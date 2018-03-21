پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
177بازدید
‍ پ

Iranian officials hit back at Trump and bin-Salman’s accusations against the Islamic Republic

As the high-ranking Saudi and American officials met today at the white house with blaming Iran as a topic high on their agenda, Iran’s Foreign Minister in a Twitter post hit back at both Trump and bin Salman, referring to their ignorance of Iran’s past and current conditions.
کد خبر: ۷۸۴۴۶۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ فروردين ۱۳۹۷ - ۰۰:۰۸ 21 March 2018

Tabnak – As the high-ranking Saudi and American officials met today at the white house with blaming Iran as a topic high on their agenda, Iran’s Foreign Minister in a Twitter post hit back at both Trump and bin Salman, referring to their ignorance of Iran’s past and current conditions.

US President Donald Trump sent greetings on Monday to Iranians celebrating Nowruz, but used the message to attack the Iranian government and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

“I wish a beautiful and blessed Nowruz to the millions of people around the world who are celebrating the arrival of spring,” Trump said on Tuesday, but at the same time lashed out at the Islamic Republic and its officials.

The US president, who has threatened to pull Washington out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), called the IRGC “a hostile army that brutalizes and steals from the Iranian people to fund terrorism abroad.”

He also accused the IRGC of damaging Iran’s environment and suppressing civil rights in a harsh language that contrasted his last year’s Nowruz message, which had made no mention of politics, Reuters reported.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned "absurd insults" made by US President Donald Trump against the Islamic Republic, referring at the same time to the Saudi Crown Prince’s latest accusations against the Islamic Republic.

"With millennia of civilization, Iranians have the historical depth to ignore the absurd insults of an arriviste leader; one whose entire command of history, politics and diplomacy can be condensed into 280 characters - but even so, still superior to his juvenile royal stooge," Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to withdraw the US from Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with the world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). He says the US seeks a revision of the deal and modifications to it, including the conclusion of Iran’s missile program to the agreement, otherwise Washington will scrap the deal.

Iranian officials have rejected the idea of making revisions to the deal, saying the US is in no position to alter or modify the JCPOA, which is backed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 and is an international document.

On the other hand, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently told the CBS News show “60 Minutes” that Iran is a destabilizing force in the region, and that is hosting and supporting al-Qaeda ringleaders. Salman made the comments in the run-up to his talks with US officials in Washington.

However, Tehran sharply dismissed the Saudi official’s latest allegation that Iran shelters terrorist leaders, saying the regime in Riyadh cannot hide its history of creating and promoting terrorism by “spreading lies” about the Islamic Republic.

Bahram Qassemi, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, called the claim about the presence of terrorist characters in Iran “a big lie.” Qassemi said bin Salman, during his visit to the US, is brazenly using all means “to pave the way for his ascension to the throne.”

Declassified US documents on the 9/11 attacks have revealed many current Saudi rulers have played a flagrant role in the terror incidents, he added.

برچسب ها
iran usa saudi arabia
اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

روایت ظریف از «تزویر مطلق» شاکیان برنامه موشکی ایران/هاشم‌زایی: فیلترینگ تلگرام در شورای عالی فضای مجازی...

روایت ظریف از «تزویر مطلق» شاکیان برنامه موشکی ایران/هاشم‌زایی: فیلترینگ تلگرام در شورای عالی فضای مجازی...

هدف احمدی‌نژاد از پرداخت یارانه نمک‌گیر کردن مردم بود/نظر متفاوت چهره اصلاح طلب درباره دختران خیابان...

هدف احمدی‌نژاد از پرداخت یارانه نمک‌گیر کردن مردم بود/نظر متفاوت چهره اصلاح طلب درباره دختران خیابان...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

بهترین غذاهای شب عید

پیام نوروزی روحانی به سران ۹ کشور منطقه‎

کلیپ زیبای فرا رسیدن بهار زیبا تقدیم به شما

هدف احمدی‌نژاد از پرداخت یارانه نمک‌گیر کردن مردم بود/نظر متفاوت چهره اصلاح طلب درباره دختران خیابان انقلاب/عیدی‌های هاشمی رفسنجانی در زمان جنگ/عکسی که اسحاق جهانگیری از خانواده اش در آستانه سفر نوروزی منتشر کرد

حیوانات عجیبی که به ملکه الیزابت هدیه داده شد

امسال، سال تولید ملی و حمایت از کالای ایرانی و سال اشتغال و رونق است/ دولت متعهد به اشتغال، نشاط و آزادی جوانان و ادامه دسترسی آنان به اطلاعات است/ فضای مجازی امن، آسان و ارزان، توأم با اخلاق و معنویت می‌خواهیم

پيام نوروزی رهبرانقلاب برای سال 1397

روحانی در جمع زلزله زدگان کرمانشاهی

نام سال ۹۷ مشخص شد

سال 97، سال «حمایت از کالای ایرانی» است/ مخاطب این شعار، آحاد ملت و مسئولانند همه باید سخت کار کنند

