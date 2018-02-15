پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
859بازدید
‍ پ

Duterte offers kill bounty for rebels to save on war costs

The Philippine president has offered a nearly $500 bounty for each communist rebel killed by government forces to save on anti-insurgency costs and says insurgents are easier to hit than birds because they have bigger heads.
کد خبر: ۷۷۴۵۱۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۱۷ 15 February 2018

The Philippine president has offered a nearly $500 bounty for each communist rebel killed by government forces to save on anti-insurgency costs and says insurgents are easier to hit than birds because they have bigger heads.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s latest crass remarks, which the government issued to reporters late Wednesday, came after human rights groups condemned him this week for saying troops should shoot female communist guerrillas in the genitals to render them “useless.”

“You kill an NPA today and I’ll pay you 25,000” pesos, Duterte said in a speech at an air base in central Cebu city, referring to New People’s Army guerrillas.

“I was computing that if this drags on for four years, ... it’ll be very expensive because it’s war. If I’ll just pay 25,000 for a life, I can save about 47 percent,” he said to laughter from the crowd.

There was no elaboration on how he came up with those figures and whether or how the government would pay for claimed kills. Backing up his offer, the brash-talking president encouraged state forces to go for the kill.

“If you work really hard to crawl across the forest, you’ll surely be able to shoot even just one. If you can shoot a bird above you, then how much more an NPA whose head is so big?” the brash-talking Duterte said, again eliciting laughter from the crowd.

Duterte’s incendiary remarks encourage government forces to commit war crimes instead of instilling a culture of accountability in accordance with international law, Human Rights Watch said.

“Duterte’s pronouncements normalize the idea that government security forces can do as they wish to defeat their enemies, including committing summary executions and sexual violence,” said Carlos Conde of the U.S.-based rights group.

The volatile president turned up the rhetoric against communist guerrillas after peace talks brokered by Norway collapsed last year when he protested continuing rebel attacks on government forces. When a rebel leader recently warned that the guerrillas could kill one soldier a day, Duterte countered by threatening to kill five rebels daily and offering to train tribesmen as militias and give them bounties to kill the insurgents.

Duterte is already under international criticism and is facing a preliminary investigation by the International Criminal Court for thousands of deaths in the war on drugs he initiated after become president two years ago.

He has lashed out in his response, including asking why the ICC was focusing on him when atrocities were unraveling elsewhere.

“There are Rohingyas who are being slaughtered, but they only chose to indict me. OK, you asked for it, let’s have a trial. I will cross-examine you,” Duterte, a former state prosecutor, said, referring to the Muslims fleeing from violence and persecution in Myanmar.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

نادر طالب‌زاده:خیلی از روشنفکران غربی خواستار پناهندگی در ایران هستند/فیروزآبادی: اطلاعاتی ندیدم که موسوی،...

نادر طالب‌زاده:خیلی از روشنفکران غربی خواستار پناهندگی در ایران هستند/فیروزآبادی: اطلاعاتی ندیدم که موسوی،...

روایت فیروزآبادی از تعداد حاضران در راهپیمایی ۲۵ خرداد ۸۸/پیامک عجیب قاضی‌پور به وزیر اقتصاد در مورد...

روایت فیروزآبادی از تعداد حاضران در راهپیمایی ۲۵ خرداد ۸۸/پیامک عجیب قاضی‌پور به وزیر اقتصاد در مورد...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

مدیر عامل بیمه سرمد استعفا کرد

وب گردی

ایده اکونومیست برای شبکه ارتباطی نسل پنجم: 5G را ملی کنیم

قیمت آپارتمان نوساز نزدیک ایستگاه‌های مترو تهران چقدر است؟

مطالعه هوشمند زیاد یا هوشمند؟

دوره‌های آموزشی رایگان زمستانه کلینیک نی‌نی سایت

نگران جای جوش و منافذ باز صورت نباشید راه حل پیدا شد!

