نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
6400بازدید
‍ پ

UN: Some rape victims of Islamic State ‘like living corpses’

The U.N. envoy for sexual violence in conflict who just returned from Iraq said Friday she found “a gross lack” of support for women and girls who were raped and forced into sexual slavery by Islamic State extremists, and survivors she met “were like living corpses.”
کد خبر: ۷۸۱۲۶۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۴ 10 March 2018

The U.N. envoy for sexual violence in conflict who just returned from Iraq said Friday she found “a gross lack” of support for women and girls who were raped and forced into sexual slavery by Islamic State extremists, and survivors she met “were like living corpses.”

Pramila Patten said the survivors were released early this year and told her they are confined to camps because of the double stigma of being victims of sexual violence and sexual slavery, and of being associated with IS — and fear of being perceived as an affiliate of the militant group.

“Some also expressed a fear of being detained,” she told a news conference Friday. “So they are very much confined, including by their parents. They are not stepping out of their camp and have not had an opportunity to avail themselves of even the limited psycho-social support that there is inside the camp.”

Patten, who visited Iraq from Feb. 26-March 5, said many women who remain displaced expressed serious concerns for their safety if they return home and shared their fear of reprisals.

She said she met with all religious leaders, and while “they show a lot of empathy toward the women returning” she was told that Turkmen women will be rejected by their community. And she said Yazidi women, who have historically been subjected to persecution, expressed a wish to leave Iraq.

During a lightning charge in June 2014, IS fighters took over Iraq’s second-largest city, Mosul, and nearly a third of the country, plunging it into the most severe crisis since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003. Mosul was liberated last July, and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared an end to the Islamic States’ self-styled caliphate.

But Patten said the impact of the conflict and IS occupation is impacting not only the women but their children.

She said provincial authorities in Mosul told her women who were raped and held as sex slaves have abandoned their children born to IS fighters. As a result, she said, the authorities have had to set up orphanages for “thousands of children.”

Patten said she will be seeking more information about the orphans, who are from all religious faiths — Turkmen, Shiite, and Yazidi.

In talks with prime minister Abadi and regional and provincial officials, she said it was essential to shift “the stigma from the victims to the perpetrators.”

Despite all humanitarian efforts, Patten said, “I find a gross lack of both physical and mental health, psycho-social support, and especially in the quality of the psycho-social support that is required by survivors of sexual violence.”

“There is a need for very specialized service, which I think is simply not there,” she said.

In her meetings, Patten said she also called for a scaling-up of medical, mental health and psychological services and economic opportunities for victims of sexual violence.

Patten said she also relayed to government officials a strong message from survivors to step up efforts to free those still in captivity and locate the missing.

According to officials dealing with genocide and religious leaders, she said, 3,154 Yazidis are missing including 1,471 women and girls — and 1,200 Turkmen are missing including 600 women and 250 children.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

کارگزاران به دنبال تصاحب پست‌های اقتصادی دولت/آمریکا به دنبال باطل کردن دلار‌های خانگی ایران است/سازمان هواشناسی: دزدی برف...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

طرح سؤال از روحانی دوباره کلید خورد/شکایت جدید دولت از سی نماینده مجلس/تحقیق و تفحص از دستمزد مدیران...

زیدآبادی: هاشمی دوست نداشت طالقانی برجسته شود/آذری جهرمی: در این شرایط اقتصادی پولدار، پولدارتر و فقیر،...

زیدآبادی: هاشمی دوست نداشت طالقانی برجسته شود/آذری جهرمی: در این شرایط اقتصادی پولدار، پولدارتر و فقیر،...

