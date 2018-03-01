Zarif attracts support of the Balkan states for Iran’s regional role

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is in a diplomatic tour to the Balkan met with high-ranking Croatian officials today to discuss issues of bilateral ties as well as regional developments. The tour is interpreted as a sign of Iran’s desire to develop ties with the Balkan countries.

Tabnak – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is in a diplomatic tour to the Balkan met with high-ranking Croatian officials today to discuss issues of bilateral ties as well as regional developments. The tour is interpreted as a sign of Iran’s desire to develop ties with the Balkan countries.

In the meeting with Zarif in Zagreb, Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic pointed to her recent trip to Iran and said the two countries have close and friendly political ties.

Croatia is ready to promote bilateral relations with Iran in all areas, she said, adding that merchants of the Balkan country are very interested in cooperation with their Iranian counterparts.

Zarif, for his part, hailed the friendship between the two nations and said Grabar-Kitarovic’s recent visit to Iran opened a new chapter in the history of bilateral relations between Tehran and Zagreb.

In a separate meeting, Zarif and Croatian Minister of Labor and Pension System Marko Pavic explored avenues for the development of Iran-Croatia relations and closer cooperation in various fields, including energy, investment, industries, technical and vocational training, and baking.

Zarif started his tour of the Balkans on Monday in a bid to boost relations between the Islamic Republic and countries in the Eastern European region. After visiting Serbia and Bulgaria, Zarif is now in Croatia and plans to travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina on the last leg of his tour to hold talks with senior officials of the Balkan country.

During his stay in Bulgaria on Wednesday, Zarif had meetings with Bulgarian president, prime minister and foreign minister. In his meeting with the top Iranian diplomat, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said his country backs Iran’s efforts to promote stability and peace in the Middle East region.

“We support and appreciate Iran’s role in the sensitive region of the Middle East and its efforts to help stability and peace in this region,” IRNA quoted Radev as saying.

Zarif also met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, during which the two sides discussed ways to deepen economic relations, and the situation in the Middle East. He said the two countries could increase the volume of mutual trade transactions to over $1 billion in the future.

Later on Wednesday, Zarif and his Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zakharieva discussed ways to follow up on the implementation of the agreements already signed between the two countries. They also discussed the current developments in the Middle East, including the conflicts in Syria and Yemen, and the need to fight terrorism and extremism.

It should be noted that a high-ranking trade delegation comprising economic activists and entrepreneurs from the private and public sectors are accompanying Zarif during his four-day tour to the Balkans.