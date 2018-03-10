پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
599بازدید
‍ پ

Saudi Arabia 'targeting children' in Yemen war

Saudi Arabia is targeting children in the brutal war in Yemen with a "growing sense of impunity", a charity chief has warned as the country's key power player completed a high-profile visit to the UK.
کد خبر: ۷۸۱۲۵۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۴۸ 10 March 2018

Saudi Arabia is targeting children in the brutal war in Yemen with a "growing sense of impunity", a charity chief has warned as the country's key power player completed a high-profile visit to the UK.

Killing and subjecting minors to appalling violence is becoming "normalised" in conflict zones around the world, Save the Children chief executive Kevin Watkins warned.

He spoke on the final day of a three-day official visit and charm offensive to the UK by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - which included talks with Prime Minister Theresa May and an audience with the queen.

Downing Street said the prime minister raised the situation in Yemen with the Saudi royal.

Mr Watkins criticised the welcome given to the crown prince, and said: "The fact that you can rape, murder, kidnap, bomb schools, bomb clinics with no consequence, speaks I think to the heart of the deeper challenge that we are addressing today."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: جشن برج میلاد نشان داد الگوی بعضی‌ها «سوفیا لورن» است/ذوالنوری: احمدی‌نژاد شخصیتی...

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: جشن برج میلاد نشان داد الگوی بعضی‌ها «سوفیا لورن» است/ذوالنوری: احمدی‌نژاد شخصیتی...

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که...

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

حاشیه‌های عجیب یک اعزام منتفی شده به جام جهانی

از «پیش بینی IMF از وضعیت اقتصاد ایران در سال آینده» تا «توافق تایلند و ژاپن برای حذف دلار از مبادلات خود»

وب گردی

ژن خوب زیر میکروسکوپ: تبارشناسی آقازادگی از صفویه تا مایکروسافت

جنگ فولادی ترامپ و درس‌هایی برای ایران

آیفون یا گوشی‌های اندرویدی؛ کدام بهتر است؟

اسپیرولینا و خواص جادویی آن

با اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط،سریع و ارزان خرید کنید

حمله و تعرض به سفارت ایران در لندن با قمه و چماق / معترضین توسط پلیس لندن دستگیر شدند + فیلم
چرا «دورهمی» با حضور کتایون ریاحی پخش نشد؟
اصلاح‌طلبان به دنبال جدا کردن سفره خود از دولت/واکنش یک مرجع تقلید به بحث حجاب اجباری/دردسری که «من‌ و تو» برای خواننده پیشکسوت ایجاد کرد
پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که با دیدن بی‌حجابی به گناه می‌افتند؟
آتش سوزی مشکوک در انبار نظامی دزفول / هنوز علت وقوع حادثه مشخص نیست + فیلم
دو تصویر از دو مسئول، قضاوت با شما
بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو
چراغ سبز آمریکا به اسرائیل برای حمله به حزب الله لبنان/توضیحی درباره یک شایعه ضد ایرانی در کویت/بیانیه ضد ایرانی کمیته چهار جانبه عربی/توافق بن سلمان و ترزا می برای مقابله با ایران
آخرین وضعیت پرونده برادر جهانگیری/پشت پرده کنار گذاشتن ابتکار از سازمان محیط زیست/یک نماینده: بر سر سؤال از روحانی معامله شد/ ماه‎ها دق الباب برای دیدن «ماهرخ» وزرا!
چرا کره شمالی قصد دارد از سیاست اتمی خود عقب نشینی کند!؟
حمله محمد بن سلمان به ایران، ترکیه و گروه های وابسته: این سه «مثلث معاصر شرارت» هستند!
حراج تجمل در تهران!
باز هم تقلید اعراب از ایرانیان!
وقتی پلیس همصدای کارگران مظلوم در مقابل کارفرما می شود!+ویدیو
علت‌حذف نام پدر از صفحه ثبت‌نام کارت‌ملی‌هوشمند

مردم موافق افزایش ۹۰ درصدی نرخ بلیت مترو هستند!  (۲۵۹ نظر)

کره شمالی برای توقف فعالیت های هسته ای خود و مذاکره با آمریکا اعلام آمادگی کرد!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

رئیس دانشکده مدیریت دانشگاه آزاد استان تهران عزل شد  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آمریکا در حال برنامه ریزی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

اگر امام بود به احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌گفت؟/دستمزد عجیب مهناز افشار در «گلشیفته»/آخرین وضعیت بررسی مدرک برادر رئیس جمهور!/روایت یکی از زنان بازداشت‌ شده مقابل «آزادی»/آقازاده «حاجی» شانس خود را جای دیگری بیازمایند/آیت‌الله مؤمن: در آیت‌الله خامنه‌ای غیر خدا ندیده‌ام  (۱۲۴ نظر)

مقاصد سفر نوروزی‌تان را به دیگران هم پیشنهاد دهید: عید کجا بریم؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو  (۱۰۹ نظر)

آلمان برای انتقال کارگردان ایرانی به هواپیمای اورژانس بنزین نداد!  (۸۹ نظر)

آقای روحانی فقط مخالفت با دولت شما از روی بی عقلی است؟  (۸۸ نظر)

دست کشاورزان شرق اصفهان زیر ساطور مدیران وزارت نیرو گیر کرده و در حال قطع شدن است!  (۸۷ نظر)

حمله محمد بن سلمان به ایران، ترکیه و گروه های وابسته: این سه «مثلث معاصر شرارت» هستند!  (۸۳ نظر)

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: عده‌ای دختر را آورده و رقصانده‌اند؛ این‌ها درد جامعه ما است/رئیس حوزه علمیه خواهران:حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد  (۷۸ نظر)

پذیرفتن دعوت رهبر کره شمالی از سوی ترامپ/ دیدار رهبران دو کشور تا ماه می  (۷۵ نظر)

تهدید«لودریان» به تحریم مجدد ایران پیش از ورود به تهران/ شروط هفت‌گانه عربستان برای سعد الحریری/اظهارات جالب لاوروف در خصوص برجام و نقش ایران در خاورمیانه/نگرانی سناتور آمریکایی از ایجاد محور ایرانی-روسی  (۷۱ نظر)

حمله رژیم اسرائیل به پایگاه وابسته به ایران در سوریه قریب‌الوقوع است؟  (۶۳ نظر)