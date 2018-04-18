پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
3605بازدید
‍ پ

Cuba's next president? Who is Miguel Díaz-Canel

Cuba is set to undergo a historic shift this week, elevating a relatively unknown Communist Party official to replace retiring President Raúl Castro.
کد خبر: ۷۹۱۲۶۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ فروردين ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۸:۴۰ 18 April 2018

Cuba is set to undergo a historic shift this week, elevating a relatively unknown Communist Party official to replace retiring President Raúl Castro.

But who is Miguel Díaz-Canel? And what does his ascension to the top of Cuba's government mean for a country that has been run by the Castro brothers for nearly 60 years?

Little is known about the 57-year-old heir apparent who is expected to lead Cuba in a post-Castro world. He has not granted interviews to foreign media, and the state-run newspapers in Cuba have only shared snippets of his travels inside of Cuba and abroad.

Christopher Sabatini, a lecturer of international relations and policy who has studied Cuba, said the shroud of mystery surrounding Díaz-Canel is by design. The Cuban regime, he said, has carefully presented a profile of a man who is a staunch communist, but one in touch with Cuba's younger generation as it transitions away from Castro's contemporaries.

"He likes the Rolling Stones. He likes the Beatles. He has an iPad. We hear that repeated over and over," Sabatini said. "That to me smacks of a well-managed (public relations) campaign."

Starting this week, Díaz-Canel will carry the weight of the presidency at a time when relations with the U.S. are becoming more antagonistic and Cuba's main economic lifeline, Venezuela, is cratering.

Here are four things we do know about the future leader.

Communist Party leader

After graduating from college in the central city of Santa Clara, Díaz-Canel performed his three years of obligatory military service and jumped right into party politics.

In 1987, he joined the Young Communists' Union and started rising through the ranks. By 1994, he was named first party secretary in Villa Clara province. Neighbors say he didn't move to the larger homes provided by the government to people in that position.

"He didn't even fix up his house to live more comfortably," Roberto Suarez Tagle, 78, a neighbor, told the Associated Press. "He always found out about the real problems that people had."

In 2003, he was named first secretary of the more populous province of Holguin in eastern Cuba, and was also named to the Communist Party's Politburo, one of its highest decision-making bodies.

In 2013, Castro named Díaz-Canel first vice president of the Council of State, placing him in line to replace Castro.

Minister of Education

Díaz-Canel maintained a separate career track throughout his time in politics.

After finishing his military service, he worked as an engineering professor at the University of Santa Clara. Years later, he was named Cuba's minister of education.

Cuban media fawned over his approach to that role, boasting that he was one of the first high-ranking government officials to bring a laptop to government meetings, and pushing for more technology in Cuba's under-funded classrooms.

Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, who is expected to replace

Cuba's state-run newspaper, Granma, routinely publishes stories of Díaz-Canel's visits to schools around the country. During a visit to schools in Santiago de Cuba, where the remains of Fidel Castro were interred in 2016, Díaz-Canel called on teachers to carry on one of Castro's legacies by ensuring that free education endured.

"If we took the oath that Fidel would always be with us...this work must become a bulwark, so that in the process of training young people, they are able to channel our comandante both in their sentiments and daily actions," he said, according to Granma.

Raising his profile

Would-be successors to the Castro brothers have come and gone, but the Cuban regime has been easing Díaz-Canel into more prominent roles in recent years.

According to state media, he has hosted meetings in Cuba with leaders of Mexico, Spain, Germany, India, Pakistan, El Salvador, South Africa, Portugal, the United Arab Emirates, the Vatican, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

He has also led government delegations to Russia, China, Japan, North Korea, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Angola, Bolivia, and the 2016 Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

In recent years, Cuban reporters have chronicled his trips around the island as he visited schools, business centers, manufacturing plants and sugar mills.

True Believer

The few times he's spoken publicly, Díaz-Canel has made clear that he's a true believer in the Marxist-Leninist ideology that formed the basis of the Castro revolution. He's also fully embraced the island's suspicion of the Yankees to the north.

In a speech in October, he blasted the United States for its insistence that Cuba move toward a more democratic government.

"Imperialism can never be trusted, not even a tiny bit, never," he said, echoing the words of Ernesto "Che" Guevara on the 50th anniversary of his death.

His most extensive comments came in a video that was leaked and posted on YouTube by Cuban dissident Antonio Rodiles last year. In the video, Díaz-Canel said the embassies of the U.S., Norway, Spain, Germany and Britain were supporting "subversive activity" on the island. And he vowed to crack down on dissidents and independent media, who he said were being paid by foreign actors trying to foment dissent.

