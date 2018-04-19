پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
412بازدید
‍ پ

Mexico leftist opens up 22-point lead in presidency race -poll

Mexican leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has widened his lead in the race to win the July 1 presidential election, opening up a gap of 22 percentage points, a poll by newspaper Reforma showed on Wednesday.
کد خبر: ۷۹۱۵۹۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ فروردين ۱۳۹۷ - ۱۰:۰۴ 19 April 2018

Mexican leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has widened his lead in the race to win the July 1 presidential election, opening up a gap of 22 percentage points, a poll by newspaper Reforma showed on Wednesday.

The April 12-15 voter poll showed Lopez Obrador winning 48 percent, a jump of six points from a February survey by Reforma. His nearest rival, Ricardo Anaya, who heads a right-left coalition, dropped by six points to 26 percent.

Running third was Jose Antonio Meade, candidate of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), whose backing remained steady at 18 percent, the poll showed.

The figures for the three stripped out the 19 percent of respondents who expressed no preference. The poll surveyed 1,200 voters and had a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

A separate survey by polling firm Mitofsky published late on Wednesday also showed Lopez Obrador pulling further ahead.

In that poll, Lopez Obrador garnered 31.9 percent support, up from 29.5 percent in a Mitofsky survey last month. Anaya trailed in second with 20.8 percent and Meade polled at 16.9 percent.

Lopez Obrador, a 64-year-old former mayor of Mexico City, has capitalized on widespread disenchantment with the PRI over political corruption, rising levels of violence and sluggish economic growth to consolidate his lead in recent weeks.

He says Mexico should reduce its economic dependence on foreign powers, and has vowed to put U.S. President Donald Trump “in his place” if he wins.

Trump’s barbs against Mexican immigrants and complaints that Mexico has taken advantage of the United States over trade have made him very unpopular south of the border, and a Lopez Obrador presidency could usher in a testier bilateral relationship.

Support for Anaya, a former leader of the centre-right National Action Party (PAN), has slipped since he came under attack from rivals over allegations of financial impropriety in a property deal in his home state of Queretaro.

Anaya, 39, has denied any wrongdoing.

Runner-up in the last two presidential contests, Lopez Obrador has promised an “austere” budget, to be achieved by battling corruption and cutting government waste.

He has threatened to undo the centrepiece of President Enrique Pena Nieto’s economic agenda, the opening of the oil and gas industry to private investment. However, several top advisers say Lopez Obrador is unlikely to make major changes.

Lopez Obrador has raised doubts over the future of Mexico City’s $13 billion new airport, now well under construction. Arguing it is too expensive and tainted by corruption, he is threatening to scrap the hub for a cheaper alternative. That has put him at loggerheads with Mexico’s richest man Carlos Slim, who has a major stake in the project.

The Reforma survey also showed Lopez Obrador comfortably beating his two main rivals in direct head-to-head contests. Facing Anaya, he wins by a margin of 51 percent to 31 percent, and against the 49-year-old Meade, by 57 percent to 22 percent.

Lopez Obrador’s party, the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), is poised to become the largest in Congress, four years after it was formally registered, the Reforma poll showed.

No party has held an outright majority since 1997 and it was not clear MORENA would do so either under the mix of direct election and proportional representation Mexico uses.

MORENA was projected to win 37 percent of support in voting for the lower house of Congress, the PAN 21 percent and the PRI 17 percent, the Reforma survey showed.

The leftist Labor Party (PT), which is allied to MORENA, had 5 percent of support. Another MORENA ally, the socially conservative Social Encounter Party, polled 1 percent, below the 3 percent threshold needed to enter Congress.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله مکارم: اگر به قم اهمیت دهند نتاج جهانی آن را خواهید دید/عضو جامعه مدرسین: به اندازه اداره یک...

آیت‌الله مکارم: اگر به قم اهمیت دهند نتاج جهانی آن را خواهید دید/عضو جامعه مدرسین: به اندازه اداره یک...

انتقاد همسر کروبی از رئیس جمهور/ شوخی مستهجن نماینده مجلس کار دستش داد/بنایی بر فیلتر شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی...

