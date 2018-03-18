پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
'A mess of chaos and panic': man arrested after driving car into nightclub

A number of people have been injured and a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car was driven into a nightclub in Gravesend.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۳۹ 18 March 2018

Kent police said the driver was believed to have been asked to leave the venue following an altercation, and added that the incident was not being treated as terrorism.

Witnesses described “a complete mess of panic and chaos” in the wake of the incident shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Footage posted on social media showed a large car inside a marquee at the Blake’s nightclub on Queen Street as shocked clubbers were led to safety by police.

Other footage showed police cars, fire engines and ambulances at the scene. Details on the conditions of those injured have not been released.

One witness, Sonny Powar, said he saw two people hit by the car before the driver was pulled from the vehicle.

“It was just a normal night out,” he said. “But some guy wasn’t let into the club or got kicked out so he drove his 4x4 into the tent we was all in.

“It stopped at my feet so any further and I could of died. Then he reversed up and we all ran.

“We ripped the tent wall apart and got out and called the police. It was a complete mess of panic and chaos.”

Kent police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

توضیحات کلانتری درباره بازداشت فعالان محیط‌زیست/تلگرام ایرانی‌ها را تحریم کرد

چه مصلحتی درباره احمدی‌نژاد در جریان است؟/انتقاد بازیگر زن از جمع‌آوری فالوور با انتشار تصاویر خصوصی/تقاضای...