چند میلیون ایرانی «تفننی» موادمخدر مصرف می‌کنند؟/نظر وزیر ارشاد در مورد رفع فیلتر توئیتر/جزییاتی از

چند میلیون ایرانی «تفننی» موادمخدر مصرف می‌کنند؟/نظر وزیر ارشاد در مورد رفع فیلتر توئیتر/جزییاتی از "جوش...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

جوانان بصره کنسولگری ایران را آب و جارو کردند

لاوروف: سیاست تحریم آمریکا عمر درازی نخواهد داشت

رد شکایت از بازپرس فیلترکننده تلگرام

شکایت نمایندگان مجلس از ۲ عضو فراکسیون امید

فرود اضطراری پرواز تهران - بندرعباس در یزد

بیماری کودکی که مغزش را از سرش بیرون آورده

جهانگیری:‌به‌مذاکره پس‌از اعمال‌تحریم‌ها تن نمی‌دهیم

چند میلیون ایرانی «تفننی» موادمخدر مصرف می‌کنند؟/نظر وزیر ارشاد در مورد رفع فیلتر توئیتر/جزییاتی از "جوش دادن" در شورای شهر بروجرد توسط مردم/اشتباهات ما در حوزه آب از چه زمانی شروع شد؟

حمله خودرویی در چین ۳ کشته برجاگذاشت

فرود اضطراری یک فروند بالگرد شینوک ارتش

افزایش نرخ ارز درآمدی برای دولت ایجاد نکرده است

واکنش ایران به بیانیه کمیته چهار جانبه اتحادیه عرب

به صفر رساندن فروش نفت ایران غیرممکن است

روحانی درگذشت مادر سه شهید را تسلیت گفت

آیت‌الله جنتی: کالاهای احتکاری در بازار توزیع شود

وب گردی

فروش نفت ایران در پایین‌ترین سطح دو سال اخیر

همه شایعات بورسی امروز

گزارش میدانی از بازار ارز

تخفيف ويژه ويزا ٥ساله كانادا تا پايان مهر ماه

رزرو هتل

مسکن در پاییز گران نمی‌شود

بازگشایی ثبت سفارش خودرو روی میز رئیس‌جمهور

تماشا کنید: پنجاه گل برتر بسکتبال NBA

20 هزار خودروی خارجی وارد بازار خواهند شد

شکست خرس لهستان توسط امیر علی اکبری

جوابیه وزارت علوم به خبر «تابناک»
دستشویی‌های ایستاده در قم!
پیرزن ۷۰ ساله‌ای که بازار سکه را به هم ریخت!
اعترافات زنی که از روابط غیراخلاقی در شورا فیلم گرفت
درگیری شدید لفظی حیدرالعبادی با استاندار بصره در صحن پارلمان/ مذاکرات بی نتیجه 2+2 در مورد تحریم های ایران/درخواست امارات برای بازنگری سیاست عرب ها در قبال سوریه/درخواست ائتلاف های الفتح و سائرون برای استعفای العبادی
بازداشت مدیر تئاتر شهر و کارگردان یک تئاتر پس از انتشار تیزر جنجالی
حمیده عباسعلی: می‌گفتند قیافه خانم‌ها با ورزش رزمی تغییر می‌کند!/رقابت پُرحاشیه محمدرضا گلزار و حمید گودرزی/روایت صالحی از علاقه رهبر انقلاب به مسائل هسته‌ای
احتمال برکناری محمد بن سلمان با تشدیداختلافات با ملک سلمان!
«حسین محب‌اهری» پس از سال‌ها مبارزه با سرطان
سخنان عارف علیه دولت تایید شد!/وزرا و نمایندگان چقدر مالیات می دهند؟/معترضان در شورای شهر بروجرد را تخته کردند/ابهاماتی تازه در پرونده خودسوزی مقابل شهرداری تهران
محکومیت ایران به پرداخت ۱۰۴ میلیون دلار غرامت
کنایه‌ای دیگر از اصلاح طلبان به دولت/درخواست ضرغامی از آیت‌الله آملی‌لاریجانی/حمله تند عارف به حامیان 84 و 88 احمدی نژاد/میانگین سنی هیأت رئیسه مجلس چقدر است؟
تصاویر رسانه‌های خارجی از نتیجه موشک‌باران سپاه
بفرمای مشکوک دولت به آن‌هایی که قصد مسافرت خارجی دارند
جزئیات شلیک 7 فروند موشک به محل استقرار و جلسه سران تروریست‌ها/ شرارت‌ها ادامه پیدا کند، پاسخ‌های سخت‌تری می‎‌دهیم

