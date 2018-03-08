پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » چین
1523بازدید
‍ پ

China promises 'necessary response' to US tariffs as trade war fears grow

The prospect of a trade war between China and the United States has increased after Beijing’s foreign minister said it would make a “necessary response” in the event of Donald Trump introducing punitive tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.
کد خبر: ۷۸۰۸۱۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۱۲ 08 March 2018

The prospect of a trade war between China and the United States has increased after Beijing’s foreign minister said it would make a “necessary response” in the event of Donald Trump introducing punitive tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

The US president was expected to approve the 25% levy on steel and 10% on aluminium imports this week, possibly as early as Thursday.

He says they are needed to counter overseas operators, especially from China, who are undercutting US companies and destroying American jobs.

The surprise announcement of the tariff plan last week caused stock markets to fall sharply as investors feared a trade war.

A possible 30-day exemption for Mexico and Canada and some other countries based on national security eased market fears during Asian trading on Thursday. The Nikkei in Japan, where steelmakers could be hard hit, was up 0.5% in afternoon trade. Stocks indexes in Australia, Hong Kong and Seoul were also in the black.

However, the comments on Thursday by China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, were a sign that Beijing would not take the introduction of tariffs lying down.

Wang, speaking on the sidelines of an annual meeting of China’s parliament, said China and the United States did not have to be rivals, and history showed that trade wars were not the correct way to resolve problems.

“Especially given today’s globalisation, choosing a trade war is a mistaken prescription. The outcome will only be harmful,” the foreign minister said.

“China would have to make a justified and necessary response,” he said.

Wang said China had a long way to go on its path of modernisation, and that it “will not and need not displace the United States”.

Ric Spooner of CMC Markets in Sydney said: “Even if there is a relatively favourable outcome on the detail of steel tariffs, the wider issue of the potential for broader tariffs aimed at China be a background concern for markets and a source of potential volatility over coming months.”

Trump still faces growing opposition to the tariffs from congressional Republicans and business worried about their potential impact on the economy. His top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, quit this week after opposing the tariff plan.

But he appeared to brush opposition aside on Wednesday with a tweets demanding that China lay out plans for reducing its trade surplus with the US.

China ran a record goods trade surplus with the United States last year of $375.2bn.

Trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies have risen since Trump took office in 2017, and although China only accounts for a small fraction of U.S. steel imports, its industrial expansion has helped produce a global glut of steel that has driven down prices.

Trump is also considering potential trade sanctions against China under a “section 301” investigation into its intellectual property practices and pressure on foreign companies for technology transfers.

Diplomatic and U.S. business sources say the United States has all but frozen a formal mechanism for talks on commercial disputes with China because it is not satisfied it has met its promises to ease market restrictions.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

نشست بررسی حجاب اجباری در مجلس/نجفی: دلیلی بر ترک مراسم برج میلاد نمی‌بینم/دادستان تهران: زنی که کشف...

نشست بررسی حجاب اجباری در مجلس/نجفی: دلیلی بر ترک مراسم برج میلاد نمی‌بینم/دادستان تهران: زنی که کشف...

آخرین وضعیت پرونده برادر جهانگیری/پشت پرده کنار گذاشتن ابتکار از سازمان محیط زیست/یک نماینده: بر سر سؤال...

آخرین وضعیت پرونده برادر جهانگیری/پشت پرده کنار گذاشتن ابتکار از سازمان محیط زیست/یک نماینده: بر سر سؤال...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

طرز تهیه جوجه کباب یونانی

«سید الشهدای خیبر» کیست؟

تحویل چند پیکر جانباختگان سانحه هوایی

جلوه‌های ویژه فیلم بیگانه: کاوننت

حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد

در خواست لودریان از ایران و روسیه

پیگیری وضعیت خبرنگاران بازداشت شده

انتشار اثری درباره هستی شناسی از دو نگاه

پیش بینی بانک گلدمن ساکس از افزایش تقاضای جهانی برای نفت در سال ۲۰۱۸

نقد و بررسی رنجروور 2018

داستان‌های شاهنامه روی دیوار‌های مشهد

بادام‌ هندی‌های قاچاق هنوز جولان می‌دهند!

افزایش قیمت نفت با افزایش تقاضای جهانی

تیغ ترامپ بر شاهرگ خودروسازی اروپا

پنج ست مختلف برای کت و شلوار سورمه‌ای

وب گردی

زلزله فولادی در آمریکا: تصمیم جنجالی ترامپ و آینده تجارت جهانی

هفت تصور اشتباه در مورد بیت‌کوین که باعث ضرر سرمایه‌گذاران شد

بزرگ‌ترین مسافرت‌ها در قرن ۲۱

اسپیرولینا و خواص جادویی آن

با اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط،سریع و ارزان خرید کنید

