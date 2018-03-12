پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
362بازدید
‍ پ

UN rights chief says Duterte needs ‘psychiatric evaluation’

The United Nations has rebuked the Philippine government for attacking one of the organisation’s rights experts, with the UN rights chief saying President Rodrigo Duterte was in need of a psychiatric evaluation.
کد خبر: ۷۸۲۰۴۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۵۵ 12 March 2018

The United Nations has rebuked the Philippine government for attacking one of the organisation’s rights experts, with the UN rights chief saying President Rodrigo Duterte was in need of a psychiatric evaluation.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein made the comments after the Duterte administration released a terrorist watchlist, dubbed the “government hit list” by Human Rights Watch.

On the petition submitted to the Supreme Court last month were over 600 people with alleged links to the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP). Among them was UN special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples, Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, who was accused of being a senior member of the Maoist rebel group.

The department of justice has accused those on the list of “using acts of terror” to sow fear and panic to overthrow the government.

“These attacks cannot go unanswered. The human rights council must take a strong position,” Al Hussein told reporters at a press conference on Friday.

“This is absolutely disgraceful that a president of a country can speak in this way, using the foulest of language against a rapporteur that’s highly respected. It makes one believe that the president of the Philippines needs to submit himself to some sort of psychiatric evaluation.”

The petition will allow government to monitor listed “terrorists” more closely, track finances and curb access to resources, among other measures.

According to The Guardian, the UN believes the accusations are an act of retaliation for Tauli-Corpuz’s recent criticism of the attacks on and killings of indigenous Lumad people in the Philippines. It said the claims violated the UN convention on human rights.

Tauli-Corpuz called her appearance on the list, “baseless, malicious and irresponsible.”

Despite starting his presidency with efforts to reach out to the communist movement, peace talks broke down in December after alleged repeated attacks on security forces by the rebel group. Since then, Duterte has openly vented his fury at the group, saying he considers them a risk to national security on the same level as pro-Islamic State militants and telling the military to “shoot women (rebels) in the vagina.”

In response to the petition, CPP leader Jose Maria Sison old ABS CBN Monday that the communist rebels will fight President Rodrigo Duterte “single-mindedly and without hesitation” if the government brands them as terrorists.

Sison also said the rebels would be ready to return to negotiations to end Asia’s longest-running urgency if Duterte withdraws his threats.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

عبدالله نوری: رفع حصر برای مردمی که نان شب ندارند، اولویت نیست/حبیبی: چرا برخی دستگاه‌های امنیتی و قضایی...

عبدالله نوری: رفع حصر برای مردمی که نان شب ندارند، اولویت نیست/حبیبی: چرا برخی دستگاه‌های امنیتی و قضایی...

شام نوبخت به نمایندگان مجلس/یک کارخانه دار با ۷کیلو چک برگشتی!/احتمال هدایت استیضاح‌ها توسط رئیس‌ دفتر...

شام نوبخت به نمایندگان مجلس/یک کارخانه دار با ۷کیلو چک برگشتی!/احتمال هدایت استیضاح‌ها توسط رئیس‌ دفتر...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

زهرا مصطفوی: حمایت از فلسطین به نفع خود ماست

قتل مرد میلیاردر در تصادف ساختگی

معمای مرگ مشکوک زن نیکوکار

سکانس‌هایی از فیلم سام و نرگس

قتل خانم معلم به خاطر 400 هزار تومان

وب گردی

هوش کودکان با این مواد غذایی زیاد می شود

زمین پاک یا جیپ پر؟ حامیان محیط‌زیست واقعا چه می‌خواهند؟

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما چیست؟

جاسويچي طلا و جواهر ( مازراتي ، بنز و ... )

