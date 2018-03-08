پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
1428بازدید
‍ پ

The overwhelming Brexit challenge, and the opportunity for local government

If you want to know what is occupying minds in Westminster and Whitehall at the moment, the answer is very simple. It is Brexit.
کد خبر: ۷۸۰۸۰۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ اسفند ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۱:۰۷ 08 March 2018

If you want to know what is occupying minds in Westminster and Whitehall at the moment, the answer is very simple. It is Brexit.

To a degree that would have been unthinkable even two years ago, Brexit completely dominates the political and policy landscape.

Fast Show, there was a character, Jessie, who came out from a shed each week to pronounce that ‘This week I have mostly been …’ picking vegetables or some such banal act.

Well I can say with certainty that this week, in the Lords, we have mostly been doing Brexit. I can say this with certainty, because every week we are mostly doing Brexit. To give an example, we are currently in the Committee Stage of the EU (Withdrawal) Bill.

This Bill will take us until early May to complete. It is only one of eight bills dedicated to Brexit.

Despite the acres of time given over to Brexit, both in Parliament and in the media, one aspect that has had limited public debate until now: the implications for devolution and local government.

And yet this ought to have been front and centre of the discussions.

If there was one slogan from the Brexiteers that had traction during the referendum debate it was ‘Take Back Control’. As things stand though, any transfer of power is more likely to be from Brussels to Whitehall.

This is a real concern about this for the devolved nations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland but it is even more of an issue for England, which is already much more centralised. There is a quite enormous gap between the governing and the governed.

A recent YouGov poll done for the Commission on the Future of Localism, which I chaired, found that 80% of people feel that they have not much or no control over decisions that affect the country. Some 71% feel similarly about decisions affecting their neighbourhood and local community.

And by the way, 70% say that Brexit will give them same or less control at local level. Not much expectation here of a Brexit dividend!

There is, though, something that the Government can do about this. It could place devolution, strengthening local leadership and localism at the heart of the Brexit process.

In practical terms, this would mean reinvigorating devolution deals, with an ambitious new programme of new deals across the country. It would mean local government being given a central role in the future of EU law once it has been embedded in UK law.

And it would mean giving local government an early reassurance on the £8.4 billion UK-wide funding gap that will open up from 2021 unless a viable domestic successor to EU funding is put in place.

At the same time, more power should be given to local communities to control their own destiny as proposed in the Localism Commission Report. The promise of the Localism Act could at last be fulfilled.

There will no doubt be an argument that all this will have to wait its turn. Our focus now should be on issues such trade and the Northern Ireland border with Ireland. These are of course immensely important (and intractable) issues. However, unless the arguments for more devolution are made loudly and clearly now, a real opportunity will be lost.

I have been very clear that in my view Brexit is mainly an exercise in damage limitation. Try as I might, I cannot see the sunny uplands.

However, a strong embrace of devolution and localism by the Government as part of Brexit might go some way to persuading me and others that there is a benefit that can be extracted from this gruelling and seemingly endless process.

By Lord Kerslake, former head of the civil service and permanent secretary at the Department for Communities and Local Government. This piece was originally published in the Local Government Chronicle. The UK in a Changing Europe has released the report: Brexit: local and devolved government.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

نشست بررسی حجاب اجباری در مجلس/نجفی: دلیلی بر ترک مراسم برج میلاد نمی‌بینم/دادستان تهران: زنی که کشف...

نشست بررسی حجاب اجباری در مجلس/نجفی: دلیلی بر ترک مراسم برج میلاد نمی‌بینم/دادستان تهران: زنی که کشف...

آخرین وضعیت پرونده برادر جهانگیری/پشت پرده کنار گذاشتن ابتکار از سازمان محیط زیست/یک نماینده: بر سر سؤال...

آخرین وضعیت پرونده برادر جهانگیری/پشت پرده کنار گذاشتن ابتکار از سازمان محیط زیست/یک نماینده: بر سر سؤال...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

طرز تهیه جوجه کباب یونانی

«سید الشهدای خیبر» کیست؟

تحویل چند پیکر جانباختگان سانحه هوایی

جلوه‌های ویژه فیلم بیگانه: کاوننت

حجاب اجباری و اختیاری معنایی ندارد

در خواست لودریان از ایران و روسیه

پیگیری وضعیت خبرنگاران بازداشت شده

انتشار اثری درباره هستی شناسی از دو نگاه

پیش بینی بانک گلدمن ساکس از افزایش تقاضای جهانی برای نفت در سال ۲۰۱۸

نقد و بررسی رنجروور 2018

داستان‌های شاهنامه روی دیوار‌های مشهد

بادام‌ هندی‌های قاچاق هنوز جولان می‌دهند!

افزایش قیمت نفت با افزایش تقاضای جهانی

تیغ ترامپ بر شاهرگ خودروسازی اروپا

پنج ست مختلف برای کت و شلوار سورمه‌ای

وب گردی

زلزله فولادی در آمریکا: تصمیم جنجالی ترامپ و آینده تجارت جهانی

هفت تصور اشتباه در مورد بیت‌کوین که باعث ضرر سرمایه‌گذاران شد

بزرگ‌ترین مسافرت‌ها در قرن ۲۱

اسپیرولینا و خواص جادویی آن

با اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط،سریع و ارزان خرید کنید

