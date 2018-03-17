پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
308بازدید
‍ پ

Trump lawyer seeks $20 million damages from Stormy Daniels - filing

A law firm representing U.S. President Donald Trump and the corporation that paid porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 in what she called hush money over an alleged affair with Trump said in a court filing that it was seeking at least $20 million in damages for multiple violations of a nondisclosure agreement.
کد خبر: ۷۸۳۴۷۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۲۴ 17 March 2018

A law firm representing U.S. President Donald Trump and the corporation that paid porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 in what she called hush money over an alleged affair with Trump said in a court filing that it was seeking at least $20 million in damages for multiple violations of a nondisclosure agreement.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California made public on Friday, the Blakely Law Group also asked for a lawsuit by Daniels that seeks to nullify the agreement to be moved to a federal district court from a county court.

Brent Blakely, who filed the action on behalf of Essential Consultants LLC and Trump, did not reply to a request for comment.

Under the nondisclosure agreement, Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, could be subjected to a $1 million penalty each time the deal was broken.

Daniels has alleged that she had an affair with Trump that began in 2006 and lasted several months.

Michael Cohen, a private lawyer for Trump, has said he paid Daniels $130,000 of his own money during the 2016 presidential election campaign. Cohen has not explained why he made the payment and has not said if Trump was aware of it.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents Daniels, said on Friday, “This is simply more of the same bullying tactics from the president and Mr. Cohen. They are now attempting to remove this case in order to increase their chances that the matter will ultimately be decided in private arbitration, behind closed doors, outside of public view and scrutiny.

“To put it simply - they want to hide the truth from the American people. We will oppose this effort at every turn.”

Avenatti has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles claiming Trump never signed the nondisclosure agreement, rendering it null and void.

“The fact that a sitting president is pursuing over $20 million in bogus ‘damages’ against a private citizen, who is only trying to tell the public what really happened, is truly remarkable,” Avenatti said.

In a letter to Cohen on Monday, Daniels offered to return the $130,000 to an account designated by Trump so she could be released from the agreement, which she signed in October 2016. Cohen ignored the offer.

Earlier on Friday, Avenatti told MSNBC and CNN that Daniels had been physically threatened and warned to remain silent about her relationship with Trump.

Avenatti would not provide details about the threat. He said Clifford would elaborate on it during a CBS “60 Minutes” interview due to be broadcast on March 25.

He told Reuters on Friday that six women had been in touch with his law firm to describe relationships with Trump, and that two had signed nondisclosure agreements.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: تأسیس شبکه مجازی بومی از اهم ضروریات است/آیت‌الله امامی کاشانی:دشمن کشوری را که...

آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: تأسیس شبکه مجازی بومی از اهم ضروریات است/آیت‌الله امامی کاشانی:دشمن کشوری را که...

علت لغو کنسرت یک خواننده در سبزوار/اعتراض کشاورزان شرق اصفهان به امام جمعه/در خواست احمدی نژاد از سردار...

علت لغو کنسرت یک خواننده در سبزوار/اعتراض کشاورزان شرق اصفهان به امام جمعه/در خواست احمدی نژاد از سردار...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

کدام ستاره های اسپانیا در جام جهانی مقابل ایران بازی نمی کنند؟

لایحه سازمان نظام روزنامه‌نگاری منتشر شد

ممنوعیت تازه‌ای برای سفر به خارج در کار نیست

از «پیش بینی ۴۵ میلیارد دلار صادرات در سال ۹۶» تا «واکنش سرمایه‌گذاران آمریکایی به عرضه سهام آرامکو»

نوش و نیش تغییرات در آمریکا

واعظی: همه منتظرند دیگری صدای مردم را بشنود

شکاف بین رضاییان و پرسپولیسی‌ها دراردوی تیم ملی

واکنش‌هاي سياسي به استعفاي نجفي

باند بورس، برملا شد

متن بیانیه کمیسیون برجام

اولویت اصلی کشور در سال آینده چیست؟

ماجرای دستگیری دزد مسلح بانک‌ها

فشار گروه‌های مافیایی برای جلوگیری از حذف کنکور

آسیب‌دیدگی شدید بازیگر زن در صحنه یک سریال

از لغو قانون 23 جوزا توسط مجلس تا کشف یک منطقه بزرگ نفتی در جنوب ایران

وب گردی

اخراج تیلرسون چه تاثیری بر بازار نفت و برجام دارد؟

ربیعی و پس‌لرزه‌های پس از استیضاح

زلزله زنان در فهرست میلیاردرهای جهان

آیا محسن هاشمی شهردار تهران می شود؟

خواص شگفت انگیز گیاه برگ بو

شایعه استعفای نجفی اینبار قوی تر از همیشه/ تکرار ماجرای شورای اول و شهردارهای چند ماهه

