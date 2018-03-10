پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
676بازدید
‍ پ

UK And Saudi Arabia Sign Deal For 48 Eurofighter Typhoon Fighter Jets

Britain has signed a multi-billion-pound preliminary order with Saudi Arabia for 48 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, military equipment maker BAE Systems said on Friday.
کد خبر: ۷۸۱۲۴۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۴۴ 10 March 2018

Britain has signed a multi-billion-pound preliminary order with Saudi Arabia for 48 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, military equipment maker BAE Systems said on Friday.

The joint statement issued at the end of the three-day visit, and published by the Saudi Press agency, indicated that both parties signed a letter of intent to supply Saudi Arabia with 48 new Typhoon fighter jets.

BAE Systems added in a statement sent to Arab News that the order would help Riyadh modernize its armed forces under the Kingdom’s ‘Vision 2030’ economic plan, while no financial details were given.

If confirmed the order will raise Saudi capabilities in the air and add 48 to the already 72 Typhoons in service with the Royal Saudi Airforce.

“The crown prince’s visit has opened a new chapter in our two countries’ historic relationship,” British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson said.

“We have taken a vital step toward finalizing another order for Typhoon jets that will increase security in the Middle East and boost British industry and jobs in our unrivalled aerospace sector,” he said.

The defense secretary was speaking after meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the third day of his visit. The two sides met at Northolt Air Base in north west London.

Upon arrival, Typhoon aircrafts soared in the skies to welcome the crown prince, who is also deputy prime minister and minister of defense.

Both national anthems were played and then they reviewed the Honor Guards’ Salute.

During the meeting, the pair discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and areas of strategic cooperation between the two countries, especially in the defense and military sectors.

They also discussed the wide-ranging opportunities in Saudi Arabia following the introduction of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, as well as international and regional developments and efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

Prior to his departure, the UK and Saudi Arabia published a joint communique summarising the agreements, understandings, and memorandum signed in the military, defense, economic, social and cultural sectors.

Mainly the statement stressed that the two Kingdoms are strategic partners in seeing through Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Saudi Vision 2030. The two sides committed to launching an annual strategic partnership council and dialogue between the two countries.

“The crown prince’s visit has opened a new chapter in our two countries’ historic relationship,” Williamson said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: جشن برج میلاد نشان داد الگوی بعضی‌ها «سوفیا لورن» است/ذوالنوری: احمدی‌نژاد شخصیتی...

آیت‌الله علم‌الهدی: جشن برج میلاد نشان داد الگوی بعضی‌ها «سوفیا لورن» است/ذوالنوری: احمدی‌نژاد شخصیتی...

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که...

پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

نت‌های خیابانی، در حمایت از کودکان سرطانی

بیشترین آسیب‌های حوادث چهارشنبه سوری

بزرگترین افتخارتاریخ فوتبال مازندران/نه نساجی،نه شموشک؛ خونه به خونه!

جزئیات حذف کنکور هنرستانی‌ها

آزمون ساده «ورزنه» پیش روی مسئولانی که داعیه مهار بحران آب را دارند!

سرقت ۳۰ کیلو طلا در پرونده باند دیوار چین ۲

جذب ۲۵ هزار دانشجومعلم در سال آینده

اسیدپاشی روی زن جوان در تصادف ساختگی

شوخی با حاشیه حضور کتایون ریاحی در «دورهمی»

دستگیری فردی با ٦٣٠ فقره کلاهبرداری اینترنتی

بررسی ابعاد حمله به سفارت ایران در لندن در مجلس

برادرکشی در خانه ویلایی قلهک

سرقت از مشتریان بانک‌ها

وب گردی

ژن خوب زیر میکروسکوپ: تبارشناسی آقازادگی از صفویه تا مایکروسافت

جنگ فولادی ترامپ و درس‌هایی برای ایران

آیفون یا گوشی‌های اندرویدی؛ کدام بهتر است؟

اسپیرولینا و خواص جادویی آن

با اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط،سریع و ارزان خرید کنید

