

برچسب ها
trump macron iran nuclear deal
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

تخریب امامزاده جعلی در فشافویه/جسد یا مومیایی کجاست؟/حجاب با اجبار گشت ارشاد به مردم تحمیل نشود

تخریب امامزاده جعلی در فشافویه/جسد یا مومیایی کجاست؟/حجاب با اجبار گشت ارشاد به مردم تحمیل نشود

تلفن مرحوم هاشمی رفسنجانی شنود می شد؟/جای دولتمرد ناتوان در سطل آشغال است!/چرا اقبال حجاب در ترکیه بیشتر...

تلفن مرحوم هاشمی رفسنجانی شنود می شد؟/جای دولتمرد ناتوان در سطل آشغال است!/چرا اقبال حجاب در ترکیه بیشتر...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

حرکت چراغ خاموش مجلس برای تفکیک وزارتخانه‌ها

نفت امسال گران‌تر می‌شود

خلاصه‌ای از جنایات و خیانت‌های رضاخان

الگوهای فرزندآوری در ایران چه تغییری کرده است؟

پایان انتظار تاریخی مازندران برای لیگ برتر در اوج جنجال و اتهام

جنون آمیزترین الاکلنگ بازی

آغاز کنکور داوطلبان کارشناسی ارشد ناپیوسته

دیوان عالی آمریکا دستور مهاجرتی ترامپ را بررسی کرد

ترامپ: بن سلمان شپش دارد!

دوحه پاسخ عادل الجبیر درباره سوریه را داد

فشار مضاعف به کره شمالی تا زمان اقدام عملی پیونگ یانگ ادامه دارد

پیکر شهید«صالح الصماد» صبح شنبه در صنعاء تشییع می‌شود

گزیده بازی رئال مادرید - بایرن مونیخ

سقوط آثار کمدی در جدول فروش فیلم‌ها

تولد ۲۵۰ نوزاد در دقیقه

وب گردی

کدام خانه‌ها در تهران رو بورس‌اند؟

پیش‌بینی 19 کارشناس از بازار سرمایه امسال؛ بورس چه می‌شود؟

خوش‌تیپ‌ها پولدارتر می‌شوند؟ علم نظر دیگری دارد!

هتل اسپیناس پالاس

خواص برتر و مهم کرفس

امکان کاهش قیمت طلا و جواهرات تا ۱۰۰ در صد

بیل گیتس و راجر فدرر به نفع آموزش کودکان مسابقه می دهند

جنازه مومیایی شده رضا شاه در شهر ری کشف شد؟!
مناظره بی نظیر و خواندنی دو مقام سابق ایران و عربستان/ سید حسین موسویان: ترامپ بنزین به آتش اختلافات دو کشور می ریزد/ ترکی فیصل: آغوش ما به روی ایران باز است/برای بهبود روابط باید ابتدا تبلیغات منفی دو کشور علیه یکدیگر متوقف شود
کشف و جمع‌آوری دستگاه‌های شنود در منزل «رئیس دولت اصلاحات»!/شرط آیت‌الله مکارم برای فیلتر نکردن شبکه‌های اجتماعی/انتقاد حدادعادل از برخی مجریان صداوسیما/سیف با مجلس قهر کرده است؟
بارش ماهی از آسمان گلپایگان؟!
آيا کمربندهاي ويبراتور در لاغری مؤثرند؟
یک داعشی در سلول مشایی!/جزییات بازداشت عضو شورای شهر مشهد/لاریجانی: احمدی نژاد شأن ریاست‌جمهوری را پایین آورد/واکنش پدر یک قربانی کهریزک به بازداشت مرتضوی/روایت ترقی از شنود جلسات خصوصی خاتمی
سه پیشنهاد وسوسه‌انگیز به پوتین برای حمایت نکردن از اسد/ تهیه چهار سند برای همکاری با آمریکا جهت اصلاح برجام از سوی اروپایی ها/ آغاز عملیات جدید ارتش سوریه در شمال حمص/هشدار جدی وزیر خارجه آلمان در مورد تبعات خاورمیانه بدون برجام
طرح چهار مرحله‌ای ماکرون برای توافق هسته‌ای / نشانه‌های اساسی از تغییر رویکرد ترامپ به برجام
ماجرای زنی با دو همسر
آیا رئیس‌جمهور به بهانه دفاع از «ارتش»، «سپاه» را تخریب کرد؟!
روسیه: حمله اسرائیل به اس-‌300 در سوریه فاجعه به بار خواهد آورد
پس از پخش عبارت جنجالی از بلندگوی مجلس، سلیمی دوستانش را عوض می‌کند؟!
شرط جدید چهار کشور عربی برای ازسرگیری رابطه با قطر/جزئیات جدید از تیراندازی در کاخ سعودی /ورود نیروهای فرانسوی به سوریه/واکنش نتانیاهو به مصاحبه ظریف با شبکه آمریکایی
شرط عجیب برای بخشش در یک پرونده تجاوز!
خلخالی درباره جسد رضا خان چه گفت؟/«حمید بقایی» تحت مراقبت پزشکی است