هزینه‌های سفر به شهر زیبای استانبول

عید 97 زیاد آجیل بخورید تا سرطان روده نگیرید

پیشنهادهای پدر بلوط ایران روز درختکاری

ارائه دهنده خدمات تعویض روغن در محل

درآمدزایی شهرداری از بساط گستران/ با نام دستفروشان به کام مغازه داران

چالش موسیقی خیابانی در ایران

كارخانه ي طلا و جواهر سازي تا ٢٠ درصد زير قيمت بازار

دولت سهم خود را در یارانه بلیت مترو پرداخت نمی کند

علت فحاشی در شبکه‌های اجتماعی چیست؟

حمله نوبخت به «رسانه لجن پراکنِ انقلاب‌نمای زبان درازی که زبانش از دهنش بیرون زده»!/برنامه ‌چراغ خاموش ‌برای رئیسی/تذکر نماینده مجلس به روحانی درباره حصر/درخواست حجاریان از شورای شهر تهران/پیشگوی احمدی نژاد، روز موعود را معلوم کرد
رئیس دانشکده مدیریت دانشگاه آزاد استان تهران عزل شد
تهدید«لودریان» به تحریم مجدد ایران پیش از ورود به تهران/ شروط هفت‌گانه عربستان برای سعد الحریری/اظهارات جالب لاوروف در خصوص برجام و نقش ایران در خاورمیانه/نگرانی سناتور آمریکایی از ایجاد محور ایرانی-روسی
انتشار جزئیات کودتای عربستان و امارات علیه قطر/تعریف و تمجید رسانه آمریکایی از نیروی هوایی ارتش ایران/توقف پخش سریال های ترکیه ای در عربستان/هشدار جدی یوکیا آمانو در مورد احتمال شکست توافق هسته ای
آمریکا در حال برنامه ریزی برای حمله به ایران است!
ورود دو خودرو چینی جدید به بازار ایران
دو تصویر از دو مسئول، قضاوت با شما
کره شمالی برای توقف فعالیت های هسته ای خود و مذاکره با آمریکا اعلام آمادگی کرد!
دلیل شروع اعتراضات دی ماه «شوخی بد» بود!/تیم اقتصادی دولت در تابستان ۹۷ تغییر می‌کند؟/پشت‌پرده افزایش جمعیت زنان کارتن‌خواب در پایتخت چیست؟/توجیه واعظی درباره حرف‌های پرحاشیه روحانی
آتش سوزی مشکوک در انبار نظامی دزفول / هنوز علت وقوع حادثه مشخص نیست + فیلم
آخرین وضعیت پرونده برادر جهانگیری/پشت پرده کنار گذاشتن ابتکار از سازمان محیط زیست/یک نماینده: بر سر سؤال از روحانی معامله شد/ ماه‎ها دق الباب برای دیدن «ماهرخ» وزرا!
هدیه گران شیخ اماراتی به دختر صهیونیست
آلمان سوخت نداد شهنواز در ایران ماند
سگی که شبیه گوسفند است
حمله محمد بن سلمان به ایران، ترکیه و گروه های وابسته: این سه «مثلث معاصر شرارت» هستند!

مردم موافق افزایش ۹۰ درصدی نرخ بلیت مترو هستند!  (۲۵۹ نظر)

4 هزار آقازاده‌ تحصیل کرده در انگلیس با ضمانت اشتغال بر‌می‌گردند؛ اما خارجی‌ها نخبگان را جذب می‌کنند  (۲۳۷ نظر)

کره شمالی برای توقف فعالیت های هسته ای خود و مذاکره با آمریکا اعلام آمادگی کرد!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

رئیس دانشکده مدیریت دانشگاه آزاد استان تهران عزل شد  (۱۵۱ نظر)

آمریکا در حال برنامه ریزی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

اگر امام بود به احمدی‌نژاد چه می‌گفت؟/دستمزد عجیب مهناز افشار در «گلشیفته»/آخرین وضعیت بررسی مدرک برادر رئیس جمهور!/روایت یکی از زنان بازداشت‌ شده مقابل «آزادی»/آقازاده «حاجی» شانس خود را جای دیگری بیازمایند/آیت‌الله مؤمن: در آیت‌الله خامنه‌ای غیر خدا ندیده‌ام  (۱۲۴ نظر)

روحانی صدای مطهری را هم درآورد/سکوت امام جمعه ایلام درباره حواشی پرادو سوار شدنش/واکنش کرباسچی به ماجرای کارخانه جنجالی/احمد خاتمی: منتظر شهادت هستم  (۱۱۹ نظر)

مقاصد سفر نوروزی‌تان را به دیگران هم پیشنهاد دهید: عید کجا بریم؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

دو معنای متفاوت از «برف» و «بحران» در بنگاه «بی‌بی‌سی»!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

آقای روحانی فقط مخالفت با دولت شما از روی بی عقلی است؟  (۸۸ نظر)

دست کشاورزان شرق اصفهان زیر ساطور مدیران وزارت نیرو گیر کرده و در حال قطع شدن است!  (۸۷ نظر)

تریلیاردر شدن برخی مسئولان پس از ۳۵ سال خدمت!/پشت‌پرده شایعه حصر احمدی‌نژاد چه کسانی بودند؟/خرده گیری مطهری از برخی وقایع قضایی/برداشت متفاوت «الله کرم» از تحرکات احمدی‌نژاد  (۸۵ نظر)

حکم مرتضوی به دادستانی ارسال شده است/ محکومیت دو ساله، قطعی‌ و لازم‌الاجراست  (۸۴ نظر)

تهدید«لودریان» به تحریم مجدد ایران پیش از ورود به تهران/ شروط هفت‌گانه عربستان برای سعد الحریری/اظهارات جالب لاوروف در خصوص برجام و نقش ایران در خاورمیانه/نگرانی سناتور آمریکایی از ایجاد محور ایرانی-روسی  (۷۱ نظر)

حمله رژیم اسرائیل به پایگاه وابسته به ایران در سوریه قریب‌الوقوع است؟  (۶۳ نظر)