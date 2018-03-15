Turkey's Erdogan hints at possibility of World War III

Establishment of US military bases in Syria is directed against Russia and can serve as a reason for the outbreak of World War III, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported on March 15.

Erdogan said that Turkey should be ready for any development.

The head of state noted that presently there are about 20 US military bases in Syria.

"The question arises, why the US military bases in Syria are needed, and it seems that these bases are directed against Russia and Iran," Erdogan said.

First time, Turkey's former prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu spoke about the possible beginning of the World War III back in 2015.

"It is necessary to exert maximum efforts to prevent the outbreak of World War III," Davutoglu said then.