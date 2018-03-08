پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
1552بازدید
‍ پ

Is the UK complicit in Yemen’s civil war?

The British government has been accused of colluding in war crimes by supporting Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen.
کد خبر: ۷۸۰۸۱۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۱۳ 08 March 2018

The British government has been accused of colluding in war crimes by supporting Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen.

Speaking before Theresa May’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused the Government of “colluding in what the United Nations say is evidence of war crimes” and “directing the war” being waged in the Gulf.

Corbyn contrasted Germany’s decision to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia with the sharp rise in British sales to the kingdom since the conflict began, as well as the deployment of British military advisers to assist the Saudis.

The UK has used standard arms licences to approve the sale of more than $6.4bn in arms to Saudi Arabia since the start of the war between government forces and Houthi rebels, including advanced jets and munitions.

But figures seen by Middle East Eye show that the Government has also overseen a more than 75% increase in the use of secretive “open licences” to approve additional arms sales to the kingdom, including vital parts for the jets striking targets in Yemen.

More than 10,000 people, many of them civilians, have died since the conflict began in 2015. The UN claims a further eight million are facing starvation as a result of the Saudi blockade of rebel-held ports.

Yemeni Nobel Laureate Tawakkol Karman told The Independent that the UK bore some responsibility for the current crisis in Yemen.

Geoffery Robertson QC, the former president of the UN war crimes court in Sierra Leone, agreed. “Britain would be put in a difficult position if there was evidence from a UN investigation that demonstrated that the weapons the UK has sold were used for crimes against humanity,” he told the paper.

The Prime Minister defended the UK-Saudi relationship, claiming co-operation between the two countries had “saved the lives potentially of hundreds of people in this country” through intelligence sharing.

She also said British influence had helped lift the Saudi blockade of ports in December.

Nevertheless, her Government has faced criticism for rolling out the red carpet for Prince Salman, the architect of Saudi Arabian intervention in Yemen.

The heir to the Saudi throne will meet the Queen, the Prince of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during his three-day visit to the UK, “during which time it is reported that the two nations will sign off on a series of business deals worth up to $100bn”, says The Daily Telegraph.

Writing in The Guardian, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry says the unwillingness to criticise the regime or limit arms sales is all part of the Government’s desperate ploy to plug its post-Brexit trade hole.

That may well be true, says the BBC. “The British government is keen to transform a security and defence relationship into one that includes broader economic ties as well,” writes its diplomatic correspondent James Landale. “In other words, post-Brexit Britain will need allies, markets and money - and the Saudis are high on the UK’s wish list.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

نشست بررسی حجاب اجباری در مجلس/نجفی: دلیلی بر ترک مراسم برج میلاد نمی‌بینم/دادستان تهران: زنی که کشف...

نشست بررسی حجاب اجباری در مجلس/نجفی: دلیلی بر ترک مراسم برج میلاد نمی‌بینم/دادستان تهران: زنی که کشف...

آخرین وضعیت پرونده برادر جهانگیری/پشت پرده کنار گذاشتن ابتکار از سازمان محیط زیست/یک نماینده: بر سر سؤال...

آخرین وضعیت پرونده برادر جهانگیری/پشت پرده کنار گذاشتن ابتکار از سازمان محیط زیست/یک نماینده: بر سر سؤال...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

طرز تهیه جوجه کباب یونانی

«سید الشهدای خیبر» کیست؟

تحویل چند پیکر جانباختگان سانحه هوایی

جلوه‌های ویژه فیلم بیگانه: کاوننت

حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد

در خواست لودریان از ایران و روسیه

پیگیری وضعیت خبرنگاران بازداشت شده

انتشار اثری درباره هستی شناسی از دو نگاه

پیش بینی بانک گلدمن ساکس از افزایش تقاضای جهانی برای نفت در سال ۲۰۱۸

نقد و بررسی رنجروور 2018

داستان‌های شاهنامه روی دیوار‌های مشهد

بادام‌ هندی‌های قاچاق هنوز جولان می‌دهند!

افزایش قیمت نفت با افزایش تقاضای جهانی

تیغ ترامپ بر شاهرگ خودروسازی اروپا

پنج ست مختلف برای کت و شلوار سورمه‌ای

وب گردی

زلزله فولادی در آمریکا: تصمیم جنجالی ترامپ و آینده تجارت جهانی

هفت تصور اشتباه در مورد بیت‌کوین که باعث ضرر سرمایه‌گذاران شد

بزرگ‌ترین مسافرت‌ها در قرن ۲۱

اسپیرولینا و خواص جادویی آن

با اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط،سریع و ارزان خرید کنید