"We will shut it down," Díaz-Canel said of one website. "Let the scandal ensure. Let them say we censor. Everyone censors here."

Such comments, Sabatini said, show that the public image the Cubans are trying to put forth masks the reality that Díaz-Canel will act no differently than his hard-line predecessors.

"There's no reason to believe otherwise," Sabatini said. "He wouldn't have made it this far if he wasn't."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله مکارم: اگر به قم اهمیت دهند نتاج جهانی آن را خواهید دید/عضو جامعه مدرسین: به اندازه اداره یک...

آیت‌الله مکارم: اگر به قم اهمیت دهند نتاج جهانی آن را خواهید دید/عضو جامعه مدرسین: به اندازه اداره یک...

انتقاد همسر کروبی از رئیس جمهور/ شوخی مستهجن نماینده مجلس کار دستش داد/بنایی بر فیلتر شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی...

انتقاد همسر کروبی از رئیس جمهور/ شوخی مستهجن نماینده مجلس کار دستش داد/بنایی بر فیلتر شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

تماشای نخستین فیلم سینمایی در «ریاض»

ترافیک روان در همه جاده های کشور

سفر خانوادگی رییس به شمال باشاسی بلندهیات فوتبال!

سامانه بارشی جدید از فردا وارد آسمان کشور می‌شود

کلاویه‌ گم شده

وب گردی

رئیس سازمان بورس و اوراق بهادار چه پیش‌بینی‌ای از وضعیت بازار سرمایه درسال ۹۷ دارد؟

بلاتکلیفی تاکسی های فرودگاهی ادامه دارد؛

گران‌ترین و ارزان‌ترین خوراکی‌های خانوار ایرانی در سال ۹۶

سیگنال‌های بودجه برای خانوار؛ مردم در انتظار چه باشند؟

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن ( همه چیز دست شماست )

موج اعتراضات مردمی از طرح ترافیک جدید به رانندگان آژانس رسید

هشدار نسبت به رونق بازار سیاه ارز

اتفاقاتی ارزی چه تاثیری در بورس کالا دارد؟

پیش‌بینی وضعیت بورس پس از ارز دستوری

جزئیات حضور فیلم تازه اصغر فرهادی در کن

رختخواب گرم کابوس زاست

همه چیز در مورد ویتامین d

10 فرمان اصلی تربیتی

شوخی وسیع مردم با گم شدن سعید مرتضوی! +تصاویر
حکم اعدام «بهمن ورمزیار» اجرا شد
انتقاد همسر کروبی از رئیس جمهور/ شوخی مستهجن نماینده مجلس کار دستش داد/بنایی بر فیلتر شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی وجود ندارد/تبدیل مزار پدر شریعتی به غرفه امانات/شهردار شدن عارف جدی شد!/ ورود مجلس به بحث لباس تیم ملی
حکم بازداشت موقت مشایی یک ماه دیگر تمدید شد/شجره‌‌نامه سیادت ملکه الیزابت جعلی است/شهردار جدید رابطه اصلاح‌طلبان با «رهبر» را بهتر کند/شهردار جدید رابطه اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبر را بهتر کند/صادق و على لاريجانى بر پايان يافتن حصر تأكيده بودند
«دکتر احمدی‌نژاد» در کنار «پدر علم نوين هوش مصنوعي جهان» با ظلم می‌جنگد!
مرتضوی پیدا شد!
بیانیه ضد ایرانی اجلاس سران عرب در ظهران عربستان/پیام پوتین به سران کشورهای عربی/پیام فرزند «جمال عبدالناصر» به بشار اسد/درگیری شدید ارتش سوریه با تروریست ها در شمال حمص
کاوه مدنی با استعفای غیابی از سازمان حفاظت محیط زیست رفت!
کهرم: شرط بسته بودم که کاوه مدنی نمی ماند!/غیبت معنادار وزیر بهداشت در جلسات هیأت دولت/اتفاق نظر مسئولین نظام برای فیلتر کردن تلگرام/سعید طوسی: تازه از ترکیه برگشته‌ام/دولت با طرح‌های انقلابی، مردم را به فرزندآوری بیشتر ترغیب کند
دریاچه ارومیه پس از بارش‌های اخیر
توقف یک اعدام با دستور مقام معظم رهبری
بازیکنان اوکراین بی‌حجاب بودند کفاشیان رفت/خاوری با حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از کشور گریخت/وزیر بهداشت در مجلس: اگر هم نیستی باید نشان دهی عصاره فضائل ملت هستی
اعلام آمادگی عربستان برای اعزام نیروی نظامی به سوریه/ طراح اصلی حمله به سوریه/سخنان جنجالی سفیر کویت در لبنان علیه عربستان/ کشف انبار مواد شیمیایی تسلیحاتی در دومای سوریه
بانک دی در مسیری که بازگشتی ندارد
واکنش شدیداللحن پارلمان مصر به حمله سه کشور غربی به سوریه / جزئیات جدید از مقابله پدافند هوایی سوریه با حمله موشکی سه جانبه/سناتور آمریکایی: ترامپ درصدد پاره کردن برجام است/ دفاع کره شمالی از موضع ایران در توافق هسته‌ای

