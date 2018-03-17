Palestinian Motorist Rams Group of Israeli Soldiers, Kills 2

Israeli’s army says a Palestinian motorist rammed into a group of troops Friday in the West Bank, killing two soldiers and injuring two others.

A military spokesman said the Palestinian driver intentionally ran over the soldiers and called the incident a “terror attack.”

The military said the soldiers were on duty securing routes near the settlement of Mevo Dotan, close to the Palestinian city of Jenin, when they were attacked.

It said the Palestinian driver was arrested and taken to an Israeli hospital, where he is being treated for injuries. The military said the driver, identified as Alaa Kabha, had previously been jailed for security offenses.

Israeli military officials in the West Bank said in response to the attack they had rescinded the permits of 67 of the assailant’s family members to work in Israel.

The Islamist militant faction Hamas welcomed the ramming attack but did not claim responsibility for it.

The incident came as Hamas called for a day of rage in the West Bank and the Gaza border to mark 100 days since U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as their future capital and view Trump’s decision as siding with Israel in the Mideast conflict.