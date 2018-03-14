پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
Woman poised to become first female CIA chief, ran controversial ‘black site’ prison

Haspel, if confirmed by the Senate, would become the first woman to lead the CIA.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۲۴ 14 March 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he will nominate Gina Haspel to replace Mike Pompeo as director of the CIA, a move that could resurface concerns about the longtime intelligence official’s stance on torture.

Haspel, if confirmed by the Senate, would become the first woman to lead the CIA, a milestone Trump touted in announcing his plans.

“Gina, by the way, who I know very well, who I’ve worked with very closely, will be the first woman director of the CIA,” Trump told reporters gathered outside the White House. “She’s an outstanding person, who also I have gotten to know very well.”

The remarks followed a tweet in which Trump announced that Haspel would replace Pompeo at the CIA, while the intelligence chief would take over for Rex Tillerson at the State Department.

Haspel, who served as Pompeo’s No. 2 at the CIA, joined the agency in 1985. During her tenure, she controversially ran a “black site” prison in Thailand at which terrorism suspects reportedly were subjected to harsh interrogation tactics, including waterboarding.

Trump’s selection of Haspel, whose appointment to the position of deputy director of the CIA was met with opposition by some lawmakers, prompted legislators to raise questions over her record on interrogation tactics.

“The torture of detainees in U.S. custody during the last decade was one of the darkest chapters in American history,” Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) said in a statement Tuesday. “Ms. Haspel needs to explain the nature and extent of her involvement in the CIA’s interrogation program during the confirmation process.”

Former CIA Director John Brennan, who tapped Haspel to serve as deputy director of operations in 2013, responded to news of her selection Tuesday by praising her “wealth of experience.” He also acknowledged her role in carrying out controversial intelligence-gathering practices.

“She was involved in a very, very controversial program, and I know that the Senate confirmation process will look at that very closely, but Gina Haspel has a lot of integrity,” Brennan told MSNBC. “She has tried to carry out her duties at the CIA to the best of her ability even when the CIA was asked to do some very difficult things in very challenging times.”

George Little, a former CIA and Pentagon spokesman during the Obama administration, alluded to the brewing confirmation battle while praising Haspel’s record of service.

“She’s a true intelligence professional and widely respected inside the CIA,” Little told POLITICO. “Her immediate challenge is to prepare for a series of very tough questions at her confirmation hearing.”

Robert Litt, former general counsel to the director of national intelligence, said there is “no question” the controversy will come up at her confirmation hearing, but argued Haspel should not be penalized for carrying out programs introduced by senior government officials.

“I’ve also been long of the view, and I’ve said this publicly before, that to the extent that there’s blame to be laid for what was done in the CIA’s rendition and interrogation program, that blame should lie at the feet of the political level people who ordered the program and not the CIA officers who carried it out,” Litt said.

Pompeo voiced support for Trump’s decision to tap Haspel to replace him atop the CIA in a statement released Tuesday.

“I am proud of the work we have done on behalf of America and know that the Agency will continue to thrive under the leadership of Gina Haspel,” Pompeo said.

Trump voiced support for waterboarding as a means of gathering intelligence last year, telling ABC News that government officials had to “fight fire with fire” to counter terror threats.