هزینه‌های سفر به شهر زیبای استانبول

عید 97 زیاد آجیل بخورید تا سرطان روده نگیرید

پیشنهادهای پدر بلوط ایران روز درختکاری

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

درآمدزایی شهرداری از بساط گستران/ با نام دستفروشان به کام مغازه داران

چالش موسیقی خیابانی در ایران

كارخانه ي طلا و جواهر سازي تا ٢٠ درصد زير قيمت بازار

دولت سهم خود را در یارانه بلیت مترو پرداخت نمی کند

علت فحاشی در شبکه‌های اجتماعی چیست؟

حمله نوبخت به «رسانه لجن پراکنِ انقلاب‌نمای زبان درازی که زبانش از دهنش بیرون زده»!/برنامه ‌چراغ خاموش ‌برای رئیسی/تذکر نماینده مجلس به روحانی درباره حصر/درخواست حجاریان از شورای شهر تهران/پیشگوی احمدی نژاد، روز موعود را معلوم کرد
رئیس دانشکده مدیریت دانشگاه آزاد استان تهران عزل شد
تهدید«لودریان» به تحریم مجدد ایران پیش از ورود به تهران/ شروط هفت‌گانه عربستان برای سعد الحریری/اظهارات جالب لاوروف در خصوص برجام و نقش ایران در خاورمیانه/نگرانی سناتور آمریکایی از ایجاد محور ایرانی-روسی
انتشار جزئیات کودتای عربستان و امارات علیه قطر/تعریف و تمجید رسانه آمریکایی از نیروی هوایی ارتش ایران/توقف پخش سریال های ترکیه ای در عربستان/هشدار جدی یوکیا آمانو در مورد احتمال شکست توافق هسته ای
آمریکا در حال برنامه ریزی برای حمله به ایران است!
ورود دو خودرو چینی جدید به بازار ایران
دو تصویر از دو مسئول، قضاوت با شما
کره شمالی برای توقف فعالیت های هسته ای خود و مذاکره با آمریکا اعلام آمادگی کرد!
دلیل شروع اعتراضات دی ماه «شوخی بد» بود!/تیم اقتصادی دولت در تابستان ۹۷ تغییر می‌کند؟/پشت‌پرده افزایش جمعیت زنان کارتن‌خواب در پایتخت چیست؟/توجیه واعظی درباره حرف‌های پرحاشیه روحانی
آتش سوزی مشکوک در انبار نظامی دزفول / هنوز علت وقوع حادثه مشخص نیست + فیلم
آخرین وضعیت پرونده برادر جهانگیری/پشت پرده کنار گذاشتن ابتکار از سازمان محیط زیست/یک نماینده: بر سر سؤال از روحانی معامله شد/ ماه‎ها دق الباب برای دیدن «ماهرخ» وزرا!
هدیه گران شیخ اماراتی به دختر صهیونیست
آلمان سوخت نداد شهنواز در ایران ماند
سگی که شبیه گوسفند است
حمله محمد بن سلمان به ایران، ترکیه و گروه های وابسته: این سه «مثلث معاصر شرارت» هستند!

مردم موافق افزایش ۹۰ درصدی نرخ بلیت مترو هستند!  (۲۵۹ نظر)

4 هزار آقازاده‌ تحصیل کرده در انگلیس با ضمانت اشتغال بر‌می‌گردند؛ اما خارجی‌ها نخبگان را جذب می‌کنند  (۲۳۷ نظر)

کره شمالی برای توقف فعالیت های هسته ای خود و مذاکره با آمریکا اعلام آمادگی کرد!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

رئیس دانشکده مدیریت دانشگاه آزاد استان تهران عزل شد  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آمریکا در حال برنامه ریزی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

اگر امام بود به احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌گفت؟/دستمزد عجیب مهناز افشار در «گلشیفته»/آخرین وضعیت بررسی مدرک برادر رئیس جمهور!/روایت یکی از زنان بازداشت‌ شده مقابل «آزادی»/آقازاده «حاجی» شانس خود را جای دیگری بیازمایند/آیت‌الله مؤمن: در آیت‌الله خامنه‌ای غیر خدا ندیده‌ام  (۱۲۴ نظر)

روحانی صدای مطهری را هم درآورد/سکوت امام جمعه ایلام درباره حواشی پرادو سوار شدنش/واکنش کرباسچی به ماجرای کارخانه جنجالی/احمد خاتمی: منتظر شهادت هستم  (۱۱۹ نظر)

مقاصد سفر نوروزی‌تان را به دیگران هم پیشنهاد دهید: عید کجا بریم؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

دو معنای متفاوت از «برف» و «بحران» در بنگاه «بی‌بی‌سی»!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

آقای روحانی فقط مخالفت با دولت شما از روی بی عقلی است؟  (۸۸ نظر)

دست کشاورزان شرق اصفهان زیر ساطور مدیران وزارت نیرو گیر کرده و در حال قطع شدن است!  (۸۷ نظر)

تریلیاردر شدن برخی مسئولان پس از ۳۵ سال خدمت!/پشت‌پرده شایعه حصر احمدی‌نژاد چه کسانی بودند؟/خرده گیری مطهری از برخی وقایع قضایی/برداشت متفاوت «الله کرم» از تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد  (۸۵ نظر)

حکم مرتضوی به دادستانی ارسال شده است/ محکومیت دو ساله، قطعی‌ و لازم‌الاجراست  (۸۴ نظر)

تهدید«لودریان» به تحریم مجدد ایران پیش از ورود به تهران/ شروط هفت‌گانه عربستان برای سعد الحریری/اظهارات جالب لاوروف در خصوص برجام و نقش ایران در خاورمیانه/نگرانی سناتور آمریکایی از ایجاد محور ایرانی-روسی  (۷۱ نظر)

حمله رژیم اسرائیل به پایگاه وابسته به ایران در سوریه قریب‌الوقوع است؟  (۶۳ نظر)