پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
915بازدید
‍ پ

Parents of Texas Islamic State fighters face jail

A Texas couple have been handed prison terms for lying to police about the activities of their two sons in connection with the Islamic State group, it was reported on Wednesday.
کد خبر: ۷۷۴۴۹۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۵۷ 15 February 2018

A Texas couple have been handed prison terms for lying to police about the activities of their two sons in connection with the Islamic State group, it was reported on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say 57-year-old Mohommad Ali was sentenced on Tuesday to one year in prison. His wife, 49-year-old Sumaiya Ali, received 30 months.

The Plano couple pleaded guilty last year to making false statements to the FBI related to international terrorism.

Both parents issued apologies after their sentences were read out by the judge.

Prosecutors alleged the couple's adult sons, Arman Ali and Omar Ali, travelled to Syria to fight with the militant group in 2014. Mohammad and Sumaiya Ali were questioned in 2015 by FBI agents and denied knowing their sons were in Syria or associated with the Islamic State group.

According to court documents, Sumaiya was in regular contact with her sons on their whereabouts and shared the information with her husband. In February 2014, she told Omar to "Do what u need to do." He then responded, "[O]k then going to Syria it is," the documents state.

The brothers have been charged with providing a foreign terrorist organisation with material support or resources. Their whereabouts are unclear and it is not known whether they are still alive.

In December it was estimated less than 1,000 IS fighters remained in Syria and Iraq, with the number assumed to have further decreased due to the continued offensive staged against remaining IS strongholds.
It is estimated that 129 US nationals left to fight for IS in Syria and Iraq.

A survey from August 2017 found that 74 percent of Americans deemed the Islamic State group the most dangerous threat faced by the globe.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

نادر طالب‌زاده:خیلی از روشنفکران غربی خواستار پناهندگی در ایران هستند/فیروزآبادی: اطلاعاتی ندیدم که موسوی،...

نادر طالب‌زاده:خیلی از روشنفکران غربی خواستار پناهندگی در ایران هستند/فیروزآبادی: اطلاعاتی ندیدم که موسوی،...

روایت فیروزآبادی از تعداد حاضران در راهپیمایی ۲۵ خرداد ۸۸/پیامک عجیب قاضی‌پور به وزیر اقتصاد در مورد...

روایت فیروزآبادی از تعداد حاضران در راهپیمایی ۲۵ خرداد ۸۸/پیامک عجیب قاضی‌پور به وزیر اقتصاد در مورد...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

روحانی عازم هند شد

یارانه بهمن ماه امشب واریز می‌شود

محصول ایرانی در دفتر کار ترامپ

عامل حادثه تیراندازی مرگبار در دبیرستان فلوریدا

جدیدترین قیمت دلار آمریکا و یورو در بازار آزاد و سنا؛ پنج‌شنبه ۲۶ بهمن ۹۶/ یورو مبادله‌ای ۴۶۰۰ تومان را پشت سر گذاشت

نکاتی که قبل از درمان دندان باید با دندانپزشک مطرح کنید

نیکی کریمی: مدیون کیارستمی‌ام

بزرگترین پرونده جعل درفوتبال ایران و رای عجیب فدراسیون

درخواست کی‌روش برای پاسخ به علی کریمی

قتل به‌ خاطر کل‌کل اینترنتی

یک بدهکاراداره برق را به آتش کشید

مخالفت مجلس با بندهای مغایر با منافع ملی در FATF

راننده ١٦ساله باعث مرگ نوجوان ١٥ساله شد

درگيري مرگبار به خاطر پيامك‌هاي غير اخلاقي

پسر ناخلف به مرگ محکوم شد

وب گردی

ایده اکونومیست برای شبکه ارتباطی نسل پنجم: 5G را ملی کنیم

قیمت آپارتمان نوساز نزدیک ایستگاه‌های مترو تهران چقدر است؟

مطالعه هوشمند زیاد یا هوشمند؟

دوره‌های آموزشی رایگان زمستانه کلینیک نی‌نی سایت

نگران جای جوش و منافذ باز صورت نباشید راه حل پیدا شد!

