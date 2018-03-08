South Korea Energy Minister to Visit Saudi Arabia about Nuclear Cooperation

South Korea minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Paik Un-gyu will visit Saudi Arabia in a bid to support South Korea’s bid to win contracts to build nuclear power plants in the Middle Eastern country.

The trade ministry said Thursday that Minister Paik will visit the nation Sunday to Tuesday and hold talks with Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih who also oversees the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy.

In Saudi Arabia, the South Korean energy chief will express the Seoul government's active support for nuclear power plant exports and also discuss overall cooperation in all areas related to power plants.

Minister Paik will also meet with the country's Minister of Commerce and Investment Majed bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi and discuss expanding the two countries' trade and investment.

The ministers will also discuss cooperation in some ambitious projects Riyadh is pushing for such as the establishment of an electronic trading system.