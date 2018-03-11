پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
Syrian Forces Capture More Ground in Eastern Ghouta

Syrian government forces have captured more ground in eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb controlled by rebel forces.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۹ 11 March 2018

Syrian government forces have captured more ground in eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb controlled by rebel forces.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Saturday that government forces captured the town of Mesraba, 10 kilometers east of Damascus. The report was disputed, but if true, such a development would divide Ghouta into three isolated parts, weakening the rebels’ hold on the area.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has maintained an assault on eastern Ghouta in recent weeks in an effort to pressure rebels to give up their guns and leave in what it terms “evacuation deals.”

On Friday, Syrian state TV showed video of 13 bearded men it said were the first rebel fighters to hand over their weapons and leave the area voluntarily. The video showed the men boarding a bus that also held Russian troops. Russia, which is supporting Assad, has offered safe passage for the opposition fighters in Ghouta who surrender to the government.

The Syrian Observatory also reported that civilian deaths in eastern Ghouta now totaled more than 1,000 since offensive started nearly three weeks ago. The total went up to 1,002 civilians after eight people were killed Saturday in the towns of Harasta and Arbin.

syria ghouta