تور جام جهانی روسیه رو با نماینده فیفا تجربه کنید

علائم کثیف بودن فیلتر بنزین

انتقاد تند آیت‌الله خاتمی از سخنان رئیس جمهور/خبری از سردار سلیمانی که ده سال بعد افشا شد!/کنایه رئیسی به روحانی درباره سخنرانی روز ۲۲ بهمن /درخواست کانادا برای تحقیق درباره مرگ سید امامی/مسئولان ارشد ایرانی با تابعیت اسکاتلند، کانادا، آمریکا و انگلیس؟!
روایت جزئیات خودکشی دکتر سیدامامی توسط علاءالدین بروجردی/اعلام آمادگی سپاه برای ارائه مستنداتی درباره مرگ سیدامامی/سخنان علم‌الهدی یک «بدعت» است/علی عسکری: حق با حاتمی‌کیاست
متن کامل فرمان ۸ ماده ‏ای امام خمینی
پاسخی علمی به ادعای «مارمولک‌های جاسوس» سرلشکر فیروزآبادی
اتهام جاسوسی و مرگ در زندان؛ بررسی یک پرونده جنجالی!
نقش ولادیمیر پوتین در رویارویی اخیر ایران و اسرائیل / توهمی که اسرائیل باید از آن دوری کند
تهدید بی سابقه ماکرون برای حمله به سوریه/ کشته شدن ده ها مبارز روس در حمله هوایی آمریکا به دیرالزور/احداث پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در یک قدمی ایران/ خیز ارتش سوریه برای آغاز عملیات پاکسازی غوطه شرقی
روایت فیروزآبادی از تعداد حاضران در راهپیمایی ۲۵ خرداد ۸۸/پیامک عجیب قاضی‌پور به وزیر اقتصاد در مورد نرخ دلار/زاکانی: مبارزه با فساد از زیرمجموعه‌های نهاد رهبری آغاز شود/باهنر: مسئولان سمعک و عینک بگذارند!
از اعتراض مقابل مجلس تا هجوم به دفتر کار و تخریب؛ این دعوا ادامه دارد!
آزمون استخدامی دروغینی که سازمان سنجش برگزار کرد تا کلاه هزاران کارجو برداشته شود!+سند
نقوی حسینی: «سید امامی» با لباس خود را حلقه آویز کرده است/شریعتمداری: حرف روحانی اهانت به راهپیمایان 22 بهمن است
ساندويچ بستني كه مردم را به وحشت مي اندازد
جدال لفظی آخوندی و سردار فدوی
مطهری: لحظه خودکشی سیدامامی در فیلم مشهود نیست
عذاب قبل از قبر مردگان در سردخانه دهدشت

در مقابل حرکت توهین‌آمیز شرکت سامسونگ، چه واکنشی را پیشنهاد می‌دهید؟  (۵۲۷ نظر)

آیا «کارلوس کی‌روش» به «علی کریمی» توهین کرده است؟  (۲۲۶ نظر)

دهن کجی «سامسونگ» به ایرانیان در المپیک زمستانی و سکوت مسئولان!  (۱۵۶ نظر)

در تنگنا قرار دادن مردم برای خرید خودروی چینی، بی حرمتی به مردم است  (۱۱۴ نظر)

به نظر شما برنامه دولت و مخالفانش برای پیشرفت کشور چیست؟  (۱۱۴ نظر)

تحقیر مردم ایران توسط سامسونگ!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

اتهام جاسوسی و مرگ در زندان؛ بررسی یک پرونده جنجالی!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آزمون استخدامی دروغینی که سازمان سنجش برگزار کرد تا کلاه هزاران کارجو برداشته شود!+سند  (۱۰۳ نظر)

نخستین موفقیت رسمی سوریه در انهدام جنگنده رژیم اسرائیل در چهار دهه/ هشدار روسیه به طرفین منازعه/درخواست اسرائیل برای میانجیگری و مداخله روسیه و آمریکا  (۱۰۲ نظر)

انتقاد تند آیت‌الله خاتمی از سخنان رئیس جمهور/خبری از سردار سلیمانی که ده سال بعد افشا شد!/کنایه رئیسی به روحانی درباره سخنرانی روز ۲۲ بهمن /درخواست کانادا برای تحقیق درباره مرگ سید امامی/مسئولان ارشد ایرانی با تابعیت اسکاتلند، کانادا، آمریکا و انگلیس؟!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

از اعتراض مقابل مجلس تا هجوم به دفتر کار و تخریب؛ این دعوا ادامه دارد!  (۹۷ نظر)

مقایسه دولت هاشمی و خاتمی و احمدی نژاد/روایت علم‌الهدی از نص صریح قرآن درباره راهپیمایی ۲۲ بهمن/لیدر معروفی که با هیپنوتیزم بازاریاب‌شبکه‌ای جذب می‌کند!/عضو مجلس خبرگان: حجاب حتما نباید چادر باشد  (۸۵ نظر)

روایت جزئیات خودکشی دکتر سیدامامی توسط علاءالدین بروجردی/اعلام آمادگی سپاه برای ارائه مستنداتی درباره مرگ سیدامامی/سخنان علم‌الهدی یک «بدعت» است/علی عسکری: حق با حاتمی‌کیاست  (۸۱ نظر)

نشانه هایی از وقوع یک جنگ منطقه ای در سوریه میان ایران و اسرائیل!  (۸۱ نظر)

افشاگری مصلحی از توزیع پول بین حاضران در ناآرامی‌های اخیر/پیش‌بینی ۴۵ میلیارد تومان «پاداش اتفاقی» در بودجه شهرداری/خسارت به منزل چند ائمه جمعه در ناآرامی‌های اخیر/شوخی کنایه‌دار روزنامه‌نگار اصولگرا با رحیم‌پور ازغدی  (۸۱ نظر)