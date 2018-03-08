پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
1478بازدید
‍ پ

Hunt for energy resources in eastern Mediterranean fuels tension

The struggle for rich gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean is fuelling tension between Turkey, Cyprus and Egypt due to political rivalries and disputes over maritime jurisdiction.
کد خبر: ۷۸۰۸۱۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۱۷ 08 March 2018

The struggle for rich gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean is fuelling tension between Turkey, Cyprus and Egypt due to political rivalries and disputes over maritime jurisdiction.

The eastern Mediterranean has seen some of the world’s biggest gas discoveries in the past decade, at a time when Europe is looking to diversify supplies from Russia. The huge Zohr gas field in Egyptian waters is particularly exciting for Cyprus, whose exclusive economic zone (EEZ) borders the estimated 30-trillion-cubic-feet gas field.

The Republic of Cyprus signed an agreement to demarcate its EEZ with Egypt in 2003 and has signed agreements with a number of international energy companies to search for possible oil and gas reserves around the island.

But Turkey does not recognise the Republic of Cyprus as sovereign over the whole island and instead backs a breakaway Turkish Cypriot administration in the north of Cyprus that it invaded in 1974. Turkey says any exploitation of the energy reserves by the Republic of Cyprus would deny Turkish Cypriots a share of the potential wealth.

Tensions between Turkey and Cyprus shot up when the deepwater drillship Saipem 12000, leased by Italian energy firm Eni arrived off Cyprus in December.

Turkey responded by flexing its muscles and issued warnings that it was conducting military exercises in the area, but did not interfere with the drillship.

Eni announced on Feb. 8 it had made a gas discovery in Block 6 of the Cyprus EEZ and Turkey stepped up its pressure, physically blocking Saipem 12000 with its warships, despite calls from the European Union and the United States.

Egypt also supported Cyprus and warned Turkey against any infringement of its economic rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey and Egypt have been at odds since widespread protests backed by the military toppled Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood president, Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Turkey, alongside Qatar, was one of Morsi’s main backers.

Egypt’s military said on Feb. 20 its navy had begun patrols of the Zohr gas field, near the demarcation line between Egypt and Cyprus in order to combat potential threats. The move was seen as a message to Turkey.

After its ship was blocked a second time, Eni stopped its exploration activities off Cyprus and Saipem 12000 moved to Morocco where it had been due to begin work.

Turkey has followed what U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called gunboat diplomacy, but it remains to be seen what policy it will follow when exploration ships belonging to U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil move into the Cyprus EEZ, possibly backed up by the U.S. Navy.

Not non-states actors may also become party to this struggle. Two notable non-state organisations, Hezbollah and Islamic State (ISIS) are active in volatile region.

Israel and Lebanon have not signed any demarcation deal between each other, but have done so with Cyprus.

Lebanon this month signed its first offshore exploration and exploitation agreements with a consortium of French Total, Eni and Russian Novatek. The agreement includes a block on the disputed maritime delineation line that Israeli authorities say is theirs.

After Israel protested the agreement, Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah joined the fray. Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, threatened Israel. "If you prevent and bomb us, we will bomb you, and if you hit us, we will hit you," he said.

Israeli officials have said the probability of going to war with Hezbollah in 2018 is becoming increasingly likely.

Hezbollah’s threat to Israeli offshore facilities should not be underestimated considering the sophisticated arms in its arsenal such as unmanned aerial vehicles , anti-ship missiles, guided missiles and rockets. Hezbollah managed to hit an Israeli warship, INS Hanit , with an anti-ship missile in 2006 and the force also has naval commandos .

The presence of Islamic State (ISIS) in the Sinai Peninsula could also complicate matters. The group shot down a Russian passenger jet attack in 2015, killing 224 people and has also attacked Egyptian naval units in the Mediterranean, most notably killing eight servicemen in an attack 70 km from Egypt’s coast in 2014.