بزرگترین محتکرین، خود دولتی‌ها هستند/ خودروساز‌ها به ریش نمایندگان می‌خندند/ قوه قضاییه کی می‌خواهد این مدیران نالایق را محاکمه کند؟  (۲۶۱ نظر)

«بنز و بی‌ام‌و» به حال «ایران‌خودرو و سایپا» غبطه می‌خورند!/ کدام حمایت از «تولید ملی»؛ ایران خودرو و سایپا که دلیل عدم عرضه را تحریم می‌دانند!/ چرا تولید پراید با وجود آمار کشتار بالا ادامه دارد؟!  (۱۲۷ نظر)

مدت هاست یک طرح قابل قبول به صحن نیاورده ایم/مجلس هم در مشکلات اقتصادی مقصر است/چهل سال است ما برای مردم تصمیم می‌گیریم و آنان هم تمکین می کنند/هر جایی هم که منِ مسئول اشتباه کردم، پاسخگو نبوده ام  (۱۱۲ نظر)

حتی نماینده مجلس هم قادر به خرید بلیت هواپیما نیست/دولت باید حقوق نیروهای لشکری، کارگران و کارمندان را متناسب با تورم افزایش دهد  (۱۱۰ نظر)

چرا رئیس‌جمهور در اجلاس خبرگان رهبری شرکت نکرد؟/تقوی: چرا مردم دلارها را به بازار نیاوردند؟/اروجعلی از کوی دانشگاه تا رئیس پاسگاه؟/قالیباف: مشکلات کشور راه‌حل‌های سه ماهه دارد نه سه ساله  (۱۰۸ نظر)

ماجرای جنجال و درگیری مجازی دو آقازاده/دفاع حاجی از واگذاری مجلات همشهری/نظر سخنگوی شورای نگهبان درباره اصلاح قانون اساسی  (۱۰۷ نظر)

کنایه‌ای دیگر از اصلاح طلبان به دولت/درخواست ضرغامی از آیت‌الله آملی‌لاریجانی/حمله تند عارف به حامیان 84 و 88 احمدی نژاد/میانگین سنی هیأت رئیسه مجلس چقدر است؟  (۱۰۴ نظر)

قطع درختان بلند برای ساخت علامت محرم  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دو ماهه می‌توان مشکل بازار ارز را حل کرد/کنایه تاجرنیا به روحانی/درخواست صادقی از وزیر اطلاعات درباره دانشجویان ستاره‌دار/واعظی: دروغ از این بزرگ تر نمی‌شود  (۱۰۰ نظر)

قاچاق و احتکار سازمان یافته بیش از پنج هزار خودرو توسط یک خانواده مشهور  (۱۰۰ نظر)

پیرزن ۷۰ ساله‌ای که بازار سکه را به هم ریخت!  (۹۸ نظر)

مطهری: بازار ارز و سکه چه ارتباطی با وظایف مجلس خبرگان دارد؟/حمله معترضین به کنسولگری ایران در بصره  (۹۵ نظر)

بفرمای مشکوک دولت به آن‌هایی که قصد مسافرت خارجی دارند  (۸۸ نظر)

چرا وضعیت ارز، سکه، طلا و کالا بحرانی است؟!/ چطور می‌توان نسخه‌ای شفابخش برای اقتصاد ایران پیچید؟  (۸۵ نظر)

سپاسگزاری دایم سایپا از «بازدید کننده گرامی»!  (۸۳ نظر)