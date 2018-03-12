پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
380بازدید
‍ پ

Hong Kong elections results: blow for pro-democracy movement with lost seats

Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigners have suffered a blow after weekend elections saw them lose critical influence in the city’s government.
کد خبر: ۷۸۲۰۲۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۳۴ 12 March 2018

Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigners have suffered a blow after weekend elections saw them lose critical influence in the city’s government.

Democracy candidates failed to recapture two out of four seats in crucial by elections on Sunday in the former British colony, with the loss depriving the camp of their power to block most bills in the city’s 70 seat parliament.

All four seats were previously held by members of pro-democracy parties who were ejected after controversy surrounding their oaths of office in 2016. Two more banned lawmakers are still contesting their disqualification in court.

China has taken an increasingly hard line against dissent in Hong Kong in recent years and the election was widely seen as a referendum on the creeping influence of Beijing.

Over the past few years Chinese security agents have abducted Hong Kong booksellers, Beijing has evoked a power to rewrite Hong Kong laws and the government has moved to criminalise some forms of protest that involved “disrespecting” the national anthem. Hong Kong’s Beijing-appointed government has also sought to jail dozens of protesters, including several prominent politicians.

“I won’t say the result today is a victory,” Au Nok-hin, who won a seat for the democrats on Hong Kong island, said after his results were announced. “I would say it’s only a hollow victory, because we’ve paid a rather high price for it. The democracy camp has faced huge suppressions due to the political turmoil in these years.”

Au ran only after prominent student activist Agnes Chow was banned from standing for election over her party’s political views.

The Hong Kong vote was held on the same day China’s rubber stamp parliament abolished term limits on president Xi Jinping, paving the way for him to stay in power for years to come. Joshua Wong, a well known protest leader, urged voters to support a democratic candidate in order to “stand firm against Emperor Xi”.

Hong Kong is ruled by China under an arrangement known as “one country, two systems” and the city maintains separate courts, schools and many of the freedoms in place before the UK handed it back in 1997. While Beijing has sought to exert greater influence over Hong Kong’s affairs, the city remains far freer than mainland China, where open elections are nonexistent.

Only one lawmaker who lost a seat stood for reelection, but Edward Yiu was defeated by his pro-Beijing rival by about 2,400 votes after Yiu requested an early morning recount. Others were banned from running over criminal convictions related to protests.

“We did not underestimate the enemy. We have put in a full effort. It’s just that I did not have the experience and I had made inadequate arrangements,” Yiu told news website Hong Kong Free Press after the loss.

The overall turnout for the three popularly elected seats was 43%, a sharp drop from the 58% of registered voters who came out for the full legislative elections in late 2016.

Pro-democracy parties now hold 26 seats in the 70 member legislature, which is only partially democratic. About half the lawmakers are returned by business and trade groups that are overwhelmingly pro-Beijing.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

عبدالله نوری: رفع حصر برای مردمی که نان شب ندارند، اولویت نیست/حبیبی: چرا برخی دستگاه‌های امنیتی و قضایی...

عبدالله نوری: رفع حصر برای مردمی که نان شب ندارند، اولویت نیست/حبیبی: چرا برخی دستگاه‌های امنیتی و قضایی...

شام نوبخت به نمایندگان مجلس/یک کارخانه دار با ۷کیلو چک برگشتی!/احتمال هدایت استیضاح‌ها توسط رئیس‌ دفتر...

شام نوبخت به نمایندگان مجلس/یک کارخانه دار با ۷کیلو چک برگشتی!/احتمال هدایت استیضاح‌ها توسط رئیس‌ دفتر...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

قاتل خواهر به طناب دار نزديك شد

تلاش شبانه برای انتقال اجساد هواپیمای CL60 ترکیه

صدور حکم عاملان توهین به مقدسات

برنامه سفر رئیس جمهور در نوروز سال ۹۷

پرسپولیس پرونده صعودرا هم قبل از نوروز می بندد؟

رایگان کردن حمل‌ونقل عمومی در روزهای آلوده در بلژیک

اجساد سرنشینان هواپیمای ترک قابل شناسایی است

وب گردی

هوش کودکان با این مواد غذایی زیاد می شود

زمین پاک یا جیپ پر؟ حامیان محیط‌زیست واقعا چه می‌خواهند؟

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما چیست؟

جاسويچي طلا و جواهر ( مازراتي ، بنز و ... )

