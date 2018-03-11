Iraq seeks weapons to defeat IS remnants

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Saturday that his government is seeking weapons to defeat the remnants of the Islamic State (IS) in the country.

Abadi made the remarks during his speech at the opening ceremony of the sixth edition of International Defense Exhibition held in the capital Baghdad.

"Terrorism has ended militarily, and we must eliminate its ideologies and its sectarian methodology. The weapons that we need now is not for war, but for peace and reconstruction," Abadi said.

He also vowed to support Iraqi security forces so they can continue their mission to uproot the sleeper cells of IS terrorists.

"Iraq has special needs for its security, and we have expertise in combating terrorism and eliminating it," the Iraqi prime minister noted.

The four-day exhibition was held on the spot of Baghdad International Fair in the west-central part of the capital, with the participation of 18 countries and more than 70 weapons production companies.

The exhibition showcases products such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), missiles, associated airborne equipment, and different ground support equipment.

On Dec. 9, 2017, Abadi officially declared full liberation of Iraq from IS militants after Iraqi forces recaptured all the areas once seized by the extremist group.

However, small groups and individuals of IS militants have since melted in urban areas or turned to deserts and rugged areas for safe havens, carrying out attacks from time to time against security forces and civilians.