Azerbaijan, Iran to discuss prospects of cooperation

An Azerbaijani delegation led by the economy minister, co-chairman of the State Commission for Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the economic, trade and humanitarian spheres, Shahin Mustafayev, will pay a visit to Iran on March 12-14, the ministry said on March 9.

During the visit, there will be held 12th meeting of the state commission. Also, a number of meetings will be held with Iranian officials and prospects for expanding cooperation between the countries will be discussed.

Previously, it was reported that the meeting of the intergovernmental commission between Azerbaijan and Iran will be held in Iran's city of Astara in January. Then the meeting was postponed. As part of this event it was planned to hold the opening ceremony of the cargo terminal and the Astara (Azerbaijan) - Astara (Iran) railroad within the North-South international transport project.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover with Iran in 2017 amounted to $257.1 million, 27.4 percent more than in 2016. In 2017, the export of Azerbaijani products to Iran amounted to $16.8 million.