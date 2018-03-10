پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
649بازدید
‍ پ

Arlene Foster SKEWERS EU over ‘entirely unacceptable’ Brexit plan for Irish border

ARLENE Foster has blasted the EU Commission for its “entirely unacceptable” Brexit plans amid eurocrat demands to keep Northern Ireland under the rule of Brussels after the nation exits the crumbling superstate, it has been reported.
کد خبر: ۷۸۱۲۵۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۵۴ 10 March 2018

ARLENE Foster has blasted the EU Commission for its “entirely unacceptable” Brexit plans amid eurocrat demands to keep Northern Ireland under the rule of Brussels after the nation exits the crumbling superstate, it has been reported.

The DUP leader made the remarks after the European Commission's draft text for the UK's withdrawal agreement was revealed to set out in legal terms plans for the establishment of a "common regulatory area" between the EU and Northern Ireland.

While speaking at the British Chambers of Commerce annual conference in London earlier this week, Mrs Foster said: “The commission’s draft text is entirely unacceptable and actually represents an act of bad faith on the part of Brussels towards addressing the challenges facing the border in a fair and sensible fashion.”

Mrs Foster also spoke of how she told the EU chief Michel Barnier that there must not be an internal border within the UK and that they must not accept anything that will undermine the integrity of the union including England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

She also argued that it was not in Ireland’s interest to have any post-Brexit impediments to trade.

Mrs Foster argued the UK was critical to the existence of a well-functioning Irish economy.

The DUP leader said: “When we met with Michel Barnier on Tuesday one of the issues we brought to his attention were the concerns being raised with us by Republic of Ireland-based companies who are terrified by idea that the European Union wants a new border in the Irish Sea.

“When I talk about the border in a Brexit scenario, I don’t speak about some far away land. I speak about home.

“I don’t want to see a hard border. I want to see an optimistic, sensible and pragmatic approach to Brexit.”

Mrs Foster also called for people to be optimistic Brexit, highlighting that the “doom and gloom” predictions over the UK’s decision to leave the EU had not yet come to pass.

She claimed that experts had been wrong to expect the economy to go into a “tailspin of depression”.

Her words have come after EU guidelines released earlier this week said Brexit “will inevitably lead to frictions” and that differences in tariffs, rules and institutions would require “checks and controls” that “unfortunately will have negative economic consequences”.

The EU Commission’s draft text for the UK's withdrawal agreement calls for an area spanning the whole island of Ireland with no internal borders and free movement of goods.

And it suggests that EU and UK customs authorities should jointly oversee movements between Northern Ireland and the British mainland, while Europe would retain control over aspects of taxation and state aid in the six counties.

However, Prime Minister Theresa May has said “no prime minister could ever agree” to the EU’s draft treaty as she accused Brussels of attempting to “annexe” Northern Ireland.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: جشن برج میلاد نشان داد الگوی بعضی‌ها «سوفیا لورن» است/ذوالنوری: احمدی‌نژاد شخصیتی...

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: جشن برج میلاد نشان داد الگوی بعضی‌ها «سوفیا لورن» است/ذوالنوری: احمدی‌نژاد شخصیتی...

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که...

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

حاشیه‌های عجیب یک اعزام منتفی شده به جام جهانی

از «پیش بینی IMF از وضعیت اقتصاد ایران در سال آینده» تا «توافق تایلند و ژاپن برای حذف دلار از مبادلات خود»

وب گردی

ژن خوب زیر میکروسکوپ: تبارشناسی آقازادگی از صفویه تا مایکروسافت

جنگ فولادی ترامپ و درس‌هایی برای ایران

آیفون یا گوشی‌های اندرویدی؛ کدام بهتر است؟

اسپیرولینا و خواص جادویی آن

با اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط،سریع و ارزان خرید کنید

