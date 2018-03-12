Allegations on use of chemical weapons by Damascus are fake news - Putin

Allegations on the use of chemical weapons in Syria by the authorities from Damascus are fake news, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the NBC television network, reports TASS news agency.

"First of all, the Syrian government destroyed all chemical weapons a long time ago," the Russian president said.

Prior to this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Moscow believes that only international experts can draw any conclusions on the use of chemical weapons in Syria, and given the lack of evidence such claims are nothing but mudslinging.

"The Russian side considers that it is unacceptable to use chemical weapons and every time in case of these suspicions initiates an unbiased international monitoring and investigation into these cases," he said.