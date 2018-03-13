پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
592بازدید
‍ پ

Iran won’t let its territory be used against Pakistan: Zarif

Iran on Monday reiterated that it will not allow its territory to be used against Pakistan.
کد خبر: ۷۸۲۳۵۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۱۳ 13 March 2018

Iran on Monday reiterated that it will not allow its territory to be used against Pakistan.

“We will never allow anyone to hurt Pakistan from the Iranian territory, just like we believe that Pakistan will never allow anyone to hurt Iran from its territory,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif during his address at a public talk on ’70 Years of Pakistan-Iran Relations and Future Prospects’ organised by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) to commemorate 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“I believe Pakistan and Iran are prudent enough and have a solid foundation to lead the change for a stronger neighborhood based on the concept of including everyone and move from something that has caused bloodshed, misery and underdevelopment towards becoming a united Ummah,” he told the audience.

The visiting dignitary said that Iran and Pakistan have the longest ever diplomatic relations between two countries which are deep-rooted in common history, culture and values. He said a move by Pakistan and Iran to establish even stronger ties including increased economic, political and cultural ties between the people from both sides is in the interest of the entire region.

The foreign minister stated that both Iran and Pakistan have a bigger task to accomplish as two major Muslim countries living in a very difficult region. “We need to build a new paradigm in this neighborhood based on a new neighborhood networking policy. There is an illusion that security can be purchased. However, our world is not a world of coalitions anymore because we now build coalitions only to find our allies turning against us,” he said.

Zarif said that in order to have a better region, the two countries need to move to a paradigm based on understanding of the most important concept that security cannot be gained by deterring others. “Syria and Yemen are miseries which our own wrong choices have brought not only to us but to innocent civilians and we continue to blame each other for this.

Blaming may be a nice scapegoat, but it does not solve problems,” he said, adding that the Islamic world can be a very strong Ummah provided that no country tries to become the dominant force and no one tries to exclude anyone in the region. “We need a strong region rather than a strong man. Asia can become a basin for knowledge and development.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

عبدالله نوری: رفع حصر برای مردمی که نان شب ندارند، اولویت نیست/حبیبی: چرا برخی دستگاه‌های امنیتی و قضایی...

عبدالله نوری: رفع حصر برای مردمی که نان شب ندارند، اولویت نیست/حبیبی: چرا برخی دستگاه‌های امنیتی و قضایی...

تبانی زود هنگام لاریجانی با واعظی برای ۱۴۰۰؟/چرا سفر نمایندگان به خارج از کشور بسیار شده است؟/واکنش رئیس...

تبانی زود هنگام لاریجانی با واعظی برای ۱۴۰۰؟/چرا سفر نمایندگان به خارج از کشور بسیار شده است؟/واکنش رئیس...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

شرایط مرخصی زندانیان در ایام نوروز اعلام شد

بانک شهر محبوب‌ترین بانک خصوصی کشور

جدیدترین قیمت دلار آمریکا، یورو و یوآن چین در بازار ارز؛ سه شنبه ۲۲ اسفند ۹۶/ نرخ سنا به نرخ دلالان نزدیک شد/ دلار مبادله‌ای ۳۷۶۱ تومان قیمت گذاری شد/ رشد ۱۳۲ ریالی قیمت رسمی یورو

چرا استقلال شفر مثل بازی رفت با العین جسور نبود

نخستین شبکه ناوگان اجاره خودرو در کشور

كليسا سنت استفان، وين-اتريش

سرمربی الهلال:تنها راهمان شکست استقلال است

7 نشانه از آماده سازی ترامپ برای آغاز جنگی بزرگ در خاورمیانه!

طرح‌های ساعت پیاژه برای 2017

فیلم‌های تلویزیون برای شب چهارشنبه سوری

آزمون مدارس سمپاد در سال تحصیلی‌جاری برگزار نمی‌شود

حقوق اسفندماه بازنشستگان کشوری پرداخت شد

احداث موزه ایران درودی در مسیر قانونی

دانشمندان دانشگاه شیکاگو به هک مغز نزدیک شدند

ساعت تعطیلی مدارس تهران درشب چهارشنبه‌سوری

وب گردی

ایرانی‌ها و ترکیه‌ای‌ها چقدر بنزین مصرف می‌کنند؟

ماجراهای اوپک؛ اتحادی که دوست داشت کارتل شود!