تکنیکال، بنیادی یا رانت، کدام بیشتر پول می‌سازد؟

استراحت پایان سالی

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد
پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که با دیدن بی‌حجابی به گناه می‌افتند؟
چرا کره شمالی قصد دارد از سیاست اتمی خود عقب نشینی کند!؟
حمله و تعرض به سفارت ایران در لندن با قمه و چماق / متعرضین توسط پلیس لندن دستگیر شدند + فیلم
چرا «دورهمی» با حضور کتایون ریاحی پخش نشد؟
اگر روحانی نبود الان وضعیت کشور مانند دانشگاه آزاد بود/کنایه صادق زیبا کلام به رئیس صداوسیما درباره پارازیت/نجفی به خاطر «برنامه برج میلاد» به دادسرا احضار شد/محکومیت محمدعلی طاهری به پنج سال حبس به جای اعدام/ احتمال می دهم احمدی نژاد مأمور جایی باشد
باز هم تقلید اعراب از ایرانیان!
شوخی با حاشیه حضور کتایون ریاحی در «دورهمی»
زنده شدن جنازه‌ لحظاتی پیش از کالبدشکافی
اظهارات جنجالی مادر امیر قطر/برنامه‌ریزی برای حمله شیمیایی در غوطه شرقی/کشته شدن ۲۲۲ غیر نظامی سوری طی پنجاه روز حملات ترکیه به عفرین/حمله مقام اماراتی به ترکیه در حمایت از ولیعهد سعودی
درس پزشکان کانادایی برای همه مسئولان زیاده خواه ایرانی!
شام نوبخت به نمایندگان مجلس/یک کارخانه دار با ۷کیلو چک برگشتی!/احتمال هدایت استیضاح‌ها توسط رئیس‌ دفتر روحانی/پاسخ دختر شفر به یک هوادار درباره حضور در ایران
پرواز جانانه؛ این فیلم ارزش چند بار دیدن و بازنشر را دارد!
کراوات را اولین بار ایرانی‌ها اختراع کردند!
آخرین عكس ٨ مسافر هواپيماي سقوط كرده ترکیه

مردم موافق افزایش ۹۰ درصدی نرخ بلیت مترو هستند!  (۲۵۹ نظر)

چرا کره شمالی قصد دارد از سیاست اتمی خود عقب نشینی کند!؟  (۲۳۱ نظر)

درس پزشکان کانادایی برای همه مسئولان زیاده خواه ایرانی!  (۱۷۹ نظر)

کره شمالی برای توقف فعالیت های هسته ای خود و مذاکره با آمریکا اعلام آمادگی کرد!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

رئیس دانشکده مدیریت دانشگاه آزاد استان تهران عزل شد  (۱۶۸ نظر)

بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو  (۱۵۴ نظر)

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که با دیدن بی‌حجابی به گناه می‌افتند؟  (۱۴۶ نظر)

اگر روحانی نبود الان وضعیت کشور مانند دانشگاه آزاد بود/کنایه صادق زیبا کلام به رئیس صداوسیما درباره پارازیت/نجفی به خاطر «برنامه برج میلاد» به دادسرا احضار شد/محکومیت محمدعلی طاهری به پنج سال حبس به جای اعدام/ احتمال می دهم احمدی نژاد مأمور جایی باشد  (۱۴۵ نظر)

آزمون ساده «ورزنه» پیش روی مسئولانی که داعیه مهار بحران آب را دارند!  (۱۳۷ نظر)

آمریکا در حال برنامه ریزی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

مقاصد سفر نوروزی‌تان را به دیگران هم پیشنهاد دهید: عید کجا بریم؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: عده‌ای دختر را آورده و رقصانده‌اند؛ این‌ها درد جامعه ما است/رئیس حوزه علمیه خواهران:حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد  (۱۱۸ نظر)

پذیرفتن دعوت رهبر کره شمالی از سوی ترامپ/ دیدار رهبران دو کشور تا ماه می  (۱۱۳ نظر)

آلمان برای انتقال کارگردان ایرانی به هواپیمای اورژانس بنزین نداد!  (۸۹ نظر)

حمله محمد بن سلمان به ایران، ترکیه و گروه های وابسته: این سه «مثلث معاصر شرارت» هستند!  (۸۳ نظر)