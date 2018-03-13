پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
293بازدید
‍ پ

Russia spy attack: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says nerve agent 'clearly' came from Russia

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said the nerve agent used to poison a Russian ex-spy living in the UK “clearly” came from Russia, and promised the attack would trigger a response.
کد خبر: ۷۸۲۳۴۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۷ 13 March 2018

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said the nerve agent used to poison a Russian ex-spy living in the UK “clearly” came from Russia, and promised the attack would trigger a response.

Mr Tillerson said he did not know whether the Russian government had knowledge of the poisoning, which left former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in critical condition earlier this month.

But he said the poison used is known to the US, and does not exist anywhere outside Russia. The substance, he added, is "only in the hands of a very, very limited number of parties”.

"Those responsible – both those who committed the crime and those who ordered it – must face appropriately serious consequences,” said Mr Tillerson, who spoke by phone with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Monday.

He did not specify what these consequences would be.

The comments echo those of British Prime Minister Theresa May, who said it was “highly likely” Russia carried out the attack. Ms May identified the poison as Novichok, a military grade nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union in the 1970s.

Theresa May: 'highly likely' Russia was responsible for poisoning of Sergei Skripal

“We shall not tolerate such a brazen act to murder innocent civilians on our soil,” the prime minister said.

Russia has denied any involvement in the attack, and called Ms May’s comments “a circus show”.

Mr Tillerson’s comments marked an escalation in the US’s response to the attack. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had previously called the episode "reckless, indiscriminate and irresponsible," but refused to blame Russia.

Mr Skripal previously worked with Russia’s military intelligence unit, and then with the country’s Foreign Ministry. He was arrested in Moscow in 2004 and confessed to having been recruited by British intelligence almost 10 years earlier. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2006, but was later pardoned as part of a US-Russia spy swap.

Mr Skipal’s 33-year-old daughter was thought to be one of his only living relatives, after his wife and son died.

The attack took place in Salisbury, some 90m (154km) from London. Mr Skipal and his daughter were later found unconscious on a park bench. Almost two dozen people have already received medical treatment in connection with the attack, which authorities say may have contaminated up to 500.

Ms May has given Russian President Vladimir Putin 24 hours to explain how the Russian position was used in the attack, threatening “extensive measures” if he did not come up with a credible explanation.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

عبدالله نوری: رفع حصر برای مردمی که نان شب ندارند، اولویت نیست/حبیبی: چرا برخی دستگاه‌های امنیتی و قضایی...

عبدالله نوری: رفع حصر برای مردمی که نان شب ندارند، اولویت نیست/حبیبی: چرا برخی دستگاه‌های امنیتی و قضایی...

تبانی زود هنگام لاریجانی با واعظی برای ۱۴۰۰؟/چرا سفر نمایندگان به خارج از کشور بسیار زیاد شده است؟/واکنش...

تبانی زود هنگام لاریجانی با واعظی برای ۱۴۰۰؟/چرا سفر نمایندگان به خارج از کشور بسیار زیاد شده است؟/واکنش...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

استیضاح ربیعی و آخوندی در دستور کار نمایندگان

جلدابرارورزشی/سه‌شنبه۲۲اسفند۹۶

پیام رئیس مجلس‌خبرگان برای‌درگذشت یکی از اعضا

مذاکرات دستمزد ۹۷ وارد فاز جدید شد

تعرفه واردات خودروهای هیبریدی تعیین شد

از «چرخش سبز بورس و رشد عجیب دلار» تا «تاخیر در عرضه سهام غول نفتی عربستان»

کدام نمایندگان برای استیضاح ربیعی صحبت می‌کنند

صرافی‌های غیرمجاز لیدر فعال بازار ارز

رقم خبر: استانی که فقط ۲ روز ذخیره خونی دارد

وب گردی

ایرانی‌ها و ترکیه‌ای‌ها چقدر بنزین مصرف می‌کنند؟

ماجراهای اوپک؛ اتحادی که دوست داشت کارتل شود!

زنان ایرانی دنیای تکنولوژی را تکان می‌دهند!