تکنیکال، بنیادی یا رانت، کدام بیشتر پول می‌سازد؟

استراحت پایان سالی

سقوط هواپیمای مسافربری ترکیه در شهرکرد
پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که با دیدن بی‌حجابی به گناه می‌افتند؟
چرا کره شمالی قصد دارد از سیاست اتمی خود عقب نشینی کند!؟
حمله و تعرض به سفارت ایران در لندن با قمه و چماق / متعرضین توسط پلیس لندن دستگیر شدند + فیلم
چرا «دورهمی» با حضور کتایون ریاحی پخش نشد؟
اگر روحانی نبود الان وضعیت کشور مانند دانشگاه آزاد بود/کنایه صادق زیبا کلام به رئیس صداوسیما درباره پارازیت/نجفی به خاطر «برنامه برج میلاد» به دادسرا احضار شد/محکومیت محمدعلی طاهری به پنج سال حبس به جای اعدام/ احتمال می دهم احمدی نژاد مأمور جایی باشد
باز هم تقلید اعراب از ایرانیان!
شوخی با حاشیه حضور کتایون ریاحی در «دورهمی»
زنده شدن جنازه‌ لحظاتی پیش از کالبدشکافی
اظهارات جنجالی مادر امیر قطر/برنامه‌ریزی برای حمله شیمیایی در غوطه شرقی/کشته شدن ۲۲۲ غیر نظامی سوری طی پنجاه روز حملات ترکیه به عفرین/حمله مقام اماراتی به ترکیه در حمایت از ولیعهد سعودی
درس پزشکان کانادایی برای همه مسئولان زیاده خواه ایرانی!
پرواز جانانه؛ این فیلم ارزش چند بار دیدن و بازنشر را دارد!
کراوات را اولین بار ایرانی‌ها اختراع کردند!
شام نوبخت به نمایندگان مجلس/یک کارخانه دار با ۷کیلو چک برگشتی!/احتمال هدایت استیضاح‌ها توسط رئیس‌ دفتر روحانی/پاسخ دختر شفر به یک هوادار درباره حضور در ایران
آخرین عكس ٨ مسافر هواپيماي سقوط كرده ترکیه

مردم موافق افزایش ۹۰ درصدی نرخ بلیت مترو هستند!  (۲۵۹ نظر)

چرا کره شمالی قصد دارد از سیاست اتمی خود عقب نشینی کند!؟  (۲۳۱ نظر)

درس پزشکان کانادایی برای همه مسئولان زیاده خواه ایرانی!  (۱۷۹ نظر)

کره شمالی برای توقف فعالیت های هسته ای خود و مذاکره با آمریکا اعلام آمادگی کرد!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

رئیس دانشکده مدیریت دانشگاه آزاد استان تهران عزل شد  (۱۶۸ نظر)

بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو  (۱۵۴ نظر)

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که با دیدن بی‌حجابی به گناه می‌افتند؟  (۱۴۶ نظر)

اگر روحانی نبود الان وضعیت کشور مانند دانشگاه آزاد بود/کنایه صادق زیبا کلام به رئیس صداوسیما درباره پارازیت/نجفی به خاطر «برنامه برج میلاد» به دادسرا احضار شد/محکومیت محمدعلی طاهری به پنج سال حبس به جای اعدام/ احتمال می دهم احمدی نژاد مأمور جایی باشد  (۱۴۵ نظر)

آزمون ساده «ورزنه» پیش روی مسئولانی که داعیه مهار بحران آب را دارند!  (۱۳۷ نظر)

آمریکا در حال برنامه ریزی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

مقاصد سفر نوروزی‌تان را به دیگران هم پیشنهاد دهید: عید کجا بریم؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: عده‌ای دختر را آورده و رقصانده‌اند؛ این‌ها درد جامعه ما است/رئیس حوزه علمیه خواهران:حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد  (۱۱۸ نظر)

پذیرفتن دعوت رهبر کره شمالی از سوی ترامپ/ دیدار رهبران دو کشور تا ماه می  (۱۱۳ نظر)

آلمان برای انتقال کارگردان ایرانی به هواپیمای اورژانس بنزین نداد!  (۸۹ نظر)

حمله محمد بن سلمان به ایران، ترکیه و گروه های وابسته: این سه «مثلث معاصر شرارت» هستند!  (۸۳ نظر)