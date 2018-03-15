Gaza interior ministry says investigating assassination attempt on Palestinian PM

The Hamas- led Interior Ministry in Gaza Strip said Wednesday it had set up a high level committee to investigate the failed assassination attempt that targeted the convoy of the Palestinian Prime Minister, Rami al-Hamdallah during his visit to Gaza on Tuesday.

A spokesman of the Interior Ministry, Iyad al-Bozom told reporters that the security services continue to investigate a number of suspects to reach the perpetrators.

A security source told Quds Press that the Palestinian Prime Minister, Rami al-Hamdallah convoy had just entered Gaza Strip from the Israeli- controlled Erez crossing on Tuesday morning and arrived east of Jabalia when a roadside explosive detonated near his convoy without causing any casualties.

The office of the head of Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh issued a statement saying the two have agreed to blame Israel and its collaborators for the attack.