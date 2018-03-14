پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
UN Secretary General to Rome to Support Palestine Refugees

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will participate in a conference in Rome today, to support the UN Agency for United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), according to reports at this headquarters.
14 March 2018

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will participate in a conference in Rome today, to support the UN Agency for United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), according to reports at this headquarters.

According to he spokesman for the top UN representative, Stephane Dujarric, the meeting to be held on Thursday has the objective to strengthen the collective answer by the international community, aimed at protecting the rights and dignity of around 5.3 million Palestinian refugees.

'The conference also seeks to cover the lack of financing to UNRWA, estimated at around $446 million USD,' he said.

While in Rome, Guterres will be co-chair of a ministerial event by the International Support Group for Lebanon.

Later, the Portuguese diplomat will travel to Lisbon, where he has planned to meet with members of the Islamic Community, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of that organization.

