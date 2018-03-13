South Sudan calls on Egypt to support peace negotiations with opposition

The Republic of South Sudan has called on the Egyptian authorities to support its attempts to accomplish peace negotiations with the opposition forces. It has stressed on its commitment to maintain all state institutions until presidential election is held.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Martin Elia Lomoro, said the “South Sudan’s government hopes that Egypt supports the country’s peace negotiations with the opposition armed forces,” stressing his government’s desire to achieve national peace and development.

Lomoro’s remarks came during his meeting yesterday with the Egyptian foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry.

Shoukry launched his Africa-tour yesterday of which he began by visiting the South Sudanese capital of Juba, followed by a visit to Kenya late yesterday. The visit aimed at encouraging an end to the country’s civil war and providing assistance in national health and education.

According to a statement by the Egyptian foreign ministry, Lamoro has expressed his country’s aspiration to get the Egyptian government’s support in the peace negotiations with the opposition to achieve stability in Juba until the election commence, which has not been decided yet.

South Sudan is entering its fifth year of fighting and the conflict, which has left tens of thousands killed and millions displaced, shows no signs of ending.