پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
335بازدید
‍ پ

Republicans warn Donald Trump not to fire Robert Mueller

Republican senators warned President Donald Trump on Sunday not to fire Robert Mueller, the special counsel, and said the president must let federal investigators looking into Russian meddling in the US election do their jobs.
کد خبر: ۷۸۴۱۰۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۵۹ 19 March 2018

Republican senators warned President Donald Trump on Sunday not to fire Robert Mueller, the special counsel, and said the president must let federal investigators looking into Russian meddling in the US election do their jobs.

The Republican president has renewed his Twitter attacks on both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Mueller's probe since the firing on Friday of the bureau's former deputy director, Andrew McCabe, two days before he was eligible to retire with a full pension.

Republican Senator Jeff Flake, who has criticised Mr Trump harshly, said the president's latest comments appeared to be aimed at the firing of Mr Mueller. Senator Lindsey Graham, another Republican, said if Mr Trump were to dismiss Mueller, it would mark "the beginning of the end of his presidency".

AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for Republican House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, said: "As the speaker has always said, Mr Mueller and his team should be able to do their job."

In an effort to tamp down the chatter, White House lawyer Ty Cobb issued a statement on Sunday night saying Mr Trump was not weighing Mr Mueller's removal.

"In response to media speculation and related questions being posed to the administration, the White House yet again confirms that the president is not considering or discussing the firing of the special counsel, Robert Mueller," he said.

The Republican comments underscored the risks for Mr Trump if he goes too far to thwart the federal probe.

"I don't know what the designs are on Mueller, but it seems to be building toward that (firing him), and I just hope it doesn't go there, because it can't. We can't in Congress accept that," Mr Flake told CNN's State of the Union.

"So I would expect to see considerable pushback in the next couple of days urging the president not to go there."

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Mr Trump accused the FBI leadership of lies, corruption and leaking information. He called the Russia probe a politically motivated witch hunt.

"The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime,"Mr Trump said on Saturday. On Sunday, he attacked former FBI Director James Comey and Mr McCabe, top officials who were involved in the Russia probe and subsequently fired.

The US intelligence community has concluded that Moscow conducted an influence campaign aimed at swaying the 2016 presidential election to MrTrump over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Mr Mueller is investigating the Russian meddling and any possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

On Saturday, Mr Trump's personal lawyer John Dowd urged the Justice Department official overseeing Mr Mueller, Rod Rosenstein, to "bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by Mr McCabe's boss James Comey".

Republican US Representative Trey Gowdy criticised Mr Dowd in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

"I think the president’s attorney, frankly, does him a disservice when he says that and when he frames the investigation that way," he said. "If you have an innocent client, Mr Dowd, act like it."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

دبیر شورای عالی فضای مجازی: ادامه فعالیت تلگرام به صلاح نیست/جهانگیری: رفع حصر سال آینده انجام می‌شود

دبیر شورای عالی فضای مجازی: ادامه فعالیت تلگرام به صلاح نیست/جهانگیری: رفع حصر سال آینده انجام می‌شود

خاطره جالب معاون اول قوه قضاییه در لباس شخصی/پاسخ معاون روحانی به پشت پرده‌های استیضاح سه وزیر/واکنش...

خاطره جالب معاون اول قوه قضاییه در لباس شخصی/پاسخ معاون روحانی به پشت پرده‌های استیضاح سه وزیر/واکنش...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ترافیک نیمه سنگین در آزادراه تهران_کرج

«عمو نوروز» بازسازی می‌شود

زلزله مرز استان‌های بوشهر و فارس

نگاهی به تقویم و اعمال ماه رجب

از «رشد اقتصادی کشور در ۹ ماهه امسال به روایت بانک مرکزی» تا «پیش بینی ولی‌الله سیف از تورم در سال آینده»

نکاتی که باید در زمان وقوع حوادث رانندگی رعایت کنید

از دستور استخدام پانصد آژان برای تهران تا انتصاب اعضای جدید مجمع تشخیص مصلحت نظام توسط رهبری

راز نیکنامی مصدق چیست؟ /همه عیدی گرفتند جز کارگران سرگذر/جشن نوروز، امید آینده ایرانی/رجل سیاسی ١٤٠٠!

