پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
396بازدید
‍ پ

Germany's Seehofer says EU 'patronising' eastern members on migrants

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has accused the European Union of adopting a patronising stance in talks with eastern European members about the distribution of migrants.
کد خبر: ۷۸۳۸۴۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۴۲ 18 March 2018

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has accused the European Union of adopting a patronising stance in talks with eastern European members about the distribution of migrants.

Seehofer, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CSU Bavarian allies, made the comments in an interview with German Sunday newspaper Die Welt am Sonntag, days after sparking a public outcry by saying Islam did not belong to Germany.

The former Bavarian premier is keen to show his party is tough on migration abuses ahead of October state elections in Bavaria, to win back voters who defected in large numbers to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the Sept. 24 national election. The AfD has also been critical of the EU.

Seehofer called for continued German border controls as long as the EU is unable to protect its external borders, and criticised the European Commission for what he called a “moralising” tone toward eastern European states who have refused to take in asylum seekers under an EU-wide quota system.

Such an attitude was “counter-productive,” Seehofer said, adding, “Every country has its pride.”

The conservative politician, whose party has long been to the right of Merkel’s Christian Democrats, urged the EU to stop making decisions “over the heads” of member states.

“The EU commission is often patronising,” he told the newspaper. “We need to put more energy into dialogue on the distribution of refugees. If we keep negotiating patiently, a majority of countries will support (it).”

Other countries could contribute in other ways, perhaps by sending more personnel to the EU borders, or by contributing more for joint border patrols, he said.

Seehofer’s remarks could exacerbate tensions in the uneasy new “grand coalition” between Merkel’s conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats.

Merkel firmly rebuffed Seehofer last week, saying that Germany’s 4 million Muslims belonged to the country, as did their religion. Leading SPD members also criticised his remarks on Islam.

Johannes Kahrs, a member of parliament and spokesman for the conservative wing of the SPD, accused Seehofer of using his new ministerial post to campaign for the CSU in Bavaria.

“Building bridges and not digging trenches is the responsibility of all decent Germans,” he told the Handelsblatt newspaper.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

توضیحات کلانتری درباره بازداشت فعالان محیط‌زیست/تلگرام ایرانی‌ها را تحریم کرد

توضیحات کلانتری درباره بازداشت فعالان محیط‌زیست/تلگرام ایرانی‌ها را تحریم کرد

چه مصلحتی درباره احمدی‌نژاد در جریان است؟/انتقاد بازیگر زن از جمع‌آوری فالوور با انتشار تصاویر خصوصی/تقاضای...

چه مصلحتی درباره احمدی‌نژاد در جریان است؟/انتقاد بازیگر زن از جمع‌آوری فالوور با انتشار تصاویر خصوصی/تقاضای...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

حرکت کاروان گل‌های رنگارنگ بهاری در بجنورد

جلسه دستمزد کارگران، باز هم بدون نتیجه

نقشه شیطانی با چوبه ‌دار گره خورد

وزارت علوم هیچ دانشجوی بازداشتی را توبیخ یا اخراج نکرده است

فرجام قاتلی که 13 سال فراری بود

دستگیری باند سرقت مسلحانه در کرج

آمادگی ۵ هزار خانم برای عضویت در هیات علمی

مصرف ماده مخدر گل در تهران افزایش یافته است

عکس های کتک زدن شدید داور لیگ برتری در گیلان

تیم ملی ایران یک مربی آمریکایی استخدام کرد

جزئیات قتل ٢ خواهر به‌ دست برادران شکاک

نمایشگاه بهاره آتش گرفت

بارش برف و باران در ۶ استان کشور

عامل جنايت شهرک آزادي جنون دارد

آخرین وضعیت آب و هوا و ترافیک جاده‌ای؛ یکشنبه بیست و هفتم اسفندماه

وب گردی

تضمین آینده فرزندان؛ مهم‌ترین مهارت‌های مالی که در هر سنی باید به کودکان بیاموزیم

کاهش 17 درصدی دانشجویان خارجی در آمریکا

چرا شب عید «همه‌چیز» گران می‌شود؟!

همه چیز درباره فواید نخود

آیا محسن هاشمی شهردار تهران می شود؟

شایعه استعفای نجفی اینبار قوی تر از همیشه/ تکرار ماجرای شورای اول و شهردارهای چند ماهه

