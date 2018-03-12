پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » امنیتی- تسلیحاتی
335بازدید
‍ پ

New Russian weaponry does not change U.S. strategy, defense chief says

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent boasts of a new generation of high-tech weaponry have not changed America’s strategic calculus, U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said Sunday.
کد خبر: ۷۸۲۰۴۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۴۷ 12 March 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent boasts of a new generation of high-tech weaponry have not changed America’s strategic calculus, U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said Sunday.

Putin on March 1 showed videos and described several new weapons Russia is developing, including a hypersonic missile that flies many times quicker than sound and is designed to evade missile defense systems by changing trajectory midflight.

Speaking to reporters as he traveled to Oman, Mattis said that nothing Putin showed off changes anything from the Pentagon’s perspective.

“As I went through and looked at the clips of what (Putin) showed on the videos … I saw no change to the Russian military capability and each of these systems that he’s talking about that are still years away, I do not see them changing the military balance,” Mattis said. “They do not impact any need on our side for a change in our deterrence posture.”

He said Putin’s speech was “disappointing but unsurprising.”

One of the technologies Putin touted was a robotic torpedo that could hit an American port city, but Mattis said that makes no difference as Russia already can target U.S. port cities with missiles.

“It doesn’t change anything other than how much money do they want to spend on something that does not change at all the strategic balance,” he said.

America’s current missile defence systems are designed to stop ballistic missiles from foes such as Iran or North Korea, and would be overwhelmed by a large salvo of incoming rockets from a major power such as Russia.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

عبدالله نوری: رفع حصر برای مردمی که نان شب ندارند، اولویت نیست/حبیبی: چرا برخی دستگاه‌های امنیتی و قضایی...

عبدالله نوری: رفع حصر برای مردمی که نان شب ندارند، اولویت نیست/حبیبی: چرا برخی دستگاه‌های امنیتی و قضایی...

شام نوبخت به نمایندگان مجلس/یک کارخانه دار با ۷کیلو چک برگشتی!/احتمال هدایت استیضاح‌ها توسط رئیس‌ دفتر...

شام نوبخت به نمایندگان مجلس/یک کارخانه دار با ۷کیلو چک برگشتی!/احتمال هدایت استیضاح‌ها توسط رئیس‌ دفتر...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

زهرا مصطفوی: حمایت از فلسطین به نفع خود ماست

قتل مرد میلیاردر در تصادف ساختگی

معمای مرگ مشکوک زن نیکوکار

سکانس‌هایی از فیلم سام و نرگس

قتل خانم معلم به خاطر 400 هزار تومان

وب گردی

هوش کودکان با این مواد غذایی زیاد می شود

زمین پاک یا جیپ پر؟ حامیان محیط‌زیست واقعا چه می‌خواهند؟

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما چیست؟

جاسويچي طلا و جواهر ( مازراتي ، بنز و ... )

تکنیکال، بنیادی یا رانت، کدام بیشتر پول می‌سازد؟

استراحت پایان سالی

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد
پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که با دیدن بی‌حجابی به گناه می‌افتند؟
چرا کره شمالی قصد دارد از سیاست اتمی خود عقب نشینی کند!؟
حمله و تعرض به سفارت ایران در لندن با قمه و چماق / متعرضین توسط پلیس لندن دستگیر شدند + فیلم
چرا «دورهمی» با حضور کتایون ریاحی پخش نشد؟
اگر روحانی نبود الان وضعیت کشور مانند دانشگاه آزاد بود/کنایه صادق زیبا کلام به رئیس صداوسیما درباره پارازیت/نجفی به خاطر «برنامه برج میلاد» به دادسرا احضار شد/محکومیت محمدعلی طاهری به پنج سال حبس به جای اعدام/ احتمال می دهم احمدی نژاد مأمور جایی باشد
باز هم تقلید اعراب از ایرانیان!
شوخی با حاشیه حضور کتایون ریاحی در «دورهمی»
زنده شدن جنازه‌ لحظاتی پیش از کالبدشکافی
اظهارات جنجالی مادر امیر قطر/برنامه‌ریزی برای حمله شیمیایی در غوطه شرقی/کشته شدن ۲۲۲ غیر نظامی سوری طی پنجاه روز حملات ترکیه به عفرین/حمله مقام اماراتی به ترکیه در حمایت از ولیعهد سعودی
درس پزشکان کانادایی برای همه مسئولان زیاده خواه ایرانی!
شام نوبخت به نمایندگان مجلس/یک کارخانه دار با ۷کیلو چک برگشتی!/احتمال هدایت استیضاح‌ها توسط رئیس‌ دفتر روحانی/پاسخ دختر شفر به یک هوادار درباره حضور در ایران
پرواز جانانه؛ این فیلم ارزش چند بار دیدن و بازنشر را دارد!
کراوات را اولین بار ایرانی‌ها اختراع کردند!
آخرین عكس ٨ مسافر هواپيماي سقوط كرده ترکیه

مردم موافق افزایش ۹۰ درصدی نرخ بلیت مترو هستند!  (۲۵۹ نظر)

چرا کره شمالی قصد دارد از سیاست اتمی خود عقب نشینی کند!؟  (۲۳۱ نظر)

درس پزشکان کانادایی برای همه مسئولان زیاده خواه ایرانی!  (۱۷۹ نظر)

کره شمالی برای توقف فعالیت های هسته ای خود و مذاکره با آمریکا اعلام آمادگی کرد!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

رئیس دانشکده مدیریت دانشگاه آزاد استان تهران عزل شد  (۱۶۸ نظر)

بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو  (۱۵۴ نظر)

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که با دیدن بی‌حجابی به گناه می‌افتند؟  (۱۴۶ نظر)

اگر روحانی نبود الان وضعیت کشور مانند دانشگاه آزاد بود/کنایه صادق زیبا کلام به رئیس صداوسیما درباره پارازیت/نجفی به خاطر «برنامه برج میلاد» به دادسرا احضار شد/محکومیت محمدعلی طاهری به پنج سال حبس به جای اعدام/ احتمال می دهم احمدی نژاد مأمور جایی باشد  (۱۴۵ نظر)

آزمون ساده «ورزنه» پیش روی مسئولانی که داعیه مهار بحران آب را دارند!  (۱۳۷ نظر)

آمریکا در حال برنامه ریزی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

مقاصد سفر نوروزی‌تان را به دیگران هم پیشنهاد دهید: عید کجا بریم؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: عده‌ای دختر را آورده و رقصانده‌اند؛ این‌ها درد جامعه ما است/رئیس حوزه علمیه خواهران:حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد  (۱۱۸ نظر)

پذیرفتن دعوت رهبر کره شمالی از سوی ترامپ/ دیدار رهبران دو کشور تا ماه می  (۱۱۳ نظر)

آلمان برای انتقال کارگردان ایرانی به هواپیمای اورژانس بنزین نداد!  (۸۹ نظر)

حمله محمد بن سلمان به ایران، ترکیه و گروه های وابسته: این سه «مثلث معاصر شرارت» هستند!  (۸۳ نظر)