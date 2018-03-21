Iranian officials hit back at Trump and bin-Salman’s accusations against the Islamic Republic

As the high-ranking Saudi and American officials met today at the white house with blaming Iran as a topic high on their agenda, Iran’s Foreign Minister in a Twitter post hit back at both Trump and bin Salman, referring to their ignorance of Iran’s past and current conditions.

Tabnak – As the high-ranking Saudi and American officials met today at the white house with blaming Iran as a topic high on their agenda, Iran’s Foreign Minister in a Twitter post hit back at both Trump and bin Salman, referring to their ignorance of Iran’s past and current conditions.

US President Donald Trump sent greetings on Monday to Iranians celebrating Nowruz, but used the message to attack the Iranian government and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

“I wish a beautiful and blessed Nowruz to the millions of people around the world who are celebrating the arrival of spring,” Trump said on Tuesday, but at the same time lashed out at the Islamic Republic and its officials.

The US president, who has threatened to pull Washington out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), called the IRGC “a hostile army that brutalizes and steals from the Iranian people to fund terrorism abroad.”

He also accused the IRGC of damaging Iran’s environment and suppressing civil rights in a harsh language that contrasted his last year’s Nowruz message, which had made no mention of politics, Reuters reported.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned "absurd insults" made by US President Donald Trump against the Islamic Republic, referring at the same time to the Saudi Crown Prince’s latest accusations against the Islamic Republic.

"With millennia of civilization, Iranians have the historical depth to ignore the absurd insults of an arriviste leader; one whose entire command of history, politics and diplomacy can be condensed into 280 characters - but even so, still superior to his juvenile royal stooge," Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to withdraw the US from Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with the world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). He says the US seeks a revision of the deal and modifications to it, including the conclusion of Iran’s missile program to the agreement, otherwise Washington will scrap the deal.

Iranian officials have rejected the idea of making revisions to the deal, saying the US is in no position to alter or modify the JCPOA, which is backed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 and is an international document.

On the other hand, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently told the CBS News show “60 Minutes” that Iran is a destabilizing force in the region, and that is hosting and supporting al-Qaeda ringleaders. Salman made the comments in the run-up to his talks with US officials in Washington.

However, Tehran sharply dismissed the Saudi official’s latest allegation that Iran shelters terrorist leaders, saying the regime in Riyadh cannot hide its history of creating and promoting terrorism by “spreading lies” about the Islamic Republic.

Bahram Qassemi, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, called the claim about the presence of terrorist characters in Iran “a big lie.” Qassemi said bin Salman, during his visit to the US, is brazenly using all means “to pave the way for his ascension to the throne.”

Declassified US documents on the 9/11 attacks have revealed many current Saudi rulers have played a flagrant role in the terror incidents, he added.