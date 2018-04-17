پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
6529بازدید
‍ پ

Syria attack triggered Western action, but on the ground Assad gained

After Syrian forces bombed the town of Douma earlier this month in an attack the United States says involved chlorine gas, Washington and its allies launched missile strikes as punishment.
کد خبر: ۷۹۰۹۶۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ فروردين ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۹:۲۸ 17 April 2018

After Syrian forces bombed the town of Douma earlier this month in an attack the United States says involved chlorine gas, Washington and its allies launched missile strikes as punishment.

The retribution has changed little in the course of the seven-year civil war, but the alleged poison gas attack did.

Rebels had held the stronghold of Douma, near the capital Damascus, for years despite repeated offensives. Within hours of the April 7 attack they were in retreat.

Under pressure from beleaguered residents and facing Russian threats of further such attacks, the rebel group Jaish al-Islam finally agreed to surrender Douma and leave for the Turkish border, Mohammad Alloush, a top official in the movement, said.

By the time the West struck back just under a week later, armed resistance in the areas around the Syrian government’s seat of power had all but collapsed, further strengthening the hand of President Bashar al-Assad.

Syria and Russia condemned the Western military intervention early on Saturday, and deny the use of chemical weapons in Douma. Moscow branded it a lie concocted with the help of Britain, while the British government said a significant body of information, including intelligence, indicated the Syrian government was responsible.

Whatever happened on that day, it prompted a dramatic shift on the ground.

Medical relief groups said dozens of civilians were killed, and one video circulated by activists showed the bodies of around a dozen men, women and children lifeless on the floor, some of them with foam at the mouth.

A couple of hours later, according to Alloush, mediators from the rebel group held talks with a team led by a senior officer from the Russian defence ministry.

“The threat came: ‘You saw what happened in Douma. Now you can only sign, or there will be more strikes and nobody left in the town’,” Alloush, who is based in Istanbul, told Reuters.

He blamed Russia for helping the Syrian army carry out the attack in order to end the rebellion. “They bombed and bombed and we weren’t defeated by conventional weapons so they found the only way was to use chemical [weapons].”

After talking to the Russians, Jaish al-Islam members then met a civilian council representing Douma residents. The residents’ message to the rebels was clear: “They said ‘we can no longer hold on. If you don’t leave, we are going over to the regime’,” said Alloush.

A council member who declined to be named told Reuters that civilians said they could no longer resist, given the threat of further attacks.

Dozens of people had been killed under intense bombardment the day before poison gas was allegedly deployed, but there was a difference, Alloush said. “Chemical weapons create more terror.”

Big gains by Assad

Syria’s civil war has been going Assad’s way since Russia intervened on his side in 2015. After the key capture of eastern Aleppo in late 2016, Assad and his allies have taken back one area after another from rebels who face Russian air power and lack sufficient aid from foreign states that back them only half-heartedly.

Significant areas of Syria still remain beyond the president’s grasp. But in the region around the capital he has made big gains. Eastern Ghouta fell last month, leaving Douma as the last major rebel bastion.

Its fall — insurgent fighters have been bussed towards the Turkish border over the past few days — marks another milestone.

The Ghouta offensive was directed from the start by Russia and waged on the ground by elite Syrian forces, according to a commander in the regional military alliance that backs Assad.

Hamstrung by rivalries and weakened by the “scorched earth” bombardment, the handful of eastern Ghouta rebel groups were steadily defeated and forced to accept safe passage to opposition-held territory at the Turkish border.

Once the biggest rebel group in eastern Ghouta, Jaish al-Islam claimed to have fortified Douma extensively, meaning government forces could face a costly battle to capture it.

The group also said it could have held out thanks to weapons factories it built up during the war and enough supplies to feed people for a year.

In negotiations with Russian military personnel, Jaish al-Islam pressed for a deal that would let in Russian military police, keep out the Syrian military and allow its fighters to stay as a local security force.

Alloush said the talks appeared to be going well two days before the suspected chemical attack, with the Russians having promised to study fresh proposals.

But, he said, Russia’s response the following day was a threat: face chemical attacks or leave to northern Syria.

That afternoon the most ferocious bombardment yet was unleashed on Douma.

The government accused Jaish al-Islam of shelling residential areas of Damascus and reneging on promises to release abducted soldiers and civilians held by the group.

The rebels denied opening fire. “We were fighting the Russians. We were not fighting the regime,” Alloush said.

The pro-Assad commander who declined to be named said the army had been mobilised on April 6 in preparation for a possible assault, after Jaish al-Islam reneged on an agreement to leave the town and introduced unacceptable demands.

These included its legalisation as a political party, and a requirement that the Syrian army stay out of Douma. The Russians were furious, according to the pro-Assad commander.