Up to now, ISIS insurgents in Sinai have not attacked any Egyptian offshore facility, nor threatened them, but the Egyptian Navy deployment to the Zohr gas field by may be in part a precaution against a possible attack.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

نشست بررسی حجاب اجباری در مجلس/نجفی: دلیلی بر ترک مراسم برج میلاد نمی‌بینم/دادستان تهران: زنی که کشف...

نشست بررسی حجاب اجباری در مجلس/نجفی: دلیلی بر ترک مراسم برج میلاد نمی‌بینم/دادستان تهران: زنی که کشف...

آخرین وضعیت پرونده برادر جهانگیری/پشت پرده کنار گذاشتن ابتکار از سازمان محیط زیست/یک نماینده: بر سر سؤال...

آخرین وضعیت پرونده برادر جهانگیری/پشت پرده کنار گذاشتن ابتکار از سازمان محیط زیست/یک نماینده: بر سر سؤال...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

طرز تهیه جوجه کباب یونانی

«سید الشهدای خیبر» کیست؟

تحویل چند پیکر جانباختگان سانحه هوایی

جلوه‌های ویژه فیلم بیگانه: کاوننت

حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد

در خواست لودریان از ایران و روسیه

پیگیری وضعیت خبرنگاران بازداشت شده

انتشار اثری درباره هستی شناسی از دو نگاه

پیش بینی بانک گلدمن ساکس از افزایش تقاضای جهانی برای نفت در سال ۲۰۱۸

نقد و بررسی رنجروور 2018

داستان‌های شاهنامه روی دیوار‌های مشهد

بادام‌ هندی‌های قاچاق هنوز جولان می‌دهند!

افزایش قیمت نفت با افزایش تقاضای جهانی

تیغ ترامپ بر شاهرگ خودروسازی اروپا

پنج ست مختلف برای کت و شلوار سورمه‌ای

وب گردی

زلزله فولادی در آمریکا: تصمیم جنجالی ترامپ و آینده تجارت جهانی

هفت تصور اشتباه در مورد بیت‌کوین که باعث ضرر سرمایه‌گذاران شد

بزرگ‌ترین مسافرت‌ها در قرن ۲۱

اسپیرولینا و خواص جادویی آن

با اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط،سریع و ارزان خرید کنید

هزینه‌های سفر به شهر زیبای استانبول

عید 97 زیاد آجیل بخورید تا سرطان روده نگیرید

پیشنهادهای پدر بلوط ایران روز درختکاری

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

درآمدزایی شهرداری از بساط گستران/ با نام دستفروشان به کام مغازه داران

چالش موسیقی خیابانی در ایران

كارخانه ي طلا و جواهر سازي تا ٢٠ درصد زير قيمت بازار

دولت سهم خود را در یارانه بلیت مترو پرداخت نمی کند

علت فحاشی در شبکه‌های اجتماعی چیست؟

حمله نوبخت به «رسانه لجن پراکنِ انقلاب‌نمای زبان درازی که زبانش از دهنش بیرون زده»!/برنامه ‌چراغ خاموش ‌برای رئیسی/تذکر نماینده مجلس به روحانی درباره حصر/درخواست حجاریان از شورای شهر تهران/پیشگوی احمدی نژاد، روز موعود را معلوم کرد
رئیس دانشکده مدیریت دانشگاه آزاد استان تهران عزل شد
تهدید«لودریان» به تحریم مجدد ایران پیش از ورود به تهران/ شروط هفت‌گانه عربستان برای سعد الحریری/اظهارات جالب لاوروف در خصوص برجام و نقش ایران در خاورمیانه/نگرانی سناتور آمریکایی از ایجاد محور ایرانی-روسی
انتشار جزئیات کودتای عربستان و امارات علیه قطر/تعریف و تمجید رسانه آمریکایی از نیروی هوایی ارتش ایران/توقف پخش سریال های ترکیه ای در عربستان/هشدار جدی یوکیا آمانو در مورد احتمال شکست توافق هسته ای
آمریکا در حال برنامه ریزی برای حمله به ایران است!
ورود دو خودرو چینی جدید به بازار ایران
دو تصویر از دو مسئول، قضاوت با شما
کره شمالی برای توقف فعالیت های هسته ای خود و مذاکره با آمریکا اعلام آمادگی کرد!
دلیل شروع اعتراضات دی ماه «شوخی بد» بود!/تیم اقتصادی دولت در تابستان ۹۷ تغییر می‌کند؟/پشت‌پرده افزایش جمعیت زنان کارتن‌خواب در پایتخت چیست؟/توجیه واعظی درباره حرف‌های پرحاشیه روحانی
آتش سوزی مشکوک در انبار نظامی دزفول / هنوز علت وقوع حادثه مشخص نیست + فیلم
آخرین وضعیت پرونده برادر جهانگیری/پشت پرده کنار گذاشتن ابتکار از سازمان محیط زیست/یک نماینده: بر سر سؤال از روحانی معامله شد/ ماه‎ها دق الباب برای دیدن «ماهرخ» وزرا!
هدیه گران شیخ اماراتی به دختر صهیونیست
آلمان سوخت نداد شهنواز در ایران ماند
سگی که شبیه گوسفند است
حمله محمد بن سلمان به ایران، ترکیه و گروه های وابسته: این سه «مثلث معاصر شرارت» هستند!

