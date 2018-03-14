پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » روسیه
552بازدید
‍ پ

Russian embassy demands explanation from UK Foreign Office about cyber attack threats

Russia’s embassy in London said on Tuesday it has requested official explanations from the UK Foreign Office concerning cyber attack threats.
کد خبر: ۷۸۲۷۱۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۲۱ 14 March 2018

Russia’s embassy in London said on Tuesday it has requested official explanations from the UK Foreign Office concerning cyber attack threats.

"Embassy has officially requested explanations from Foreign Office on the cyber attack threats heard at Parliament and in the media. Russia takes a serious view on cyber security breaches," the embassy wrote on its Twitter account.

Earlier in the day, the Russia embassy in London said that Moscow was seriously alarmed over British MPs’ statements on possible cyber attacks on Russia.

"Statements by a number of MPs, "Whitehall sources" and "experts" regarding a possible "deployment" of "offensive cyber-capabilities" cause serious concern. Not only is Russia groundlessly and provocatively accused of the Salisbury incident, but, apparently, plans are being developed in the UK to strike Russia with cyber weapons," the embassy’s press secretary said. "Judging by the statements of the prime minister, such a decision can be taken at tomorrow’s meeting of the National Security Council. We invite the British side to once again consider the consequences of such a reckless move."

The Times said earlier on Tuesday, citing its sources in the UK government that Britain was looking at staging a cyber attack on Russia in response to the poisoning of former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

According to the newspaper, the British ministry of defense jointly with the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) was working on an offensive cyber program to attack the Kremlin’s network or websites circulating what the British side dubbed as fake news.

Former Russian military intelligence (GRU) officer Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter Julia on March 4 suffered from the effects of an unidentified nerve agent. They were found slumped on a bench near The Maltings shopping center in Salisbury. Both are now in hospital in critical condition.

In 2004, Colonel Skripal was arrested by Russia’s federal security service FSB, charged with high treason, convicted to 13 years in prison and stripped of all ranks and awards. In 2010, he was handed over to the United States under an arrangement to exchange persons arrested on spying charges. Later in the same year Skripal settled in Britain.

On March 12, British Prime Minister Theresa May said it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack on Skripal and his daughter. She identified the substance used in the attack as a Novichok nerve agent, developed in the Soviet Union. She described the incident as a "reckless, indiscriminate and irresponsible" act against the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow had nothing to do with the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter. He pointed out that Russia had received no requests from the UK concerning a substance allegedly used in the Salisbury incident. The Russian top diplomat drew attention to the fact that under the Chemical Weapons Convention the United Kingdom is to immediately contact the country suspected of the use of a poisonous substance and provide access to the substance in question. The Convention gives ten days to respond to the request, he added.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله جنتی: با کسانی که می‌رقصند و روسری‌ برمی‌دارند، محکم برخورد شود/پس‌لرزه‌های نابسامانی اوضاع...

آیت‌الله جنتی: با کسانی که می‌رقصند و روسری‌ برمی‌دارند، محکم برخورد شود/پس‌لرزه‌های نابسامانی اوضاع...

اعضای کمیته رسانه در دفتر رئیس جمهوری چه کسانی هستند؟/واکنش تند احمدزاده به توهین بقایی نسبت به پدرش/واکنش...

اعضای کمیته رسانه در دفتر رئیس جمهوری چه کسانی هستند؟/واکنش تند احمدزاده به توهین بقایی نسبت به پدرش/واکنش...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پسر ۱۶ ساله با اسلحه دوستش را کشت

آمار تاخیر پرواز ایرلاین‌ها در بهمن‌ ماه ۹۶

قاتل همسر و مادرزن، بیمار روانی نیست

آپارتمان را سر سبز کنید

ممنوعیت فروش گونه‌های آبزی به‌جز ماهی قرمز

جزئیات تغییرات برنامه آموزش دکتری پزشکی

متهمان قتل پدر و پسر را بر گردن هم انداختند

اعترافات‌آتش‌افروز‌بدهکار

تكاپوي استقلال براي توافق با بهترين بازيكنش

کشف جسد مرد جوان در پارک چیتگر

نارنجک‌هایی که به مرحله انفجار نرسیدند!

کارتن رودیو با سرعت بالا!

