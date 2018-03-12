پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
تابناک جهان » امنیتی- تسلیحاتی
US leads arms exports, conflicts drive sales to Mideast

The United States has extended its lead in global arms exports over the past five years, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), reported China's Xinhua news agency.
کد خبر: ۷۸۲۰۳۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۴۳ 12 March 2018

The United States has extended its lead in global arms exports over the past five years, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), reported China's Xinhua news agency.

Based on new data on arms transfers published by the Swedish-based institute Monday, violent conflicts in the Middle East and regional tensions in Asia drove growing arms imports in the 2013-2017 period.

According to the new study, the United States has strengthened its position as the world's top arms seller over the past five years, providing 34 percent of total arms exports.

SIPRI said US arms exports increased by 25 percent in the 2013-2017 period, compared with 2008-2012. US exports in the period 2008-2012 accounted for 30 percent of the world total.