مردم موافق افزایش ۹۰ درصدی نرخ بلیت مترو هستند!  (۲۵۹ نظر)

4 هزار آقازاده‌ تحصیل کرده در انگلیس با ضمانت اشتغال بر‌می‌گردند؛ اما خارجی‌ها نخبگان را جذب می‌کنند  (۲۳۷ نظر)

کره شمالی برای توقف فعالیت های هسته ای خود و مذاکره با آمریکا اعلام آمادگی کرد!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

رئیس دانشکده مدیریت دانشگاه آزاد استان تهران عزل شد  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آمریکا در حال برنامه ریزی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

اگر امام بود به احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌گفت؟/دستمزد عجیب مهناز افشار در «گلشیفته»/آخرین وضعیت بررسی مدرک برادر رئیس جمهور!/روایت یکی از زنان بازداشت‌ شده مقابل «آزادی»/آقازاده «حاجی» شانس خود را جای دیگری بیازمایند/آیت‌الله مؤمن: در آیت‌الله خامنه‌ای غیر خدا ندیده‌ام  (۱۲۴ نظر)

روحانی صدای مطهری را هم درآورد/سکوت امام جمعه ایلام درباره حواشی پرادو سوار شدنش/واکنش کرباسچی به ماجرای کارخانه جنجالی/احمد خاتمی: منتظر شهادت هستم  (۱۱۹ نظر)

مقاصد سفر نوروزی‌تان را به دیگران هم پیشنهاد دهید: عید کجا بریم؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

دو معنای متفاوت از «برف» و «بحران» در بنگاه «بی‌بی‌سی»!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

آقای روحانی فقط مخالفت با دولت شما از روی بی عقلی است؟  (۸۸ نظر)

دست کشاورزان شرق اصفهان زیر ساطور مدیران وزارت نیرو گیر کرده و در حال قطع شدن است!  (۸۷ نظر)

تریلیاردر شدن برخی مسئولان پس از ۳۵ سال خدمت!/پشت‌پرده شایعه حصر احمدی‌نژاد چه کسانی بودند؟/خرده گیری مطهری از برخی وقایع قضایی/برداشت متفاوت «الله کرم» از تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد  (۸۵ نظر)

حکم مرتضوی به دادستانی ارسال شده است/ محکومیت دو ساله، قطعی‌ و لازم‌الاجراست  (۸۴ نظر)

تهدید«لودریان» به تحریم مجدد ایران پیش از ورود به تهران/ شروط هفت‌گانه عربستان برای سعد الحریری/اظهارات جالب لاوروف در خصوص برجام و نقش ایران در خاورمیانه/نگرانی سناتور آمریکایی از ایجاد محور ایرانی-روسی  (۷۱ نظر)

حمله رژیم اسرائیل به پایگاه وابسته به ایران در سوریه قریب‌الوقوع است؟  (۶۳ نظر)