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

علت لغو کنسرت یک خواننده در سبزوار/اعتراض کشاورزان شرق اصفهان به امام جمعه/درخواست احمدی نژاد از سردار سلیمانی/دلایل نجفی برای استعفا از شهرداری تهران/رابطه بحران آب و جاسوس انگلیسی!/انتقاد تند نماینده مجلس از فراکسیون امید
زمان واریز یارانه اسفند 96 مشخص شد
اسفندیار رحیم مشایی بازداشت شد
جنتی:باید رشته امام‌شناسی را در کشورهای اسلامی راه‌اندازی کنیم /مکارم شیرازی: رئیس‌جمهور به شبکه‌های اجتماعی خارجی دل بسته/مشایی حکم بقایی را به آتش کشید/سعید جلیلی دستور انتقال بازداشتی‌های۸۸ به کهریزک را داده بود؟
چه مصلحتی درباره احمدی‌نژاد در جریان است؟/انتقاد بازیگر زن از جمع‌آوری فالوور با انتشار تصاویر خصوصی/تقاضای رفع ممنوع‌الخروجی یک کارگردان سینما/مخاطب مشاور روحانی کیست؟/در خواست فرزندان رهبری برای بازرسی از دفتر حفظ و نشر آثار آیت‌الله خامنه‌ای
به من می گویند پسر خوبی باش تا مشکل قرارداد جذبت را حل کنیم! + سند
آیا این زن همسر واقعی ترامپ است؟
آغاز عملیات گسترده در مرزهای عراق با سوریه و عربستان/انتقاد شدید جان کری درباره رفتار ترامپ با برجام /کشته شدن پنج سرباز سوری بر اثر حملات هوایی ترکیه/تصمیم سعودی ها برای ساخت شانزده نیروگاه اتمی
با سدی آشنا شوید که ساخته شد تا خانه و کاشانه هزاران روستایی نابود شود!
پشت‌پرده استعفای شهردار تهران در آستانه سال نو چیست؟!
اتهام جنجالی دبیر کمیته المپیک به فدراسیون رسول خادم/دفاع فلاحت پيشه از رنجبرزاده: نيمه پر ليوان را ببينيم
پارسایی: هیأت رئیسه فکری برای استیضاح کثیف در مجلس کند/حافظی: مدیر منصوب شهردار سابق مراسم برج میلاد را تدارک دیده بود
دام آرایشگر شیطان صفت برای دختران نوجوان
رای قصاص پزشک تبریزی صادر شد
بازداشت عروس حادثه ساز در روز ازدواجش

اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی  (۲۰۵ نظر)

جنتی:باید رشته امام‌شناسی را در کشورهای اسلامی راه‌اندازی کنیم /مکارم شیرازی: رئیس‌جمهور به شبکه‌های اجتماعی خارجی دل بسته/مشایی حکم بقایی را به آتش کشید/سعید جلیلی دستور انتقال بازداشتی‌های۸۸ به کهریزک را داده بود؟  (۱۷۷ نظر)

میرزایی نکو: مدارک دختران را خواستند تا ثابت شود زیر 9 سال هستند؛ شهردار دیروز و امروز دو ساعت بازجویی شده است/مطهری: باید سن دختران مشخص شود  (۱۷۴ نظر)

مگر اعتراضات دی‌ماه را فراموش کردید که پیشنهاد «تجمع خیابانی» می‌دهید؟!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد  (۱۳۳ نظر)

نجفی از شهرداری تهران استعفا داد، اما ماند/ تصمیم گیری در این خصوص به سال ۹۷ موکول شد  (۱۱۸ نظر)

علت لغو کنسرت یک خواننده در سبزوار/اعتراض کشاورزان شرق اصفهان به امام جمعه/درخواست احمدی نژاد از سردار سلیمانی/دلایل نجفی برای استعفا از شهرداری تهران/رابطه بحران آب و جاسوس انگلیسی!/انتقاد تند نماینده مجلس از فراکسیون امید  (۱۱۲ نظر)

آب پاکی آمریکا بر دستان اروپا و برجام / آمادگی آمریکا برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای  (۱۰۹ نظر)

به من می گویند پسر خوبی باش تا مشکل قرارداد جذبت را حل کنیم! + سند  (۱۰۷ نظر)

7 نشانه از آماده سازی ترامپ برای آغاز جنگی بزرگ در خاورمیانه!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

اعضای کمیته رسانه در دفتر رئیس جمهوری چه کسانی هستند؟/واکنش تند احمدزاده به توهین بقایی نسبت به پدرش/واکنش نوبخت به تهدید احمد توکلی/موجودی حساب وزیر راه و دخترش چقدر است؟  (۸۴ نظر)

بازداشت «حمید بقایی» و انتقال به زندان برای اجرای حکم زندان  (۸۴ نظر)

تبانی زود هنگام لاریجانی با واعظی برای ۱۴۰۰؟/چرا سفر نمایندگان به خارج از کشور بسیار شده است؟/واکنش رئیس دستگاه قضا به برگزاری «رفراندوم حجاب»  (۸۲ نظر)

وزیر امور خارجه آمریکا برکنار شد/ مایک پومپئو جانشین تیلرسون شد  (۸۲ نظر)

وزیر جهاد کشاورزی در سمت خود ابقا شد  (۸۱ نظر)