تور جام جهانی روسیه رو با نماینده فیفا تجربه کنید

علائم کثیف بودن فیلتر بنزین

انتقاد تند آیت‌الله خاتمی از سخنان رئیس جمهور/خبری از سردار سلیمانی که ده سال بعد افشا شد!/کنایه رئیسی به روحانی درباره سخنرانی روز ۲۲ بهمن /درخواست کانادا برای تحقیق درباره مرگ سید امامی/مسئولان ارشد ایرانی با تابعیت اسکاتلند، کانادا، آمریکا و انگلیس؟!
روایت جزئیات خودکشی دکتر سیدامامی توسط علاءالدین بروجردی/اعلام آمادگی سپاه برای ارائه مستنداتی درباره مرگ سیدامامی/سخنان علم‌الهدی یک «بدعت» است/علی عسکری: حق با حاتمی‌کیاست
متن کامل فرمان ۸ ماده ‏ای امام خمینی
پاسخی علمی به ادعای «مارمولک‌های جاسوس» سرلشکر فیروزآبادی
اتهام جاسوسی و مرگ در زندان؛ بررسی یک پرونده جنجالی!
نقش ولادیمیر پوتین در رویارویی اخیر ایران و اسرائیل / توهمی که اسرائیل باید از آن دوری کند
تهدید بی سابقه ماکرون برای حمله به سوریه/ کشته شدن ده ها مبارز روس در حمله هوایی آمریکا به دیرالزور/احداث پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در یک قدمی ایران/ خیز ارتش سوریه برای آغاز عملیات پاکسازی غوطه شرقی
روایت فیروزآبادی از تعداد حاضران در راهپیمایی ۲۵ خرداد ۸۸/پیامک عجیب قاضی‌پور به وزیر اقتصاد در مورد نرخ دلار/زاکانی: مبارزه با فساد از زیرمجموعه‌های نهاد رهبری آغاز شود/باهنر: مسئولان سمعک و عینک بگذارند!
از اعتراض مقابل مجلس تا هجوم به دفتر کار و تخریب؛ این دعوا ادامه دارد!
آزمون استخدامی دروغینی که سازمان سنجش برگزار کرد تا کلاه هزاران کارجو برداشته شود!+سند
نقوی حسینی: «سید امامی» با لباس خود را حلقه آویز کرده است/شریعتمداری: حرف روحانی اهانت به راهپیمایان 22 بهمن است
جدال لفظی آخوندی و سردار فدوی
ساندويچ بستني كه مردم را به وحشت مي اندازد
مطهری: لحظه خودکشی سیدامامی در فیلم مشهود نیست
عذاب قبل از قبر مردگان در سردخانه دهدشت

در مقابل حرکت توهین‌آمیز شرکت سامسونگ، چه واکنشی را پیشنهاد می‌دهید؟  (۵۲۷ نظر)

آیا «کارلوس کی‌روش» به «علی کریمی» توهین کرده است؟  (۲۲۶ نظر)

دهن کجی «سامسونگ» به ایرانیان در المپیک زمستانی و سکوت مسئولان!  (۱۵۶ نظر)

در تنگنا قرار دادن مردم برای خرید خودروی چینی، بی حرمتی به مردم است  (۱۱۴ نظر)

به نظر شما برنامه دولت و مخالفانش برای پیشرفت کشور چیست؟  (۱۱۴ نظر)

تحقیر مردم ایران توسط سامسونگ!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

اتهام جاسوسی و مرگ در زندان؛ بررسی یک پرونده جنجالی!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آزمون استخدامی دروغینی که سازمان سنجش برگزار کرد تا کلاه هزاران کارجو برداشته شود!+سند  (۱۰۳ نظر)

نخستین موفقیت رسمی سوریه در انهدام جنگنده رژیم اسرائیل در چهار دهه/ هشدار روسیه به طرفین منازعه/درخواست اسرائیل برای میانجیگری و مداخله روسیه و آمریکا  (۱۰۲ نظر)

انتقاد تند آیت‌الله خاتمی از سخنان رئیس جمهور/خبری از سردار سلیمانی که ده سال بعد افشا شد!/کنایه رئیسی به روحانی درباره سخنرانی روز ۲۲ بهمن /درخواست کانادا برای تحقیق درباره مرگ سید امامی/مسئولان ارشد ایرانی با تابعیت اسکاتلند، کانادا، آمریکا و انگلیس؟!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

از اعتراض مقابل مجلس تا هجوم به دفتر کار و تخریب؛ این دعوا ادامه دارد!  (۹۷ نظر)

مقایسه دولت هاشمی و خاتمی و احمدی نژاد/روایت علم‌الهدی از نص صریح قرآن درباره راهپیمایی ۲۲ بهمن/لیدر معروفی که با هیپنوتیزم بازاریاب‌شبکه‌ای جذب می‌کند!/عضو مجلس خبرگان: حجاب حتما نباید چادر باشد  (۸۵ نظر)

روایت جزئیات خودکشی دکتر سیدامامی توسط علاءالدین بروجردی/اعلام آمادگی سپاه برای ارائه مستنداتی درباره مرگ سیدامامی/سخنان علم‌الهدی یک «بدعت» است/علی عسکری: حق با حاتمی‌کیاست  (۸۱ نظر)

نشانه هایی از وقوع یک جنگ منطقه ای در سوریه میان ایران و اسرائیل!  (۸۱ نظر)

افشاگری مصلحی از توزیع پول بین حاضران در ناآرامی‌های اخیر/پیش‌بینی ۴۵ میلیارد تومان «پاداش اتفاقی» در بودجه شهرداری/خسارت به منزل چند ائمه جمعه در ناآرامی‌های اخیر/شوخی کنایه‌دار روزنامه‌نگار اصولگرا با رحیم‌پور ازغدی  (۸۱ نظر)