“The Russians got very angry with them ... and asked them ‘what are these impossible conditions’?” The Syrian government’s position was clear, the commander said. The rebels must go “to Jarablus”, a town at the Turkish border.

Sources in the rebel group, however, said that talks with the Russians had been about the terms of them staying in Douma, not about conditions of a withdrawal.

The ensuing onslaught smashed Jaish al-Islam’s defensive lines, according to both Alloush and the pro-Assad commander. As the air strikes continued, Alloush reiterated Jaish al-Islam’s demand that it be allowed to stay in Douma to protect its people.

The next evening, more than 500 people, mostly women and children, began arriving at medical centres in Douma showing symptoms consistent with exposure to a chemical agent, according to Syrian American Medical Society, a relief organisation.

“Following the chemical attack, the target site and the surrounding area of the hospital receiving the injured were attacked with barrel bombs, which hindered the ability of the ambulances to reach the victims,” it said.

Hours later, the rebels began to withdraw.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله مکارم: اگر به قم اهمیت دهند نتاج جهانی آن را خواهید دید/عضو جامعه مدرسین: به اندازه اداره یک...

آیت‌الله مکارم: اگر به قم اهمیت دهند نتاج جهانی آن را خواهید دید/عضو جامعه مدرسین: به اندازه اداره یک...

انتقاد همسر کروبی از رئیس جمهور/ شوخی مستهجن نماینده مجلس کار دستش داد/بنایی بر فیلتر شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی...

انتقاد همسر کروبی از رئیس جمهور/ شوخی مستهجن نماینده مجلس کار دستش داد/بنایی بر فیلتر شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

تماشای نخستین فیلم سینمایی در «ریاض»

ترافیک روان در همه جاده های کشور

سفر خانوادگی رییس به شمال باشاسی بلندهیات فوتبال!

سامانه بارشی جدید از فردا وارد آسمان کشور می‌شود

کلاویه‌ گم شده

وب گردی

رئیس سازمان بورس و اوراق بهادار چه پیش‌بینی‌ای از وضعیت بازار سرمایه درسال ۹۷ دارد؟

بلاتکلیفی تاکسی های فرودگاهی ادامه دارد؛

گران‌ترین و ارزان‌ترین خوراکی‌های خانوار ایرانی در سال ۹۶

سیگنال‌های بودجه برای خانوار؛ مردم در انتظار چه باشند؟

طلا و جواهرتو با قیمتی که دوست داری خرید کن ( همه چیز دست شماست )

موج اعتراضات مردمی از طرح ترافیک جدید به رانندگان آژانس رسید

هشدار نسبت به رونق بازار سیاه ارز

اتفاقاتی ارزی چه تاثیری در بورس کالا دارد؟

پیش‌بینی وضعیت بورس پس از ارز دستوری

جزئیات حضور فیلم تازه اصغر فرهادی در کن

رختخواب گرم کابوس زاست

همه چیز در مورد ویتامین d

10 فرمان اصلی تربیتی

شوخی وسیع مردم با گم شدن سعید مرتضوی! +تصاویر
حکم اعدام «بهمن ورمزیار» اجرا شد
انتقاد همسر کروبی از رئیس جمهور/ شوخی مستهجن نماینده مجلس کار دستش داد/بنایی بر فیلتر شدن شبکه‌های اجتماعی وجود ندارد/تبدیل مزار پدر شریعتی به غرفه امانات/شهردار شدن عارف جدی شد!/ ورود مجلس به بحث لباس تیم ملی
حکم بازداشت موقت مشایی یک ماه دیگر تمدید شد/شجره‌‌نامه سیادت ملکه الیزابت جعلی است/شهردار جدید رابطه اصلاح‌طلبان با «رهبر» را بهتر کند/شهردار جدید رابطه اصلاح‌طلبان با رهبر را بهتر کند/صادق و على لاريجانى بر پايان يافتن حصر تأكيده بودند
«دکتر احمدی‌نژاد» در کنار «پدر علم نوين هوش مصنوعي جهان» با ظلم می‌جنگد!
مرتضوی پیدا شد!
بیانیه ضد ایرانی اجلاس سران عرب در ظهران عربستان/پیام پوتین به سران کشورهای عربی/پیام فرزند «جمال عبدالناصر» به بشار اسد/درگیری شدید ارتش سوریه با تروریست ها در شمال حمص
کاوه مدنی با استعفای غیابی از سازمان حفاظت محیط زیست رفت!
کهرم: شرط بسته بودم که کاوه مدنی نمی ماند!/غیبت معنادار وزیر بهداشت در جلسات هیأت دولت/اتفاق نظر مسئولین نظام برای فیلتر کردن تلگرام/سعید طوسی: تازه از ترکیه برگشته‌ام/دولت با طرح‌های انقلابی، مردم را به فرزندآوری بیشتر ترغیب کند
دریاچه ارومیه پس از بارش‌های اخیر
توقف یک اعدام با دستور مقام معظم رهبری
بازیکنان اوکراین بی‌حجاب بودند کفاشیان رفت/خاوری با حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از کشور گریخت/وزیر بهداشت در مجلس: اگر هم نیستی باید نشان دهی عصاره فضائل ملت هستی
اعلام آمادگی عربستان برای اعزام نیروی نظامی به سوریه/ طراح اصلی حمله به سوریه/سخنان جنجالی سفیر کویت در لبنان علیه عربستان/ کشف انبار مواد شیمیایی تسلیحاتی در دومای سوریه
بانک دی در مسیری که بازگشتی ندارد
واکنش شدیداللحن پارلمان مصر به حمله سه کشور غربی به سوریه / جزئیات جدید از مقابله پدافند هوایی سوریه با حمله موشکی سه جانبه/سناتور آمریکایی: ترامپ درصدد پاره کردن برجام است/ دفاع کره شمالی از موضع ایران در توافق هسته‌ای

