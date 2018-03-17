Iran, U.S. to hold talks on 2015 nuke deal

Iran and the United States may hold talks on 2015 Iranian nuclear agreement, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Friday, Tehran Times daily reported.

The Iranian diplomatic team visiting Vienna for regular talks on the implementation of Iran's nuclear deal would meet with other participating sides including the U.S. officials, a source close to the Iranian negotiators said on condition of anonymity.

The two sides would talk about the removal of sanctions on Iran as well as the examples of violations of the deal by Washington.

Representatives of Iran and other parties, including the U.S., Britain, Germany, France, China and Russia, launched the latest round of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna on Friday.

Under the JCPOA, Iran must limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

On Jan. 12, U.S. President Donald Trump waived nuclear sanctions against Iran, but warned that he would not do it again unless the deal is fixed.

Tehran, however, has repeatedly said it will not renegotiate the nuclear deal.