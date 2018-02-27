پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
In Belgrade, Iranian foreign minister discusses ways of improving Iran-Serbia relations

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is an official visit to Serbia to discuss bilateral and regional issues with high-ranking Serbian officials. The trip comes as the Serbian government has decided to lift visa restrictions for Iranian citizens. 
27 February 2018

In their Monday meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic discussed ways to promote relations in different sectors and leading regional and international developments.

"We intend to expand relations between the two countries in all political, economic, cultural and parliamentary fields," Zarif said in a meeting with the Serbian foreign minister in Belgrade on Monday.

He welcomed a decision passed by the Serbian government in August to lift visa requirements for Iranian nationals and noted that the possible establishment of a direct flight between the two countries would lead to a considerable increase in trade ties.

Zarif added that Tehran and Belgrade can also boost cooperation in the sectors of oil, gas, petro-chemistry, mines, communications and agriculture. The top Iranian diplomat said he carries President Hassan Rouhani's official invitation for his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic to pay a visit to Tehran.

The Serbian foreign minister, for his part, expressed his country's keenness to strengthen all-out relations with Iran, particularly in trade and economic fields. 

Speaking at a joint press conference with Dacic after the meeting, Zarif hailed the support and assistance of the Balkan country for the Islamic Republic at international organizations.

He further pointed to crises facing the Middle East and other parts of the world and said Tehran believes that regional and international problems can be resolved through dialogue and respect for international law.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian top diplomat hailed the growing relations between Iran and Serbia and said the two countries can boost cooperation in diverse fields, including energy, transport, agriculture, and defense.   

Later on Monday, Zarif had also a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in which the Serbian leader expressed his country's readiness to strengthen all-out cooperation with Iran, saying there was no limitation in this regard. 

The Iranian foreign minister and Serbian president also discussed bilateral cooperation in international organizations and emphasized that conflicts in different parts of the world must be settled through diplomatic approaches.

Heading a politico-economic delegation, Zarif arrived in Belgrade earlier in the day at the first step of a four-nation tour of East Europe.

During his two-day visit, the top Iranian diplomat plans to hold talks with senior Serbian officials. He is also scheduled to take part in a meeting between the Iranian and Serbian entrepreneurs.

At the end of his stay in Belgrade, Zarif will also travel to Bulgaria, Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