کریمی به کی روش: آدم بزدل باشه اما دلال نباشه

درخشش الماس ایرانی با گل سه امتیازی دقیقه93

رونالدو «هفته پوکر» فوق ستاره های اروپا راکامل کرد

پوکر رونالدو در برد6گله و اعلان جنگ به مسی برای کفش طلا

روزنما: سلفی خبرنگاران با جهانگیری

چرا اعتماد مردم به رسانه‌های ایرانی کم است

ویتامین‌هایی که بعد از ۴۰ سالگی لازم دارید

وب گردی

بازی‌سازی: پول در نرم‌افزار است

بازی‌سازی: پول در نرم‌افزار است

گران‌ترین و ارزان‌ترین شهرهای جهان در سال 2018 را بشناسید

هفت روش برای دور زدن گرانی شب عید

قیمت تور جام جهانی روسیه

همه چیز درباره فواید نخود

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

اسفندیار رحیم مشایی بازداشت شد
علت لغو کنسرت یک خواننده در سبزوار/اعتراض کشاورزان شرق اصفهان به امام جمعه/درخواست احمدی نژاد از سردار سلیمانی/دلایل نجفی برای استعفا از شهرداری تهران/رابطه بحران آب و جاسوس انگلیسی!/انتقاد تند نماینده مجلس از فراکسیون امید
چه مصلحتی درباره احمدی‌نژاد در جریان است؟/انتقاد بازیگر زن از جمع‌آوری فالوور با انتشار تصاویر خصوصی/تقاضای رفع ممنوع‌الخروجی یک کارگردان سینما/مخاطب مشاور روحانی کیست؟/در خواست فرزندان رهبری برای بازرسی از دفتر حفظ و نشر آثار آیت‌الله خامنه‌ای
به من می گویند پسر خوبی باش تا مشکل قرارداد جذبت را حل کنیم! + سند
خاطره جالب معاون اول قوه قضاییه در لباس شخصی/پاسخ معاون روحانی به پشت پرده‌های استیضاح سه وزیر/واکنش احمدی‌نژاد به بازداشت مشایی/خبری عجیب در ورزش پرطرفدار ایران/شعار پیشنهادی محمود صادقی برای سال ۹۷
پشت‌پرده استعفای شهردار تهران در آستانه سال نو چیست؟!
اتهام جنجالی دبیر کمیته المپیک به فدراسیون رسول خادم/دفاع فلاحت پيشه از رنجبرزاده: نيمه پر ليوان را ببينيم
بازداشت عروس حادثه ساز در روز ازدواجش
سه اعتراف بزرگ «جوزف ووتل» در سنای آمریکا
تدارک آمریکا برای حمله موشکی به سوریه/ مذاکرات مخفیانه عربستان با حوثی‌ها برای پایان دادن به جنگ یمن/جزئیاتی از سفر فرمانده نیرو دریایی پاکستان به عربستان
بررسی همه ادعاها درباره انگلیسی خواندن برخی مقامات و نهادها؛ واقعیت چیست؟!
«تحریم ایران» تاکتیک مدیران تلگرام برای فیلتر نشدن در ایران؟!
خیابان تبریز و آذری در آمریکا
توضیحات کلانتری درباره بازداشت فعالان محیط‌زیست/تلگرام ایرانی‌ها را تحریم کرد
آسیب‌دیدگی شدید بازیگر زن در صحنه یک سریال

جنتی:باید رشته امام‌شناسی را در کشورهای اسلامی راه‌اندازی کنیم /مکارم شیرازی: رئیس‌جمهور به شبکه‌های اجتماعی خارجی دل بسته/مشایی حکم بقایی را به آتش کشید/سعید جلیلی دستور انتقال بازداشتی‌های۸۸ به کهریزک را داده بود؟  (۲۰۸ نظر)

اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی  (۲۰۵ نظر)

اسفندیار رحیم مشایی بازداشت شد  (۱۵۰ نظر)

چه مصلحتی درباره احمدی‌نژاد در جریان است؟/انتقاد بازیگر زن از جمع‌آوری فالوور با انتشار تصاویر خصوصی/تقاضای رفع ممنوع‌الخروجی یک کارگردان سینما/مخاطب مشاور روحانی کیست؟/در خواست فرزندان رهبری برای بازرسی از دفتر حفظ و نشر آثار آیت‌الله خامنه‌ای  (۱۴۴ نظر)

مگر اعتراضات دی‌ماه را فراموش کردید که پیشنهاد «تجمع خیابانی» می‌دهید؟!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

علت لغو کنسرت یک خواننده در سبزوار/اعتراض کشاورزان شرق اصفهان به امام جمعه/درخواست احمدی نژاد از سردار سلیمانی/دلایل نجفی برای استعفا از شهرداری تهران/رابطه بحران آب و جاسوس انگلیسی!/انتقاد تند نماینده مجلس از فراکسیون امید  (۱۲۹ نظر)

به من می گویند پسر خوبی باش تا مشکل قرارداد جذبت را حل کنیم! + سند  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نجفی از شهرداری تهران استعفا داد، اما ماند/ تصمیم گیری در این خصوص به سال ۹۷ موکول شد  (۱۱۸ نظر)

آب پاکی آمریکا بر دستان اروپا و برجام / آمادگی آمریکا برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای  (۱۰۹ نظر)

7 نشانه از آماده سازی ترامپ برای آغاز جنگی بزرگ در خاورمیانه!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

بررسی همه ادعاها درباره انگلیسی خواندن برخی مقامات و نهادها؛ واقعیت چیست؟!  (۹۲ نظر)

اعضای کمیته رسانه در دفتر رئیس جمهوری چه کسانی هستند؟/واکنش تند احمدزاده به توهین بقایی نسبت به پدرش/واکنش نوبخت به تهدید احمد توکلی/موجودی حساب وزیر راه و دخترش چقدر است؟  (۸۴ نظر)

بازداشت «حمید بقایی» و انتقال به زندان برای اجرای حکم زندان  (۸۴ نظر)

تبانی زود هنگام لاریجانی با واعظی برای ۱۴۰۰؟/چرا سفر نمایندگان به خارج از کشور بسیار شده است؟/واکنش رئیس دستگاه قضا به برگزاری «رفراندوم حجاب»  (۸۲ نظر)

وزیر امور خارجه آمریکا برکنار شد/ مایک پومپئو جانشین تیلرسون شد  (۸۲ نظر)