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

با همسر دروغگو چگونه رفتار‌ کنیم؟
افسانه‌های نوروزی و شخصیت «حاجی فیروز»
واکنش احمدی نژاد و مشایی به بازداشت بقایی/ موفقیت در یکدست کردن هیأت رئیسه‌ی خبرگان/نگاه سیاسی به سخنرانی زنان در نماز جمعه وجود دارد/حرف‌های معنادار حاجی‌بابایی درباره استیضاح‌ها
جنتی:باید رشته امام‌شناسی را در کشورهای اسلامی راه‌اندازی کنیم /مکارم شیرازی: رئیس‌جمهور به شبکه‌های اجتماعی خارجی دل بسته/مشایی حکم بقایی را به آتش کشید/سعید جلیلی دستور انتقال بازداشتی‌های۸۸ به کهریزک را داده بود؟
لحظه تلخ خودکشی پسر جوان اردبیلی
علت لغو کنسرت یک خواننده در سبزوار/اعتراض کشاورزان شرق اصفهان به امام جمعه/در خواست احمدی نژاد از سردار سلیمانی/دلایل نجفی برای استعفا از شهرداری تهران/رابطه بحران آب و جاسوس انگلیسی!/انتقاد تند نماینده مجلس از فراکسیون امید
زمان واریز یارانه اسفند 96 مشخص شد
پشت پرده نقش عربستان و امارات در برکناری تیلرسون و خطرات احتمالی برای قطر!
نجفی از شهرداری تهران استعفا داد، اما ماند/ تصمیم گیری در این خصوص به سال ۹۷ موکول شد
وزیر جهاد کشاورزی در سمت خود ابقا شد
تلفظ عجیب موزه لوور توسط نماینده مجلس
آغاز عملیات گسترده در مرزهای عراق با سوریه و عربستان/انتقاد شدید جان کری درباره رفتار ترامپ با برجام /کشته شدن پنج سرباز سوری بر اثر حملات هوایی ترکیه/تصمیم سعودی ها برای ساخت شانزده نیروگاه اتمی
چهارشنبه‌سوری در پایتخت اینگونه گذشت
این دو برادر سحرگاه فردا اعدام می‌شوند
آیا این زن همسر واقعی ترامپ است؟

اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی  (۲۰۵ نظر)

میرزایی نکو: مدارک دختران را خواستند تا ثابت شود زیر 9 سال هستند؛ شهردار دیروز و امروز دو ساعت بازجویی شده است/مطهری: باید سن دختران مشخص شود  (۱۷۴ نظر)

جنتی:باید رشته امام‌شناسی را در کشورهای اسلامی راه‌اندازی کنیم /مکارم شیرازی: رئیس‌جمهور به شبکه‌های اجتماعی خارجی دل بسته/مشایی حکم بقایی را به آتش کشید/سعید جلیلی دستور انتقال بازداشتی‌های۸۸ به کهریزک را داده بود؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

اگر روحانی نبود الان وضعیت کشور مانند دانشگاه آزاد بود/کنایه صادق زیبا کلام به رئیس صداوسیما درباره پارازیت/نجفی به خاطر «برنامه برج میلاد» به دادسرا احضار شد/محکومیت محمدعلی طاهری به پنج سال حبس به جای اعدام/ احتمال می دهم احمدی نژاد مأمور جایی باشد  (۱۵۲ نظر)

آزمون ساده «ورزنه» پیش روی مسئولانی که داعیه مهار بحران آب را دارند!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

مگر اعتراضات دی‌ماه را فراموش کردید که پیشنهاد «تجمع خیابانی» می‌دهید؟!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد  (۱۳۳ نظر)

نجفی از شهرداری تهران استعفا داد، اما ماند/ تصمیم گیری در این خصوص به سال ۹۷ موکول شد  (۱۱۸ نظر)

آب پاکی آمریکا بر دستان اروپا و برجام / آمادگی آمریکا برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای  (۱۰۹ نظر)

7 نشانه از آماده سازی ترامپ برای آغاز جنگی بزرگ در خاورمیانه!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

اعضای کمیته رسانه در دفتر رئیس جمهوری چه کسانی هستند؟/واکنش تند احمدزاده به توهین بقایی نسبت به پدرش/واکنش نوبخت به تهدید احمد توکلی/موجودی حساب وزیر راه و دخترش چقدر است؟  (۸۴ نظر)

بازداشت «حمید بقایی» و انتقال به زندان برای اجرای حکم زندان  (۸۴ نظر)

تبانی زود هنگام لاریجانی با واعظی برای ۱۴۰۰؟/چرا سفر نمایندگان به خارج از کشور بسیار شده است؟/واکنش رئیس دستگاه قضا به برگزاری «رفراندوم حجاب»  (۸۲ نظر)

به من می گویند پسر خوبی باش تا مشکل قرارداد جذبت را حل کنیم! + سند  (۸۲ نظر)

وزیر امور خارجه آمریکا برکنار شد/ مایک پومپئو جانشین تیلرسون شد  (۸۲ نظر)