بزرگ‌ترین اجتماع نوروزی جهان

نمایش ساز روی آنتن زنده تلویزیون

جمله‌ی منتخب سال ۱۳۹۶ رهبری از نظر مردم

از مراسم «شال سالاما» تا تبریز 2018 در کنار مردم آذربایجان

مهم‌ترین جمله‌ی رهبر انقلاب در سال ۹۶ کدام است؟

وب گردی

بازی‌سازی: پول در نرم‌افزار است

بازی‌سازی: پول در نرم‌افزار است

گران‌ترین و ارزان‌ترین شهرهای جهان در سال 2018 را بشناسید

هفت روش برای دور زدن گرانی شب عید

قیمت تور جام جهانی روسیه

همه چیز درباره فواید نخود

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

دستمزد سال ۹۷ اعلام شد/ حداقل حقوق کارگران هشت رقمی شد!
خاطره جالب معاون اول قوه قضاییه در لباس شخصی/پاسخ معاون روحانی به پشت پرده‌های استیضاح سه وزیر/واکنش احمدی‌نژاد به بازداشت مشایی/خبری عجیب در ورزش پرطرفدار ایران/شعار پیشنهادی محمود صادقی برای سال ۹۷
329 فیلم سینمایی که با 83 میلیارد تومان سرمایه گذاری دولتی ساخته شد + اسناد
احمدی‌نژاد با دفترچه خاطرات وزیرخارجه مصدق چه کرد؟/اتفاق عجیب در شهرداری تبریز/گزارش «صادقی» از جلسه محرمانه مجلس/احضار یکی از عوامل تیم ملی فوتبال ایران از سوی نهادی نظارتی
انگیزه‌های مختلف پمپئو برای تشویق ترامپ به حمله نظامی به ایران
سه اعتراف بزرگ «جوزف ووتل» در سنای آمریکا
حمله مشترک مصر و امارات به ایران و ترکیه/ سناتور آمریکایی: ترامپ احتمالا از برجام خارج می شود/ هشدار روسیه درباره آمادگی آمریکا برای حمله به سوریه
سکوت عجیب و مسأله ساز جلیلی و ضرغامی درباره اقدامات ساختارشکنانه احمدی نژاد
به دوستانمان توصیه می کنیم وارد عرصه دیپلماسی ورزش نشوند، این عرصه صاحب دارد
بررسی همه ادعاها درباره انگلیسی خواندن برخی مقامات و نهادها؛ واقعیت چیست؟!
تدارک آمریکا برای حمله موشکی به سوریه/ مذاکرات مخفیانه عربستان با حوثی‌ها برای پایان دادن به جنگ یمن/جزئیاتی از سفر فرمانده نیرو دریایی پاکستان به عربستان
ویتامین‌هایی که بعد از ۴۰ سالگی لازم دارید
خیابان تبریز و آذری در آمریکا
جزئیات هزینه‌های سی و دومین تا سی و ششمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
پرداخت خسارت 17.3 میلیاردی به مالکان رستاخیز / آیا رستاخیز توان فروش بیش از 70 میلیارد تومان را داشت؟!

جنتی:باید رشته امام‌شناسی را در کشورهای اسلامی راه‌اندازی کنیم /مکارم شیرازی: رئیس‌جمهور به شبکه‌های اجتماعی خارجی دل بسته/مشایی حکم بقایی را به آتش کشید/سعید جلیلی دستور انتقال بازداشتی‌های۸۸ به کهریزک را داده بود؟  (۲۰۸ نظر)

اسفندیار رحیم مشایی بازداشت شد  (۱۵۰ نظر)

چه مصلحتی درباره احمدی‌نژاد در جریان است؟/انتقاد بازیگر زن از جمع‌آوری فالوور با انتشار تصاویر خصوصی/تقاضای رفع ممنوع‌الخروجی یک کارگردان سینما/مخاطب مشاور روحانی کیست؟/در خواست فرزندان رهبری برای بازرسی از دفتر حفظ و نشر آثار آیت‌الله خامنه‌ای  (۱۴۴ نظر)

مگر اعتراضات دی‌ماه را فراموش کردید که پیشنهاد «تجمع خیابانی» می‌دهید؟!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

علت لغو کنسرت یک خواننده در سبزوار/اعتراض کشاورزان شرق اصفهان به امام جمعه/درخواست احمدی نژاد از سردار سلیمانی/دلایل نجفی برای استعفا از شهرداری تهران/رابطه بحران آب و جاسوس انگلیسی!/انتقاد تند نماینده مجلس از فراکسیون امید  (۱۲۹ نظر)

به من می گویند پسر خوبی باش تا مشکل قرارداد جذبت را حل کنیم! + سند  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نجفی از شهرداری تهران استعفا داد، اما ماند/ تصمیم گیری در این خصوص به سال ۹۷ موکول شد  (۱۱۸ نظر)

بررسی همه ادعاها درباره انگلیسی خواندن برخی مقامات و نهادها؛ واقعیت چیست؟!  (۹۲ نظر)

وزیر جهاد کشاورزی در سمت خود ابقا شد  (۸۱ نظر)

سکوت عجیب و مسأله ساز جلیلی و ضرغامی درباره اقدامات ساختارشکنانه احمدی نژاد  (۸۱ نظر)

دبیر شورای عالی فضای مجازی: ادامه فعالیت تلگرام به صلاح نیست/جهانگیری: رفع حصر سال آینده انجام می‌شود  (۸۱ نظر)

استیضاح‌ها برای نفع شخصی بود یا برای منفعت جامعه؟  (۸۱ نظر)

پوتین بار دیگر برنده انتخابات ریاست جمهوری روسیه شد/ اعلام پیروزی پوتین در جمع هواداران خود  (۷۰ نظر)

نمایندگان به فیلترینگ فضای مجازی رضایت می دهند؟/ همه چیز به نظر نمایندگان بستگی دارد!  (۶۸ نظر)

واکنش احمدی نژاد و مشایی به بازداشت بقایی/ موفقیت در یکدست کردن هیأت رئیسه‌ی خبرگان/نگاه سیاسی به سخنرانی زنان در نماز جمعه وجود دارد/حرف‌های معنادار حاجی‌بابایی درباره استیضاح‌ها  (۶۳ نظر)