حمله هوایی آمریکا و متحدانش به سوریه/واکنش ایران و روسیه به حملات+ فیلم  (۳۷۶ نظر)

شوخی وسیع مردم با گم شدن سعید مرتضوی! +تصاویر  (۲۳۲ نظر)

تماس تلفنی روحانی با بشار اسد/ ترکیه و قطر: حملات غربی ها علیه سوریه مورد تأیید است/ مقتدا صدر: پیامدهای تجاوز به سوريه فاجعه بار خواهد بود/ دبیر کل سازمان ملل خواستار خویشتنداری طرفین شد/استقبال اسرائیل از حملات علیه سوریه  (۲۲۰ نظر)

نه تهدید نه شعار، تا دیر نشده، گره بحران آب شرق اصفهان را با دست باز کنید!  (۱۷۲ نظر)

اهداف و مناطق مورد تهاجم آمریکا، انگلیس و فرانسه در سوریه+ نقشه  (۱۶۶ نظر)

۹ محافظ مرتضوی از او بی‌خبرند/ در هیج جای تاریخ حقوقی کشور، نداریم که فردی را با قرار ۲ میلیارد تومانی با کفالت آزاد کنند/قرار کفالت مرتضوی از سوی یک شرکت حمل و نقل تأمین شده است!  (۱۴۷ نظر)

پویش مردمی پیدا کردن سعید مرتضوی!/سؤال مهم کواکبیان از قوه‌ قضائیه/درخواست کروبی برای مطالعه روزنامه کیهان/رأی اصفهان و قم چگونه احمدی‎نژاد را برنده انتخابات کرد؟/قند در دلتان آب نشود؛ شاید این بار تتلو هم از ما حمایت نکند!  (۱۲۷ نظر)

«سرقت مسلحانه از بانک» و «خرید شیر خشک»؛ روایتی تلخ و تأمل برانگیز! +فیلم  (۱۲۴ نظر)

نظرتان درباره طراحی پیراهن تیم ملی فدراسیون پنج ستاره ایران برای جام‌جهانی 2018 چیست؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

جنجال درباره آمار فزاینده بی‌دین شدن جوانان در ترکیه  (۱۱۸ نظر)

دسته‌گل جدید فدراسیون فوتبال در پیراهن تیم ملی برای جام‌جهانی/پیشنهاد رفع حصر با توجه به رو شدن ماهیت احمدی‌نژاد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

«اسفناک»؛ لغتی که برای توصیف حال و روز اهالی سرپل ذهاب حقیر است!  (۹۹ نظر)

لطفی که دولت احمدی‌نژاد در حق پسر خاتمی کرد!/واکنش مهاجرانی به حمله سه کشور به سوریه/پشت پرده تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد کدام اتاق فکر است؟  (۸۷ نظر)

کهرم: شرط بسته بودم که کاوه مدنی نمی ماند!/غیبت معنادار وزیر بهداشت در جلسات هیأت دولت/اتفاق نظر مسئولین نظام برای فیلتر کردن تلگرام/سعید طوسی: تازه از ترکیه برگشته‌ام/دولت با طرح‌های انقلابی، مردم را به فرزندآوری بیشتر ترغیب کند  (۸۷ نظر)

نخستین واکنش سپاه قدس به تهدید اسرائیل/رقم تخلف صندوق ذخیره فرهنگیان اعلام شد/نظر مطهری درباره پیام‌رسان‌های داخلی/ماجرای حساب آیت‌الله هاشمی در اروپا/کنایه جهانگیری به نجفی  (۶۸ نظر)