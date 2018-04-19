US Air Safety Regulator to Order Inspections of Jet Engines After Deadly Blast

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday it would order inspections of certain jet engines after a lethal incident this week involving a Southwest Airlines flight.

"The FAA will issue an Airworthiness Directive (AD) within the next two weeks that will require inspections of certain CFM56-7B engines," the air safety regulator tweeted.

The directive will require ultrasonic inspections of fan blades when they reach a certain number of takeoffs and landings, according to the statement. "Any blades that fail the inspection will have to be replaced," the regulator stressed.

A fan blade reportedly broke off at the hub of a Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 engine, which exploded in mid-flight. The blast damaged the fuselage and smashed a window, nearly sucking a female passenger out. The woman died, while several other passengers were injured.