انتقاد همسر کروبی از رئیس جمهور/ شوخی مستهجن نماینده مجلس کار دستش داد/بنایی بر فیلتر شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

«اولین‌های تاریخ» در آخر هفته تلویزیون

زیپ لاین در گراویتی کانیون

واکنش به انتشار عکس‌های خصوصی کاوه مدنی

احتمال حضور زنان در میان گزینه‌های شهرداری تهران

آتش سوزی مرگبار در خیابان آیت الله کاشانی

کاریکاتور/تفاوت بارسلونا با مسی با بارسای بدون مسی

پدر کویرشناسی ایران: ارومیه دیگر احیا نمی‌شود

واکتش حسام‌الدین آشنا به پیشنهاد پایتخت‌شدن قم

توقف فعالیت دبیرخانه شورای امنیت ملی در تلگرام

تحصیلات مدیر کانال همسزیابی تا پایان دوره ابتدایی

افزایش احتمال اجماع اروپا برای تحریم ایران/توصیه به ترامپ برای راه‌اندازی جنگ اقتصادی با ایران/ دست رد مصر به سینه عربستان و آمریکا/جزئیات جنگ رسانه‌ای خاموش میان عربستان و امارات

پرسپولیس با یک بازیکن دیگرش هم تمدید کرد

کدام نماینده آن جمله دو از شأن را به زبان آورد؟

وب گردی

رئیس سازمان بورس و اوراق بهادار چه پیش‌بینی‌ای از وضعیت بازار سرمایه درسال ۹۷ دارد؟

بلاتکلیفی تاکسی های فرودگاهی ادامه دارد؛

گران‌ترین و ارزان‌ترین خوراکی‌های خانوار ایرانی در سال ۹۶

سیگنال‌های بودجه برای خانوار؛ مردم در انتظار چه باشند؟

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن ( همه چیز دست شماست )

موج اعتراضات مردمی از طرح ترافیک جدید به رانندگان آژانس رسید

هشدار نسبت به رونق بازار سیاه ارز

اتفاقاتی ارزی چه تاثیری در بورس کالا دارد؟

پیش‌بینی وضعیت بورس پس از ارز دستوری

جزئیات حضور فیلم تازه اصغر فرهادی در کن

رختخواب گرم کابوس زاست

همه چیز در مورد ویتامین d

10 فرمان اصلی تربیتی

شوخی وسیع مردم با گم شدن سعید مرتضوی! +تصاویر
حکم اعدام «بهمن ورمزیار» اجرا شد
انتقاد همسر کروبی از رئیس جمهور/ شوخی مستهجن نماینده مجلس کار دستش داد/بنایی بر فیلتر شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی وجود ندارد/تبدیل مزار پدر شریعتی به غرفه امانات/شهردار شدن عارف جدی شد!/ ورود مجلس به بحث لباس تیم ملی
حکم بازداشت موقت مشایی یک ماه دیگر تمدید شد/شجره‌‌نامه سیادت ملکه الیزابت جعلی است/شهردار جدید رابطه اصلاح‌طلبان با «رهبر» را بهتر کند/شهردار جدید رابطه اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبر را بهتر کند/صادق و على لاريجانى بر پايان يافتن حصر تأكيده بودند
«دکتر احمدی‌نژاد» در کنار «پدر علم نوين هوش مصنوعي جهان» با ظلم می‌جنگد!
مرتضوی پیدا شد!
بیانیه ضد ایرانی اجلاس سران عرب در ظهران عربستان/پیام پوتین به سران کشورهای عربی/پیام فرزند «جمال عبدالناصر» به بشار اسد/درگیری شدید ارتش سوریه با تروریست ها در شمال حمص
کاوه مدنی با استعفای غیابی از سازمان حفاظت محیط زیست رفت!
کهرم: شرط بسته بودم که کاوه مدنی نمی ماند!/غیبت معنادار وزیر بهداشت در جلسات هیأت دولت/اتفاق نظر مسئولین نظام برای فیلتر کردن تلگرام/سعید طوسی: تازه از ترکیه برگشته‌ام/دولت با طرح‌های انقلابی، مردم را به فرزندآوری بیشتر ترغیب کند
دریاچه ارومیه پس از بارش‌های اخیر
توقف یک اعدام با دستور مقام معظم رهبری
بازیکنان اوکراین بی‌حجاب بودند کفاشیان رفت/خاوری با حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از کشور گریخت/وزیر بهداشت در مجلس: اگر هم نیستی باید نشان دهی عصاره فضائل ملت هستی
اعلام آمادگی عربستان برای اعزام نیروی نظامی به سوریه/ طراح اصلی حمله به سوریه/سخنان جنجالی سفیر کویت در لبنان علیه عربستان/ کشف انبار مواد شیمیایی تسلیحاتی در دومای سوریه
بانک دی در مسیری که بازگشتی ندارد
واکنش شدیداللحن پارلمان مصر به حمله سه کشور غربی به سوریه / جزئیات جدید از مقابله پدافند هوایی سوریه با حمله موشکی سه جانبه/سناتور آمریکایی: ترامپ درصدد پاره کردن برجام است/ دفاع کره شمالی از موضع ایران در توافق هسته‌ای

