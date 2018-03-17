پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
225بازدید
‍ پ

Trump signs U.S.-Taiwan travel bill, angering China

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed legislation that encourages the United States to send senior officials to Taiwan to meet Taiwanese counterparts and vice versa, angering China, which views the self-ruled island as a wayward province.
کد خبر: ۷۸۳۴۷۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۲۵ 17 March 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed legislation that encourages the United States to send senior officials to Taiwan to meet Taiwanese counterparts and vice versa, angering China, which views the self-ruled island as a wayward province.

The bill, which is non-binding, would have gone into effect on Saturday morning, even if Trump had not signed it, said the White House.

The move adds to strains between the two countries over trade, as Trump has enacted tariffs and called for China to reduce its huge trade imbalance with the United States, even while Washington has leaned on Beijing to help resolve tensions with North Korea.

Earlier on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang reiterated that Beijing was opposed to the legislation and urged the United States to abide by the “one China” policy, that stipulates that Taiwan is part of China, and cease official exchanges with Taiwan.

In a statement after Trump’s signing of the bill, the Chinese embassy said clauses of the legislation “severely violate the one-China principle, the political foundation of the China-U.S. relationship”.

“China is strongly dissatisfied with that and firmly opposes it,” the statement said, adding that the United States should “stop pursuing any official ties with Taiwan or improving its current relations with Taiwan in any substantive way.”

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry expressed its thanks for the “friendly move” by the Trump administration, saying the government would continue to deepen its cooperation and partnership with the United States at all levels.

The United States does not have formal ties with Taiwan but is required by law to help it with self-defence and is the island’s primary source of weapons.

Douglas Paal, who served as U.S. representative to Taiwan from 2002 to 2006, said the legislation did not change anything real as it was non-binding. U.S. administrations already had discretionary authority to permit visits by senior Taiwanese officials and visits by senior U.S. officials and military officers to Taiwan, he said.

“They don’t authorise these trips because the policy judgement is that the costs in relations with China would outweigh the benefits in relations with Taiwan,” Paal said.

The bill, which was passed by Congress last month, says it should be U.S. policy to allow visits at all levels. High-level Taiwan officials should be permitted to enter the United States “under respectful conditions” to meet U.S. officials, while Taiwanese economic and cultural representatives should be encouraged to conduct business in the United States.

China’s hostility towards Taiwan has risen since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen, of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, in 2016.

It suspects Tsai wants to push for formal independence, which would cross a red line for Communist Party leaders in Beijing, although Tsai has said she wants to maintain the status quo and is committed to ensuring peace.

Defeated Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing the Chinese civil war to the Communists.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: تأسیس شبکه مجازی بومی از اهم ضروریات است/آیت‌الله امامی کاشانی:دشمن کشوری را که...

آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: تأسیس شبکه مجازی بومی از اهم ضروریات است/آیت‌الله امامی کاشانی:دشمن کشوری را که...

علت لغو کنسرت یک خواننده در سبزوار/اعتراض کشاورزان شرق اصفهان به امام جمعه/در خواست احمدی نژاد از سردار...

علت لغو کنسرت یک خواننده در سبزوار/اعتراض کشاورزان شرق اصفهان به امام جمعه/در خواست احمدی نژاد از سردار...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

کدام ستاره های اسپانیا در جام جهانی مقابل ایران بازی نمی کنند؟

لایحه سازمان نظام روزنامه‌نگاری منتشر شد

ممنوعیت تازه‌ای برای سفر به خارج در کار نیست

از «پیش بینی ۴۵ میلیارد دلار صادرات در سال ۹۶» تا «واکنش سرمایه‌گذاران آمریکایی به عرضه سهام آرامکو»

نوش و نیش تغییرات در آمریکا

واعظی: همه منتظرند دیگری صدای مردم را بشنود

شکاف بین رضاییان و پرسپولیسی‌ها دراردوی تیم ملی

واکنش‌هاي سياسي به استعفاي نجفي

باند بورس، برملا شد

متن بیانیه کمیسیون برجام

اولویت اصلی کشور در سال آینده چیست؟

ماجرای دستگیری دزد مسلح بانک‌ها

فشار گروه‌های مافیایی برای جلوگیری از حذف کنکور

آسیب‌دیدگی شدید بازیگر زن در صحنه یک سریال

از لغو قانون 23 جوزا توسط مجلس تا کشف یک منطقه بزرگ نفتی در جنوب ایران

وب گردی

اخراج تیلرسون چه تاثیری بر بازار نفت و برجام دارد؟

ربیعی و پس‌لرزه‌های پس از استیضاح

زلزله زنان در فهرست میلیاردرهای جهان

آیا محسن هاشمی شهردار تهران می شود؟

خواص شگفت انگیز گیاه برگ بو

شایعه استعفای نجفی اینبار قوی تر از همیشه/ تکرار ماجرای شورای اول و شهردارهای چند ماهه

