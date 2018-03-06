In his Tehran visit, Le Drian faced Iranian criticisms of the EU over the nuclear deal

Although the French foreign minister was expected to put pressure on Iran on missile and regional issues during his visit to Iran, his meetings in Tehran actually turned into venues for the Iranian officials to criticize European policies toward the Islamic Republic.

Tabnak – Although the French foreign minister was expected to put pressure on Iran on missile and regional issues during his visit to Iran, his meetings in Tehran actually turned into venues for the Iranian officials to criticize European policies toward the Islamic Republic.

In this vein, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that the US is hindering to European Union's adherence to Iran's historic nuclear deal. Zarif made the remark on his official twitter account late on Monday, following a meeting with France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"In meeting today, told France FM: EU should compel US to abide by JCPOA rather than trying to appease it by repeating its extraneous demands. To defend the nuclear agreement, mere words are not sufficient. Especially since the US is an obstacle to EU's own adherence to JCPOA," he said.

"US & Europeans should stop pouring hundreds of billions of dollars of weapons into our region instead of questioning Iran's missiles. Not restricted by UNSC, but necessary to deter repeat of our people’s suffering when Saddam—with western support—showered us with missiles," added Zarif.

Also during his meeting with the French top diplomat on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed the need for maintaining the 2015 nuclear deal in line with promoting regional security, stability, saying that scrapping of the deal will be a point of regret for all. “Of course, we will be ready for any unexpected situation,” Rouhani added.

Describing the deal as a test for all parties to negotiations leading to signing of the international pact, the Chief Executive said that survival of JCPOA will prove the world that talks and diplomacy is the best option for solving problems.

Underlining the need for all parties to adhere to their commitments under the JCPOA, he said that Iran will never be the first to violate the deal, as it considers the deal contributor to regional and international peace, stability and cooperation.

In the same vein, a top advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader has said that the French foreign minister had been reminded by the Iranian officials that he could not force Tehran to accept anything against its interests.

Asked about Le Drian’s visit to Iran, Ali Akbar Velayati told reporters on Tuesday that the Iranian diplomatic officials have definitely made the country’s policies clear to the French minister.

Mr. Le Drian has become confident that his visit to Iran would not result in anything against the Iranian interests, Velayati added. He further underlined that Iran will never bow to pressure or language of force, although the US is seeking limitations on the country's defense power.

Le Drian arrived in Tehran early Monday for talks with Iranian officials. He sat down for talks with President Rouhani, Foreign Minister Zarif and Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.