انتقال دانشجوی پزشکی با آگهی ممنوع شد

ناوئرت جایگزین معاون برکنارشده تیلرسون شد

نشست تعیین مزد باز هم بدون نتیجه پایان یافت

وب گردی

آويز اسم ساخت ويژه طلا و جواهر

شهر محبوب 2017 ترکیه

خوب‌ها و بدهای آیفون‌های موجود از نگاه‌ بیزنس‌اینسایدر

حق رای برای ربات‌ها؛ چالشی حقوقی درباره شخصیت‌های الکترونیک

هر جلسه استیضاح چقدر هزینه دارد؟

هوش کودکان با این مواد غذایی زیاد می شود

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد
اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی
حسین باشاران به ایران آمد
آخرین عكس ٨ مسافر هواپيماي سقوط كرده ترکیه
علی ربیعی در وزارت تعاون، کار و رفاه اجتماعی ابقا شد
تصویری از لاشه هواپیمای ترکیه
شام نوبخت به نمایندگان مجلس/یک کارخانه دار با ۷کیلو چک برگشتی!/احتمال هدایت استیضاح‌ها توسط رئیس‌ دفتر روحانی/پاسخ دختر شفر به یک هوادار درباره حضور در ایران
تبانی زود هنگام لاریجانی با واعظی برای ۱۴۰۰؟/چرا سفر نمایندگان به خارج از کشور بسیار شده است؟/واکنش رئیس دستگاه قضا به برگزاری «رفراندوم حجاب»
اظهارات جنجالی مادر امیر قطر/برنامه‌ریزی برای حمله شیمیایی در غوطه شرقی/کشته شدن ۲۲۲ غیر نظامی سوری طی پنجاه روز حملات ترکیه به عفرین/حمله مقام اماراتی به ترکیه در حمایت از ولیعهد سعودی
آب پاکی آمریکا بر دستان اروپا و برجام / آمادگی آمریکا برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای
اعضای کمیته رسانه در دفتر رئیس جمهوری چه کسانی هستند؟/واکنش تند احمدزاده به توهین بقایی نسبت به پدرش/واکنش نوبخت به تهدید احمد توکلی/موجودی حساب وزیر راه و دخترش چقدر است؟
7 نشانه از آماده سازی ترامپ برای آغاز جنگی بزرگ در خاورمیانه!
بازداشت «حمید بقایی» و انتقال به زندان برای اجرای حکم زندان
میرزایی نکو: مدارک دختران را خواستند تا ثابت شود زیر 9 سال هستند؛ شهردار دیروز و امروز دو ساعت بازجویی شده است/مطهری: باید سن دختران مشخص شود
آخرین تصاویر امدادرسانی شبانه به هواپیمای ترک

چرا کره شمالی قصد دارد از سیاست اتمی خود عقب نشینی کند!؟  (۲۵۲ نظر)

درس پزشکان کانادایی برای همه مسئولان زیاده خواه ایرانی!  (۲۱۶ نظر)

اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی  (۲۰۴ نظر)

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که با دیدن بی‌حجابی به گناه می‌افتند؟  (۱۸۰ نظر)

میرزایی نکو: مدارک دختران را خواستند تا ثابت شود زیر 9 سال هستند؛ شهردار دیروز و امروز دو ساعت بازجویی شده است/مطهری: باید سن دختران مشخص شود  (۱۷۴ نظر)

بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو  (۱۵۴ نظر)

اگر روحانی نبود الان وضعیت کشور مانند دانشگاه آزاد بود/کنایه صادق زیبا کلام به رئیس صداوسیما درباره پارازیت/نجفی به خاطر «برنامه برج میلاد» به دادسرا احضار شد/محکومیت محمدعلی طاهری به پنج سال حبس به جای اعدام/ احتمال می دهم احمدی نژاد مأمور جایی باشد  (۱۵۲ نظر)

آزمون ساده «ورزنه» پیش روی مسئولانی که داعیه مهار بحران آب را دارند!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مقاصد سفر نوروزی‌تان را به دیگران هم پیشنهاد دهید: عید کجا بریم؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: عده‌ای دختر را آورده و رقصانده‌اند؛ این‌ها درد جامعه ما است/رئیس حوزه علمیه خواهران:حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد  (۱۱۸ نظر)

پذیرفتن دعوت رهبر کره شمالی از سوی ترامپ/ دیدار رهبران دو کشور تا ماه می  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آب پاکی آمریکا بر دستان اروپا و برجام / آمادگی آمریکا برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای  (۱۰۹ نظر)

حمله و تعرض به سفارت ایران در لندن با قمه و چماق / متعرضین توسط پلیس لندن دستگیر شدند + فیلم  (۱۰۲ نظر)

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: جشن برج میلاد نشان داد الگوی بعضی‌ها «سوفیا لورن» است/ذوالنوری: احمدی‌نژاد شخصیتی متزلزل دارد  (۱۰۰ نظر)