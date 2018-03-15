پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
Greek court rejects Turkish extradition request

A Greek court has rejected a Turkish extradition request for a young woman who was among nine suspected Turkish militants arrested in Athens ahead of an official visit by Turkey’s president late last year.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۲۱ 15 March 2018

The three-member panel of judges ruled on March 14 that 21-year-old Hazal Seçer was in danger of being tried for issues other than what the extradition request sought her for and that her life could be in danger if returned to Turkey.

The judges also ruled that some offences she was being sought for, such as participating in protests and making banners, were not crimes.

The nine were arrested in December for alleged links to the left-wing Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), which Turkey, the United States and the European Union consider a terrorist organization. She denies the charges.