زنان ایرانی دنیای تکنولوژی را تکان می‌دهند!

هوش کودکان با این مواد غذایی زیاد می شود

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما چیست؟

جاسويچي طلا و جواهر ( مازراتي ، بنز و ... )

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد
اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی
اگر روحانی نبود الان وضعیت کشور مانند دانشگاه آزاد بود/کنایه صادق زیبا کلام به رئیس صداوسیما درباره پارازیت/نجفی به خاطر «برنامه برج میلاد» به دادسرا احضار شد/محکومیت محمدعلی طاهری به پنج سال حبس به جای اعدام/ احتمال می دهم احمدی نژاد مأمور جایی باشد
حسین باشاران به ایران آمد
آخرین عكس ٨ مسافر هواپيماي سقوط كرده ترکیه
تصویری از لاشه هواپیمای ترکیه
شام نوبخت به نمایندگان مجلس/یک کارخانه دار با ۷کیلو چک برگشتی!/احتمال هدایت استیضاح‌ها توسط رئیس‌ دفتر روحانی/پاسخ دختر شفر به یک هوادار درباره حضور در ایران
شوخی با حاشیه حضور کتایون ریاحی در «دورهمی»
اظهارات جنجالی مادر امیر قطر/برنامه‌ریزی برای حمله شیمیایی در غوطه شرقی/کشته شدن ۲۲۲ غیر نظامی سوری طی پنجاه روز حملات ترکیه به عفرین/حمله مقام اماراتی به ترکیه در حمایت از ولیعهد سعودی
تبانی زود هنگام لاریجانی با واعظی برای ۱۴۰۰؟/چرا سفر نمایندگان به خارج از کشور بسیار شده است؟/واکنش رئیس دستگاه قضا به برگزاری «رفراندوم حجاب»
آب پاکی آمریکا بر دستان اروپا و برجام / آمادگی آمریکا برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای
کراوات را اولین بار ایرانی‌ها اختراع کردند!
میرزایی نکو: مدارک دختران را خواستند تا ثابت شود زیر 9 سال هستند؛ شهردار دیروز و امروز دو ساعت بازجویی شده است/مطهری: باید سن دختران مشخص شود
چند تصویرحاشیه ای از جلسه مجمع تشخیص
آخرین تصاویر امدادرسانی شبانه به هواپیمای ترک

چرا کره شمالی قصد دارد از سیاست اتمی خود عقب نشینی کند!؟  (۲۵۲ نظر)

درس پزشکان کانادایی برای همه مسئولان زیاده خواه ایرانی!  (۲۱۶ نظر)

اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی  (۱۹۵ نظر)

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که با دیدن بی‌حجابی به گناه می‌افتند؟  (۱۸۰ نظر)

کره شمالی برای توقف فعالیت های هسته ای خود و مذاکره با آمریکا اعلام آمادگی کرد!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

میرزایی نکو: مدارک دختران را خواستند تا ثابت شود زیر 9 سال هستند؛ شهردار دیروز و امروز دو ساعت بازجویی شده است/مطهری: باید سن دختران مشخص شود  (۱۶۹ نظر)

بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو  (۱۵۴ نظر)

اگر روحانی نبود الان وضعیت کشور مانند دانشگاه آزاد بود/کنایه صادق زیبا کلام به رئیس صداوسیما درباره پارازیت/نجفی به خاطر «برنامه برج میلاد» به دادسرا احضار شد/محکومیت محمدعلی طاهری به پنج سال حبس به جای اعدام/ احتمال می دهم احمدی نژاد مأمور جایی باشد  (۱۵۲ نظر)

آزمون ساده «ورزنه» پیش روی مسئولانی که داعیه مهار بحران آب را دارند!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آمریکا در حال برنامه ریزی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

مقاصد سفر نوروزی‌تان را به دیگران هم پیشنهاد دهید: عید کجا بریم؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: عده‌ای دختر را آورده و رقصانده‌اند؛ این‌ها درد جامعه ما است/رئیس حوزه علمیه خواهران:حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد  (۱۱۸ نظر)

پذیرفتن دعوت رهبر کره شمالی از سوی ترامپ/ دیدار رهبران دو کشور تا ماه می  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آب پاکی آمریکا بر دستان اروپا و برجام / آمادگی آمریکا برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای  (۱۰۹ نظر)