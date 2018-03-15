پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
Iraq selects Saddam's palace as location for U.S. University

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Authorities in Iraq have selected one of the presidential palaces as the premise for the American University in Baghdad, officials were quoted saying on Thursday.
Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Authorities in Iraq have selected one of the presidential palaces as the premise for the American University in Baghdad, officials were quoted saying on Thursday.

State-owned al-Sabaah newspaper quoted Ahmed al-Rubaye, director-general of the state properties department, saying that the department, in coordination with a commission formed by the cabinet on the management of state assets, selected the Radhwaniyah palace and the surrounding territory for the establishment of the American University in Baghdad.

He said the measure also involves the execution of “strategic projects that make use of that location for the purpose of investment”.

Radhwaniya is located to the west of Baghdad, and the presidential palace there was a main residence for the former president’s family.

A government committee is currently taking stock of palaces and other properties belonging to late leader Saddam Hussein and his defunct Baath Party.

The government has recently ordered the seizure of assets that belonged to Saddam Hussein and more than 4,200 officials from his government and ruling party.

Last March, Iraq’s higher education minister, Abdul-Razeq Eissa agreed with the U.S. ambassador to Baghdad to take steps towards the opening of an American university in the Iraqi capital

