پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
521بازدید
‍ پ

Turkey's Erdogan hints at possibility of World War III

Establishment of US military bases in Syria is directed against Russia and can serve as a reason for the outbreak of World War III, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported on March 15.
کد خبر: ۷۸۳۰۶۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۳۶ 15 March 2018

Establishment of US military bases in Syria is directed against Russia and can serve as a reason for the outbreak of World War III, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported on March 15.

Erdogan said that Turkey should be ready for any development.

The head of state noted that presently there are about 20 US military bases in Syria.

"The question arises, why the US military bases in Syria are needed, and it seems that these bases are directed against Russia and Iran," Erdogan said.

First time, Turkey's former prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu spoke about the possible beginning of the World War III back in 2015.

"It is necessary to exert maximum efforts to prevent the outbreak of World War III," Davutoglu said then.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

پارسایی: هیات رییسه فکری برای استیضاح کثیف در مجلس کند/حافظی: مدیر منصوب شهردار سابق مراسم برج میلاد...

پارسایی: هیات رییسه فکری برای استیضاح کثیف در مجلس کند/حافظی: مدیر منصوب شهردار سابق مراسم برج میلاد...

واکنش احمدی نژاد و مشایی به بازداشت بقایی/ موفقیت در یکدست کردن هیأت رئیسه‌ی خبرگان/نگاه سیاسی به سخنرانی...

واکنش احمدی نژاد و مشایی به بازداشت بقایی/ موفقیت در یکدست کردن هیأت رئیسه‌ی خبرگان/نگاه سیاسی به سخنرانی...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

شکار بچه گاومیش آفریقایی توسط شیرها

۲ گلوله برای قتل برادر امام جمعه ماهشهر

انگیزه مبهم برای قتل پدر و پسر

براي خوشحالي پدرم قاچاق کردم

وب گردی

نظریه پنجره‌ شکسته‌ و خرده شیشه‌هایی که در چشم اقتصاد فرومی‌رود

6 روش برای اینکه بدانید چطور پول پس‌انداز کنید

همه هزینه‌ها برای کارلوس کی‌روش از برزیل تا روسیه

آیا محسن هاشمی شهردار تهران می شود؟

خواص شگفت انگیز گیاه برگ بو

شایعه استعفای نجفی اینبار قوی تر از همیشه/ تکرار ماجرای شورای اول و شهردارهای چند ماهه

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

با همسر دروغگو چگونه رفتار‌ کنیم؟
اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی
افسانه‌های نوروزی و شخصیت «حاجی فیروز»
حسین باشاران به ایران آمد
علی ربیعی در وزارت تعاون، کار و رفاه اجتماعی ابقا شد
تصویری از لاشه هواپیمای ترکیه
اعضای کمیته رسانه در دفتر رئیس جمهوری چه کسانی هستند؟/واکنش تند احمدزاده به توهین بقایی نسبت به پدرش/واکنش نوبخت به تهدید احمد توکلی/موجودی حساب وزیر راه و دخترش چقدر است؟
تبانی زود هنگام لاریجانی با واعظی برای ۱۴۰۰؟/چرا سفر نمایندگان به خارج از کشور بسیار شده است؟/واکنش رئیس دستگاه قضا به برگزاری «رفراندوم حجاب»
واکنش احمدی نژاد و مشایی به بازداشت بقایی/ موفقیت در یکدست کردن هیأت رئیسه‌ی خبرگان/نگاه سیاسی به سخنرانی زنان در نماز جمعه وجود دارد/حرف‌های معنادار حاجی‌بابایی درباره استیضاح‌ها
بازداشت «حمید بقایی» و انتقال به زندان برای اجرای حکم زندان
آب پاکی آمریکا بر دستان اروپا و برجام / آمادگی آمریکا برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای
7 نشانه از آماده سازی ترامپ برای آغاز جنگی بزرگ در خاورمیانه!
چگونه برجام منجر به برکناری تیلرسون شد؟/ پمپئو مأمور خروج آمریکا از برجام
آخرین تصاویر امدادرسانی شبانه به هواپیمای ترک
آخوندی هم ابقا شد

چرا کره شمالی قصد دارد از سیاست اتمی خود عقب نشینی کند!؟  (۲۵۲ نظر)

درس پزشکان کانادایی برای همه مسئولان زیاده خواه ایرانی!  (۲۱۶ نظر)

اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی  (۲۰۵ نظر)

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که با دیدن بی‌حجابی به گناه می‌افتند؟  (۱۸۰ نظر)

میرزایی نکو: مدارک دختران را خواستند تا ثابت شود زیر 9 سال هستند؛ شهردار دیروز و امروز دو ساعت بازجویی شده است/مطهری: باید سن دختران مشخص شود  (۱۷۴ نظر)

بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو  (۱۵۴ نظر)

اگر روحانی نبود الان وضعیت کشور مانند دانشگاه آزاد بود/کنایه صادق زیبا کلام به رئیس صداوسیما درباره پارازیت/نجفی به خاطر «برنامه برج میلاد» به دادسرا احضار شد/محکومیت محمدعلی طاهری به پنج سال حبس به جای اعدام/ احتمال می دهم احمدی نژاد مأمور جایی باشد  (۱۵۲ نظر)

آزمون ساده «ورزنه» پیش روی مسئولانی که داعیه مهار بحران آب را دارند!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: عده‌ای دختر را آورده و رقصانده‌اند؛ این‌ها درد جامعه ما است/رئیس حوزه علمیه خواهران:حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد  (۱۱۹ نظر)

پذیرفتن دعوت رهبر کره شمالی از سوی ترامپ/ دیدار رهبران دو کشور تا ماه می  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آب پاکی آمریکا بر دستان اروپا و برجام / آمادگی آمریکا برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای  (۱۰۹ نظر)

7 نشانه از آماده سازی ترامپ برای آغاز جنگی بزرگ در خاورمیانه!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

حمله و تعرض به سفارت ایران در لندن با قمه و چماق / متعرضین توسط پلیس لندن دستگیر شدند + فیلم  (۱۰۲ نظر)

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: جشن برج میلاد نشان داد الگوی بعضی‌ها «سوفیا لورن» است/ذوالنوری: احمدی‌نژاد شخصیتی متزلزل دارد  (۱۰۰ نظر)