حمله و تعرض به سفارت ایران در لندن با قمه و چماق / معترضین توسط پلیس لندن دستگیر شدند + فیلم
چرا «دورهمی» با حضور کتایون ریاحی پخش نشد؟
اصلاح‌طلبان به دنبال جدا کردن سفره خود از دولت/واکنش یک مرجع تقلید به بحث حجاب اجباری/دردسری که «من‌ و تو» برای خواننده پیشکسوت ایجاد کرد
پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که با دیدن بی‌حجابی به گناه می‌افتند؟
آتش سوزی مشکوک در انبار نظامی دزفول / هنوز علت وقوع حادثه مشخص نیست + فیلم
دو تصویر از دو مسئول، قضاوت با شما
بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو
چراغ سبز آمریکا به اسرائیل برای حمله به حزب الله لبنان/توضیحی درباره یک شایعه ضد ایرانی در کویت/بیانیه ضد ایرانی کمیته چهار جانبه عربی/توافق بن سلمان و ترزا می برای مقابله با ایران
آخرین وضعیت پرونده برادر جهانگیری/پشت پرده کنار گذاشتن ابتکار از سازمان محیط زیست/یک نماینده: بر سر سؤال از روحانی معامله شد/ ماه‎ها دق الباب برای دیدن «ماهرخ» وزرا!
چرا کره شمالی قصد دارد از سیاست اتمی خود عقب نشینی کند!؟
حمله محمد بن سلمان به ایران، ترکیه و گروه های وابسته: این سه «مثلث معاصر شرارت» هستند!
حراج تجمل در تهران!
باز هم تقلید اعراب از ایرانیان!
وقتی پلیس همصدای کارگران مظلوم در مقابل کارفرما می شود!+ویدیو
علت‌حذف نام پدر از صفحه ثبت‌نام کارت‌ملی‌هوشمند

مردم موافق افزایش ۹۰ درصدی نرخ بلیت مترو هستند!  (۲۵۹ نظر)

کره شمالی برای توقف فعالیت های هسته ای خود و مذاکره با آمریکا اعلام آمادگی کرد!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

رئیس دانشکده مدیریت دانشگاه آزاد استان تهران عزل شد  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آمریکا در حال برنامه ریزی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

اگر امام بود به احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌گفت؟/دستمزد عجیب مهناز افشار در «گلشیفته»/آخرین وضعیت بررسی مدرک برادر رئیس جمهور!/روایت یکی از زنان بازداشت‌ شده مقابل «آزادی»/آقازاده «حاجی» شانس خود را جای دیگری بیازمایند/آیت‌الله مؤمن: در آیت‌الله خامنه‌ای غیر خدا ندیده‌ام  (۱۲۴ نظر)

مقاصد سفر نوروزی‌تان را به دیگران هم پیشنهاد دهید: عید کجا بریم؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو  (۱۰۹ نظر)

آلمان برای انتقال کارگردان ایرانی به هواپیمای اورژانس بنزین نداد!  (۸۹ نظر)

آقای روحانی فقط مخالفت با دولت شما از روی بی عقلی است؟  (۸۸ نظر)

دست کشاورزان شرق اصفهان زیر ساطور مدیران وزارت نیرو گیر کرده و در حال قطع شدن است!  (۸۷ نظر)

حمله محمد بن سلمان به ایران، ترکیه و گروه های وابسته: این سه «مثلث معاصر شرارت» هستند!  (۸۳ نظر)

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: عده‌ای دختر را آورده و رقصانده‌اند؛ این‌ها درد جامعه ما است/رئیس حوزه علمیه خواهران:حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد  (۷۸ نظر)

پذیرفتن دعوت رهبر کره شمالی از سوی ترامپ/ دیدار رهبران دو کشور تا ماه می  (۷۵ نظر)

تهدید«لودریان» به تحریم مجدد ایران پیش از ورود به تهران/ شروط هفت‌گانه عربستان برای سعد الحریری/اظهارات جالب لاوروف در خصوص برجام و نقش ایران در خاورمیانه/نگرانی سناتور آمریکایی از ایجاد محور ایرانی-روسی  (۷۱ نظر)

حمله رژیم اسرائیل به پایگاه وابسته به ایران در سوریه قریب‌الوقوع است؟  (۶۳ نظر)