هزینه‌های سفر به شهر زیبای استانبول

عید 97 زیاد آجیل بخورید تا سرطان روده نگیرید

پیشنهادهای پدر بلوط ایران روز درختکاری

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

درآمدزایی شهرداری از بساط گستران/ با نام دستفروشان به کام مغازه داران

چالش موسیقی خیابانی در ایران

كارخانه ي طلا و جواهر سازي تا ٢٠ درصد زير قيمت بازار

دولت سهم خود را در یارانه بلیت مترو پرداخت نمی کند

علت فحاشی در شبکه‌های اجتماعی چیست؟

حمله نوبخت به «رسانه لجن پراکنِ انقلاب‌نمای زبان درازی که زبانش از دهنش بیرون زده»!/برنامه ‌چراغ خاموش ‌برای رئیسی/تذکر نماینده مجلس به روحانی درباره حصر/درخواست حجاریان از شورای شهر تهران/پیشگوی احمدی نژاد، روز موعود را معلوم کرد
رئیس دانشکده مدیریت دانشگاه آزاد استان تهران عزل شد
تهدید«لودریان» به تحریم مجدد ایران پیش از ورود به تهران/ شروط هفت‌گانه عربستان برای سعد الحریری/اظهارات جالب لاوروف در خصوص برجام و نقش ایران در خاورمیانه/نگرانی سناتور آمریکایی از ایجاد محور ایرانی-روسی
انتشار جزئیات کودتای عربستان و امارات علیه قطر/تعریف و تمجید رسانه آمریکایی از نیروی هوایی ارتش ایران/توقف پخش سریال های ترکیه ای در عربستان/هشدار جدی یوکیا آمانو در مورد احتمال شکست توافق هسته ای
آمریکا در حال برنامه ریزی برای حمله به ایران است!
ورود دو خودرو چینی جدید به بازار ایران
دو تصویر از دو مسئول، قضاوت با شما
کره شمالی برای توقف فعالیت های هسته ای خود و مذاکره با آمریکا اعلام آمادگی کرد!
دلیل شروع اعتراضات دی ماه «شوخی بد» بود!/تیم اقتصادی دولت در تابستان ۹۷ تغییر می‌کند؟/پشت‌پرده افزایش جمعیت زنان کارتن‌خواب در پایتخت چیست؟/توجیه واعظی درباره حرف‌های پرحاشیه روحانی
آتش سوزی مشکوک در انبار نظامی دزفول / هنوز علت وقوع حادثه مشخص نیست + فیلم
آخرین وضعیت پرونده برادر جهانگیری/پشت پرده کنار گذاشتن ابتکار از سازمان محیط زیست/یک نماینده: بر سر سؤال از روحانی معامله شد/ ماه‎ها دق الباب برای دیدن «ماهرخ» وزرا!
هدیه گران شیخ اماراتی به دختر صهیونیست
آلمان سوخت نداد شهنواز در ایران ماند
سگی که شبیه گوسفند است
حمله محمد بن سلمان به ایران، ترکیه و گروه های وابسته: این سه «مثلث معاصر شرارت» هستند!

مردم موافق افزایش ۹۰ درصدی نرخ بلیت مترو هستند!  (۲۵۹ نظر)

4 هزار آقازاده‌ تحصیل کرده در انگلیس با ضمانت اشتغال بر‌می‌گردند؛ اما خارجی‌ها نخبگان را جذب می‌کنند  (۲۳۷ نظر)

کره شمالی برای توقف فعالیت های هسته ای خود و مذاکره با آمریکا اعلام آمادگی کرد!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

رئیس دانشکده مدیریت دانشگاه آزاد استان تهران عزل شد  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آمریکا در حال برنامه ریزی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

اگر امام بود به احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌گفت؟/دستمزد عجیب مهناز افشار در «گلشیفته»/آخرین وضعیت بررسی مدرک برادر رئیس جمهور!/روایت یکی از زنان بازداشت‌ شده مقابل «آزادی»/آقازاده «حاجی» شانس خود را جای دیگری بیازمایند/آیت‌الله مؤمن: در آیت‌الله خامنه‌ای غیر خدا ندیده‌ام  (۱۲۴ نظر)

روحانی صدای مطهری را هم درآورد/سکوت امام جمعه ایلام درباره حواشی پرادو سوار شدنش/واکنش کرباسچی به ماجرای کارخانه جنجالی/احمد خاتمی: منتظر شهادت هستم  (۱۱۹ نظر)

مقاصد سفر نوروزی‌تان را به دیگران هم پیشنهاد دهید: عید کجا بریم؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

دو معنای متفاوت از «برف» و «بحران» در بنگاه «بی‌بی‌سی»!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

آقای روحانی فقط مخالفت با دولت شما از روی بی عقلی است؟  (۸۸ نظر)

دست کشاورزان شرق اصفهان زیر ساطور مدیران وزارت نیرو گیر کرده و در حال قطع شدن است!  (۸۷ نظر)

تریلیاردر شدن برخی مسئولان پس از ۳۵ سال خدمت!/پشت‌پرده شایعه حصر احمدی‌نژاد چه کسانی بودند؟/خرده گیری مطهری از برخی وقایع قضایی/برداشت متفاوت «الله کرم» از تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد  (۸۵ نظر)

حکم مرتضوی به دادستانی ارسال شده است/ محکومیت دو ساله، قطعی‌ و لازم‌الاجراست  (۸۴ نظر)

تهدید«لودریان» به تحریم مجدد ایران پیش از ورود به تهران/ شروط هفت‌گانه عربستان برای سعد الحریری/اظهارات جالب لاوروف در خصوص برجام و نقش ایران در خاورمیانه/نگرانی سناتور آمریکایی از ایجاد محور ایرانی-روسی  (۷۱ نظر)

حمله رژیم اسرائیل به پایگاه وابسته به ایران در سوریه قریب‌الوقوع است؟  (۶۳ نظر)