هوش کودکان با این مواد غذایی زیاد می شود

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما چیست؟

جاسويچي طلا و جواهر ( مازراتي ، بنز و ... )

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد
اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی
اگر روحانی نبود الان وضعیت کشور مانند دانشگاه آزاد بود/کنایه صادق زیبا کلام به رئیس صداوسیما درباره پارازیت/نجفی به خاطر «برنامه برج میلاد» به دادسرا احضار شد/محکومیت محمدعلی طاهری به پنج سال حبس به جای اعدام/ احتمال می دهم احمدی نژاد مأمور جایی باشد
حسین باشاران به ایران آمد
آخرین عكس ٨ مسافر هواپيماي سقوط كرده ترکیه
شام نوبخت به نمایندگان مجلس/یک کارخانه دار با ۷کیلو چک برگشتی!/احتمال هدایت استیضاح‌ها توسط رئیس‌ دفتر روحانی/پاسخ دختر شفر به یک هوادار درباره حضور در ایران
شوخی با حاشیه حضور کتایون ریاحی در «دورهمی»
اظهارات جنجالی مادر امیر قطر/برنامه‌ریزی برای حمله شیمیایی در غوطه شرقی/کشته شدن ۲۲۲ غیر نظامی سوری طی پنجاه روز حملات ترکیه به عفرین/حمله مقام اماراتی به ترکیه در حمایت از ولیعهد سعودی
تصویری از لاشه هواپیمای ترکیه
آب پاکی آمریکا بر دستان اروپا و برجام / آمادگی آمریکا برای خروج از توافق هسته‌ای
تبانی زود هنگام لاریجانی با واعظی برای ۱۴۰۰؟/چرا سفر نمایندگان به خارج از کشور بسیار زیاد شده است؟/واکنش رئیس دستگاه قضا به برگزاری «رفراندوم حجاب»
کراوات را اولین بار ایرانی‌ها اختراع کردند!
میرزایی نکو: مدارک دختران را خواستند تا ثابت شود زیر 9 سال هستند؛ شهردار دیروز و امروز دو ساعت بازجویی شده است/مطهری: باید سن دختران مشخص شود
چند تصویرحاشیه ای از جلسه مجمع تشخیص
آخرین تصاویر امدادرسانی شبانه به هواپیمای ترک

چرا کره شمالی قصد دارد از سیاست اتمی خود عقب نشینی کند!؟  (۲۵۲ نظر)

درس پزشکان کانادایی برای همه مسئولان زیاده خواه ایرانی!  (۲۱۶ نظر)

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که با دیدن بی‌حجابی به گناه می‌افتند؟  (۱۸۰ نظر)

اطلاعات جعبه سیاه هواپیمای تهران ـ یاسوج اعلام شد/ خلبان کوه دنا را ندیده بود!/ بی توجهی هواپیمایی آسمان به عمل قلب خلبان +توضیحات تکمیلی  (۱۷۸ نظر)

کره شمالی برای توقف فعالیت های هسته ای خود و مذاکره با آمریکا اعلام آمادگی کرد!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

میرزایی نکو: مدارک دختران را خواستند تا ثابت شود زیر 9 سال هستند؛ شهردار دیروز و امروز دو ساعت بازجویی شده است/مطهری: باید سن دختران مشخص شود  (۱۶۹ نظر)

بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو  (۱۵۴ نظر)

اگر روحانی نبود الان وضعیت کشور مانند دانشگاه آزاد بود/کنایه صادق زیبا کلام به رئیس صداوسیما درباره پارازیت/نجفی به خاطر «برنامه برج میلاد» به دادسرا احضار شد/محکومیت محمدعلی طاهری به پنج سال حبس به جای اعدام/ احتمال می دهم احمدی نژاد مأمور جایی باشد  (۱۵۲ نظر)

آزمون ساده «ورزنه» پیش روی مسئولانی که داعیه مهار بحران آب را دارند!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد  (۱۳۳ نظر)

آمریکا در حال برنامه ریزی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

مقاصد سفر نوروزی‌تان را به دیگران هم پیشنهاد دهید: عید کجا بریم؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: عده‌ای دختر را آورده و رقصانده‌اند؛ این‌ها درد جامعه ما است/رئیس حوزه علمیه خواهران:حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد  (۱۱۸ نظر)

پذیرفتن دعوت رهبر کره شمالی از سوی ترامپ/ دیدار رهبران دو کشور تا ماه می  (۱۱۴ نظر)

حمله و تعرض به سفارت ایران در لندن با قمه و چماق / متعرضین توسط پلیس لندن دستگیر شدند + فیلم  (۱۰۲ نظر)