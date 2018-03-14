7 great quotes from stellar physicist Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking, a legendary physicist, cosmologist and author of several course-altering books died at the age of 76 on Wednesday. In a brief look back at his legacy, here are some of the great quotes from the stellar scientist.

Diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease) and given two years to live, Hawkings would surprise his detractors and go on to lecture across the planet and write books such as 'A Brief History of Time' and 'The Universe in a Nutshell.'

The former University of Cambridge Lucasian Professor of Mathematics was renowned for his contributions to gravitational physics and quantum mechanics, but many remember him for his astounding wit, shrewd skepticism blended with faith in humanity, and his profound understanding of the human spirit. Here are just a few of his best anecdotes – a full list would take almost as long as he lived to compile, and picking out 'the best' from the wealth of wisdom he left behind is a futile endeavor.