حمله هوایی آمریکا و متحدانش به سوریه/واکنش ایران و روسیه به حملات+ فیلم  (۳۷۶ نظر)

شوخی وسیع مردم با گم شدن سعید مرتضوی! +تصاویر  (۲۳۲ نظر)

تماس تلفنی روحانی با بشار اسد/ ترکیه و قطر: حملات غربی ها علیه سوریه مورد تأیید است/ مقتدا صدر: پیامدهای تجاوز به سوريه فاجعه بار خواهد بود/ دبیر کل سازمان ملل خواستار خویشتنداری طرفین شد/استقبال اسرائیل از حملات علیه سوریه  (۲۲۰ نظر)

نه تهدید نه شعار، تا دیر نشده، گره بحران آب شرق اصفهان را با دست باز کنید!  (۱۷۲ نظر)

اهداف و مناطق مورد تهاجم آمریکا، انگلیس و فرانسه در سوریه+ نقشه  (۱۶۶ نظر)

۹ محافظ مرتضوی از او بی‌خبرند/ در هیج جای تاریخ حقوقی کشور، نداریم که فردی را با قرار ۲ میلیارد تومانی با کفالت آزاد کنند/قرار کفالت مرتضوی از سوی یک شرکت حمل و نقل تأمین شده است!  (۱۴۷ نظر)

پویش مردمی پیدا کردن سعید مرتضوی!/سؤال مهم کواکبیان از قوه‌ قضائیه/درخواست کروبی برای مطالعه روزنامه کیهان/رأی اصفهان و قم چگونه احمدی‎نژاد را برنده انتخابات کرد؟/قند در دلتان آب نشود؛ شاید این بار تتلو هم از ما حمایت نکند!  (۱۲۷ نظر)

«سرقت مسلحانه از بانک» و «خرید شیر خشک»؛ روایتی تلخ و تأمل برانگیز! +فیلم  (۱۲۴ نظر)

نظرتان درباره طراحی پیراهن تیم ملی فدراسیون پنج ستاره ایران برای جام‌جهانی 2018 چیست؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

جنجال درباره آمار فزاینده بی‌دین شدن جوانان در ترکیه  (۱۱۸ نظر)

دسته‌گل جدید فدراسیون فوتبال در پیراهن تیم ملی برای جام‌جهانی/پیشنهاد رفع حصر با توجه به رو شدن ماهیت احمدی‌نژاد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

«اسفناک»؛ لغتی که برای توصیف حال و روز اهالی سرپل ذهاب حقیر است!  (۹۹ نظر)

لطفی که دولت احمدی‌نژاد در حق پسر خاتمی کرد!/واکنش مهاجرانی به حمله سه کشور به سوریه/پشت پرده تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد کدام اتاق فکر است؟  (۸۷ نظر)

کهرم: شرط بسته بودم که کاوه مدنی نمی ماند!/غیبت معنادار وزیر بهداشت در جلسات هیأت دولت/اتفاق نظر مسئولین نظام برای فیلتر کردن تلگرام/سعید طوسی: تازه از ترکیه برگشته‌ام/دولت با طرح‌های انقلابی، مردم را به فرزندآوری بیشتر ترغیب کند  (۸۷ نظر)

نخستین واکنش سپاه قدس به تهدید اسرائیل/رقم تخلف صندوق ذخیره فرهنگیان اعلام شد/نظر مطهری درباره پیام‌رسان‌های داخلی/ماجرای حساب آیت‌الله هاشمی در اروپا/کنایه جهانگیری به نجفی  (۶۸ نظر)