افکار عمومی چشم انتظار «شنبه» و فرجام مامور خطاکار پلیس  (۳۰۰ نظر)

سعید مرتضوی در شمال کشور دستگیر شد +تکمیلی  (۲۱۸ نظر)

روایت تابش از دستور رهبری درباره موضوع حصر/واکنش علم‌الهدی به برخورد پلیس با یک دختر/گوینده عبارت «دختر …» در مجلس پیدا شد/پیشنهاد جدا شدن قم ویژه‌خواری است  (۲۰۳ نظر)

«کشور شدن قم» پیشنهاد خطرناک و اشتباهی است/ «جدایی دین از سیاست» در قالبی نو!  (۱۸۲ نظر)

خیالبافی‌های عجیب برای تشکیل اولین کشور وارد کننده آب!  (۱۷۴ نظر)

ناراحتی پیشنهاد دهنده «کشور مستقل قم» از تلگرام/مأموران گشت ارشاد قاضی نیستند/ذوالنور: قطعا با خانمی که دو تار مویش بیرون است برخورد نمی‌شود/فرمانده کل ارتش: دوست داشتم جانشین بسیج باشم  (۱۴۸ نظر)

کشف و جمع‌آوری دستگاه‌های شنود در منزل «رئیس دولت اصلاحات»!/شرط آیت‌الله مکارم برای فیلتر نکردن شبکه‌های اجتماعی/انتقاد حدادعادل از برخی مجریان صداوسیما/سیف با مجلس قهر کرده است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

انگشت دست مأمور زن گشت ارشاد در ماجرای کتک زدن دختر جوان شکسته/جمله نامتعارف پخش شده از تریبون مجلس، صداگذاری نبوده است  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آیا رئیس‌جمهور به بهانه دفاع از «ارتش»، «سپاه» را تخریب کرد؟!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

در کره شمالی اتفاقی مهم‌تر از مذاکره هسته‌ای با آمریکا در جریان است  (۱۱۷ نظر)

خودروسازی ما، یا مافیاست یا شبه مافیا/ حمایت از خودرو به اصطلاح ایرانی دل مردم را از بقیه کالاها هم زده است  (۱۱۷ نظر)

بخشنامه و مهلت دولت درباره کوچ از تلگرام مؤثر بود/ 27 درصد مراجعه به تلگرام کاهش یافته است/ خواهان آنیم که مردم خودشان کوچ کنند  (۱۱۷ نظر)

نمی توان مادام العمر تعرفه واردات خودرو را بالا نگه داشت/ حمایت از خودرو داخلی، نتیجه عکس داشته است  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آمریکا بدعهدی کند، ایران مطابق قانون از «ان‌پی‌تی» خارج می‌شود/ کاری می‌کنیم که طرف مقابل فکرش را هم نکند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

سفر برای بار دوم در سال، با دلار قاچاق یا راهی دیگر؟!  (۹۲ نظر)