حمله و تعرض به سفارت ایران در لندن با قمه و چماق / معترضین توسط پلیس لندن دستگیر شدند + فیلم
اصلاح‌طلبان به دنبال جدا کردن سفره خود از دولت/واکنش یک مرجع تقلید به بحث حجاب اجباری/دردسری که «من‌ و تو» برای خواننده پیشکسوت ایجاد کرد
چرا «دورهمی» با حضور کتایون ریاحی پخش نشد؟
آتش سوزی مشکوک در انبار نظامی دزفول / هنوز علت وقوع حادثه مشخص نیست + فیلم
دو تصویر از دو مسئول، قضاوت با شما
پوشش کتایون ریاحی مانع پخش دورهمی شد؟/در خراسان همچنان، کنسرت‌ها لغو می‌شوند/جوانان چه گناهی کردند که با دیدن بی‌حجابی به گناه می‌افتند؟
بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو
چراغ سبز آمریکا به اسرائیل برای حمله به حزب الله لبنان/توضیحی درباره یک شایعه ضد ایرانی در کویت/بیانیه ضد ایرانی کمیته چهار جانبه عربی/توافق بن سلمان و ترزا می برای مقابله با ایران
آخرین وضعیت پرونده برادر جهانگیری/پشت پرده کنار گذاشتن ابتکار از سازمان محیط زیست/یک نماینده: بر سر سؤال از روحانی معامله شد/ ماه‎ها دق الباب برای دیدن «ماهرخ» وزرا!
چرا کره شمالی قصد دارد از سیاست اتمی خود عقب نشینی کند!؟
حمله محمد بن سلمان به ایران، ترکیه و گروه های وابسته: این سه «مثلث معاصر شرارت» هستند!
حراج تجمل در تهران!
باز هم تقلید اعراب از ایرانیان!
وقتی پلیس همصدای کارگران مظلوم در مقابل کارفرما می شود!+ویدیو
نشست امنیتی کاخ سفید برای اقدام نظامی علیه سوریه / اختصاص 10 درصد از درآمدهای نفتی عراق به مردم این کشور/بیانیه ضد ایرانی مشترک مصر و عربستان در پایان سفر بن سلمان به قاهره/اظهارات حیدرالعبادی در مورد حضور سپاه پاسداران در عراق

مردم موافق افزایش ۹۰ درصدی نرخ بلیت مترو هستند!  (۲۵۹ نظر)

کره شمالی برای توقف فعالیت های هسته ای خود و مذاکره با آمریکا اعلام آمادگی کرد!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

رئیس دانشکده مدیریت دانشگاه آزاد استان تهران عزل شد  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آمریکا در حال برنامه ریزی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

اگر امام بود به احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌گفت؟/دستمزد عجیب مهناز افشار در «گلشیفته»/آخرین وضعیت بررسی مدرک برادر رئیس جمهور!/روایت یکی از زنان بازداشت‌ شده مقابل «آزادی»/آقازاده «حاجی» شانس خود را جای دیگری بیازمایند/آیت‌الله مؤمن: در آیت‌الله خامنه‌ای غیر خدا ندیده‌ام  (۱۲۴ نظر)

مقاصد سفر نوروزی‌تان را به دیگران هم پیشنهاد دهید: عید کجا بریم؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

بدهی میلیاردی شرکت دختر وزیر سابق به صنعت دارو  (۱۰۹ نظر)

آلمان برای انتقال کارگردان ایرانی به هواپیمای اورژانس بنزین نداد!  (۸۹ نظر)

آقای روحانی فقط مخالفت با دولت شما از روی بی عقلی است؟  (۸۸ نظر)

دست کشاورزان شرق اصفهان زیر ساطور مدیران وزارت نیرو گیر کرده و در حال قطع شدن است!  (۸۷ نظر)

حمله محمد بن سلمان به ایران، ترکیه و گروه های وابسته: این سه «مثلث معاصر شرارت» هستند!  (۸۳ نظر)

آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: عده‌ای دختر را آورده و رقصانده‌اند؛ این‌ها درد جامعه ما است/رئیس حوزه علمیه خواهران:حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد  (۷۸ نظر)

پذیرفتن دعوت رهبر کره شمالی از سوی ترامپ/ دیدار رهبران دو کشور تا ماه می  (۷۵ نظر)

تهدید«لودریان» به تحریم مجدد ایران پیش از ورود به تهران/ شروط هفت‌گانه عربستان برای سعد الحریری/اظهارات جالب لاوروف در خصوص برجام و نقش ایران در خاورمیانه/نگرانی سناتور آمریکایی از ایجاد محور ایرانی-روسی  (۷۱ نظر)

حمله رژیم اسرائیل به پایگاه وابسته به ایران در سوریه قریب‌الوقوع است؟  (۶۳ نظر)