حمله هوایی آمریکا و متحدانش به سوریه/واکنش ایران و روسیه به حملات+ فیلم  (۳۷۶ نظر)

شوخی وسیع مردم با گم شدن سعید مرتضوی! +تصاویر  (۲۳۲ نظر)

تماس تلفنی روحانی با بشار اسد/ ترکیه و قطر: حملات غربی ها علیه سوریه مورد تأیید است/ مقتدا صدر: پیامدهای تجاوز به سوريه فاجعه بار خواهد بود/ دبیر کل سازمان ملل خواستار خویشتنداری طرفین شد/استقبال اسرائیل از حملات علیه سوریه  (۲۲۰ نظر)

نه تهدید نه شعار، تا دیر نشده، گره بحران آب شرق اصفهان را با دست باز کنید!  (۱۷۲ نظر)

اهداف و مناطق مورد تهاجم آمریکا، انگلیس و فرانسه در سوریه+ نقشه  (۱۶۶ نظر)

۹ محافظ مرتضوی از او بی‌خبرند/ در هیج جای تاریخ حقوقی کشور، نداریم که فردی را با قرار ۲ میلیارد تومانی با کفالت آزاد کنند/قرار کفالت مرتضوی از سوی یک شرکت حمل و نقل تأمین شده است!  (۱۴۷ نظر)

پویش مردمی پیدا کردن سعید مرتضوی!/سؤال مهم کواکبیان از قوه‌ قضائیه/درخواست کروبی برای مطالعه روزنامه کیهان/رأی اصفهان و قم چگونه احمدی‎نژاد را برنده انتخابات کرد؟/قند در دلتان آب نشود؛ شاید این بار تتلو هم از ما حمایت نکند!  (۱۲۷ نظر)

«سرقت مسلحانه از بانک» و «خرید شیر خشک»؛ روایتی تلخ و تأمل برانگیز! +فیلم  (۱۲۴ نظر)

نظرتان درباره طراحی پیراهن تیم ملی فدراسیون پنج ستاره ایران برای جام‌جهانی 2018 چیست؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

جنجال درباره آمار فزاینده بی‌دین شدن جوانان در ترکیه  (۱۱۸ نظر)

دسته‌گل جدید فدراسیون فوتبال در پیراهن تیم ملی برای جام‌جهانی/پیشنهاد رفع حصر با توجه به رو شدن ماهیت احمدی‌نژاد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

«اسفناک»؛ لغتی که برای توصیف حال و روز اهالی سرپل ذهاب حقیر است!  (۹۹ نظر)

لطفی که دولت احمدی‌نژاد در حق پسر خاتمی کرد!/واکنش مهاجرانی به حمله سه کشور به سوریه/پشت پرده تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد کدام اتاق فکر است؟  (۸۷ نظر)

کهرم: شرط بسته بودم که کاوه مدنی نمی ماند!/غیبت معنادار وزیر بهداشت در جلسات هیأت دولت/اتفاق نظر مسئولین نظام برای فیلتر کردن تلگرام/سعید طوسی: تازه از ترکیه برگشته‌ام/دولت با طرح‌های انقلابی، مردم را به فرزندآوری بیشتر ترغیب کند  (۸۷ نظر)

نخستین واکنش سپاه قدس به تهدید اسرائیل/رقم تخلف صندوق ذخیره فرهنگیان اعلام شد/نظر مطهری درباره پیام‌رسان‌های داخلی/ماجرای حساب آیت‌الله هاشمی در اروپا/کنایه جهانگیری به نجفی  (۶۸ نظر)