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

با همسر دروغگو چگونه رفتار‌ کنیم؟
افسانه‌های نوروزی و شخصیت «حاجی فیروز»
واکنش احمدی نژاد و مشایی به بازداشت بقایی/ موفقیت در یکدست کردن هیأت رئیسه‌ی خبرگان/نگاه سیاسی به سخنرانی زنان در نماز جمعه وجود دارد/حرف‌های معنادار حاجی‌بابایی درباره استیضاح‌ها
جنتی:باید رشته امام‌شناسی را در کشورهای اسلامی راه‌اندازی کنیم /مکارم شیرازی: رئیس‌جمهور به شبکه‌های اجتماعی خارجی دل بسته/مشایی حکم بقایی را به آتش کشید/سعید جلیلی دستور انتقال بازداشتی‌های۸۸ به کهریزک را داده بود؟
لحظه تلخ خودکشی پسر جوان اردبیلی
علت لغو کنسرت یک خواننده در سبزوار/اعتراض کشاورزان شرق اصفهان به امام جمعه/در خواست احمدی نژاد از سردار سلیمانی/دلایل نجفی برای استعفا از شهرداری تهران/رابطه بحران آب و جاسوس انگلیسی!/انتقاد تند نماینده مجلس از فراکسیون امید
زمان واریز یارانه اسفند 96 مشخص شد
پشت پرده نقش عربستان و امارات در برکناری تیلرسون و خطرات احتمالی برای قطر!
نجفی از شهرداری تهران استعفا داد، اما ماند/ تصمیم گیری در این خصوص به سال ۹۷ موکول شد
وزیر جهاد کشاورزی در سمت خود ابقا شد
تلفظ عجیب موزه لوور توسط نماینده مجلس
آغاز عملیات گسترده در مرزهای عراق با سوریه و عربستان/انتقاد شدید جان کری درباره رفتار ترامپ با برجام /کشته شدن پنج سرباز سوری بر اثر حملات هوایی ترکیه/تصمیم سعودی ها برای ساخت شانزده نیروگاه اتمی
چهارشنبه‌سوری در پایتخت اینگونه گذشت
این دو برادر سحرگاه فردا اعدام می‌شوند
آیا این زن همسر واقعی ترامپ است؟

اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی  (۲۰۵ نظر)

میرزایی نکو: مدارک دختران را خواستند تا ثابت شود زیر 9 سال هستند؛ شهردار دیروز و امروز دو ساعت بازجویی شده است/مطهری: باید سن دختران مشخص شود  (۱۷۴ نظر)

جنتی:باید رشته امام‌شناسی را در کشورهای اسلامی راه‌اندازی کنیم /مکارم شیرازی: رئیس‌جمهور به شبکه‌های اجتماعی خارجی دل بسته/مشایی حکم بقایی را به آتش کشید/سعید جلیلی دستور انتقال بازداشتی‌های۸۸ به کهریزک را داده بود؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

اگر روحانی نبود الان وضعیت کشور مانند دانشگاه آزاد بود/کنایه صادق زیبا کلام به رئیس صداوسیما درباره پارازیت/نجفی به خاطر «برنامه برج میلاد» به دادسرا احضار شد/محکومیت محمدعلی طاهری به پنج سال حبس به جای اعدام/ احتمال می دهم احمدی نژاد مأمور جایی باشد  (۱۵۲ نظر)

آزمون ساده «ورزنه» پیش روی مسئولانی که داعیه مهار بحران آب را دارند!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

مگر اعتراضات دی‌ماه را فراموش کردید که پیشنهاد «تجمع خیابانی» می‌دهید؟!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد  (۱۳۳ نظر)

نجفی از شهرداری تهران استعفا داد، اما ماند/ تصمیم گیری در این خصوص به سال ۹۷ موکول شد  (۱۱۸ نظر)

آب پاکی آمریکا بر دستان اروپا و برجام / آمادگی آمریکا برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای  (۱۰۹ نظر)

7 نشانه از آماده سازی ترامپ برای آغاز جنگی بزرگ در خاورمیانه!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

اعضای کمیته رسانه در دفتر رئیس جمهوری چه کسانی هستند؟/واکنش تند احمدزاده به توهین بقایی نسبت به پدرش/واکنش نوبخت به تهدید احمد توکلی/موجودی حساب وزیر راه و دخترش چقدر است؟  (۸۴ نظر)

بازداشت «حمید بقایی» و انتقال به زندان برای اجرای حکم زندان  (۸۴ نظر)

تبانی زود هنگام لاریجانی با واعظی برای ۱۴۰۰؟/چرا سفر نمایندگان به خارج از کشور بسیار شده است؟/واکنش رئیس دستگاه قضا به برگزاری «رفراندوم حجاب»  (۸۲ نظر)

به من می گویند پسر خوبی باش تا مشکل قرارداد جذبت را حل کنیم! + سند  (۸۲ نظر)

وزیر امور خارجه آمریکا برکنار شد/ مایک پومپئو جانشین تیلرسون شد  (۸۲ نظر)