Saudi Arabia 'targeting children' in Yemen war

Saudi Arabia is targeting children in the brutal war in Yemen with a "growing sense of impunity", a charity chief has warned as the country's key power player completed a high-profile visit to the UK.

Killing and subjecting minors to appalling violence is becoming "normalised" in conflict zones around the world, Save the Children chief executive Kevin Watkins warned.

He spoke on the final day of a three-day official visit and charm offensive to the UK by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - which included talks with Prime Minister Theresa May and an audience with the queen.

Downing Street said the prime minister raised the situation in Yemen with the Saudi royal.

Mr Watkins criticised the welcome given to the crown prince, and said: "The fact that you can rape, murder, kidnap, bomb schools, bomb clinics with no consequence, speaks I think to the heart of the deeper challenge that we are addressing today."