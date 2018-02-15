پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
900بازدید
‍ پ

Florida high school coach hailed a hero after 'shielding students from bullets'

Afootball coach at the Florida high school where a gunman killed at least 17 people is being hailed a hero after reportedly throwing himself in front of students to protect them.
کد خبر: ۷۷۴۴۹۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۵۷ 15 February 2018

Afootball coach at the Florida high school where a gunman killed at least 17 people is being hailed a hero after reportedly throwing himself in front of students to protect them.

Aaron Feis was taken to hospital in critical condition after the alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County on Wednesday afternoon.

The coach, who also worked as a security guard at the school for at least eight years, was initially said to be fighting for his life. However, Broward Sheriff Scott Israel later announced that “a beloved football coach is dead,” without naming the coach.

"This is one of the genuinely greatest people to walk this earth. jumped in front of the bullets to save some students lives... unbelievable," Mike Schmidt wrote on Twitter.

"Coaches are always protectors. Today he sacrificed his body for his students. Some heroes wear Gatorade towels over their shoulders," Anthony DiCicco tweeted.

One former student paid tribute to the coach, posting a picture of him with the caption: "This, ladies and gentlemen, if the face of a hero."

Andrew Hofmann, a former student who recently coached the swimming and water polo teams, said Mr Feis took his security guard role very seriously.

“He’s very well dedicated to the safety of the school during the daytime,” Hofmann told the Miami Herald.

Hofmann described the coach as “a quiet person” with a good sense of humour. “When there’s a funny joke, he is always laughing for sure,” he said.

Feis graduated from Stoneman Douglas High in 1999 and worked at the school for his entire coaching career, according to the school’s website.

The Valentine's Day bloodshed began after the assailant, wearing a gas mask, stalked into the school carrying an AR-15 assault rifle, ammunition cartridges and smoke grenades, said Senator Bill Nelson, who had been briefed by federal law enforcement officials.

He then pulled a fire alarm, prompting students and staff to pour from their classrooms into hallways. "There the carnage began," Senator Bill Nelson told CNN.

The death toll would make it the third-worst school shooting in recent US history after the Virginia Tech and Sandy Hook attacks. It is the 18th school shooting this year, according to campaign group Every Town for Gun Safety.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

نادر طالب‌زاده:خیلی از روشنفکران غربی خواستار پناهندگی در ایران هستند/فیروزآبادی: اطلاعاتی ندیدم که موسوی،...

نادر طالب‌زاده:خیلی از روشنفکران غربی خواستار پناهندگی در ایران هستند/فیروزآبادی: اطلاعاتی ندیدم که موسوی،...

روایت فیروزآبادی از تعداد حاضران در راهپیمایی ۲۵ خرداد ۸۸/پیامک عجیب قاضی‌پور به وزیر اقتصاد در مورد...

روایت فیروزآبادی از تعداد حاضران در راهپیمایی ۲۵ خرداد ۸۸/پیامک عجیب قاضی‌پور به وزیر اقتصاد در مورد...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

روحانی عازم هند شد

یارانه بهمن ماه امشب واریز می‌شود

محصول ایرانی در دفتر کار ترامپ

عامل حادثه تیراندازی مرگبار در دبیرستان فلوریدا

جدیدترین قیمت دلار آمریکا و یورو در بازار آزاد و سنا؛ پنج‌شنبه ۲۶ بهمن ۹۶/ یورو مبادله‌ای ۴۶۰۰ تومان را پشت سر گذاشت

نکاتی که قبل از درمان دندان باید با دندانپزشک مطرح کنید

نیکی کریمی: مدیون کیارستمی‌ام

بزرگترین پرونده جعل درفوتبال ایران و رای عجیب فدراسیون

درخواست کی‌روش برای پاسخ به علی کریمی

قتل به‌ خاطر کل‌کل اینترنتی

یک بدهکاراداره برق را به آتش کشید

مخالفت مجلس با بندهای مغایر با منافع ملی در FATF

راننده ١٦ساله باعث مرگ نوجوان ١٥ساله شد

درگيري مرگبار به خاطر پيامك‌هاي غير اخلاقي

پسر ناخلف به مرگ محکوم شد

وب گردی

ایده اکونومیست برای شبکه ارتباطی نسل پنجم: 5G را ملی کنیم

قیمت آپارتمان نوساز نزدیک ایستگاه‌های مترو تهران چقدر است؟

مطالعه هوشمند زیاد یا هوشمند؟

دوره‌های آموزشی رایگان زمستانه کلینیک نی‌نی سایت

نگران جای جوش و منافذ باز صورت نباشید راه حل پیدا شد!

تور جام جهانی روسیه رو با نماینده فیفا تجربه کنید

علائم کثیف بودن فیلتر بنزین

انتقاد تند آیت‌الله خاتمی از سخنان رئیس جمهور/خبری از سردار سلیمانی که ده سال بعد افشا شد!/کنایه رئیسی به روحانی درباره سخنرانی روز ۲۲ بهمن /درخواست کانادا برای تحقیق درباره مرگ سید امامی/مسئولان ارشد ایرانی با تابعیت اسکاتلند، کانادا، آمریکا و انگلیس؟!
روایت جزئیات خودکشی دکتر سیدامامی توسط علاءالدین بروجردی/اعلام آمادگی سپاه برای ارائه مستنداتی درباره مرگ سیدامامی/سخنان علم‌الهدی یک «بدعت» است/علی عسکری: حق با حاتمی‌کیاست
متن کامل فرمان ۸ ماده ‏ای امام خمینی
پاسخی علمی به ادعای «مارمولک‌های جاسوس» سرلشکر فیروزآبادی
اتهام جاسوسی و مرگ در زندان؛ بررسی یک پرونده جنجالی!
نقش ولادیمیر پوتین در رویارویی اخیر ایران و اسرائیل / توهمی که اسرائیل باید از آن دوری کند
تهدید بی سابقه ماکرون برای حمله به سوریه/ کشته شدن ده ها مبارز روس در حمله هوایی آمریکا به دیرالزور/احداث پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در یک قدمی ایران/ خیز ارتش سوریه برای آغاز عملیات پاکسازی غوطه شرقی
روایت فیروزآبادی از تعداد حاضران در راهپیمایی ۲۵ خرداد ۸۸/پیامک عجیب قاضی‌پور به وزیر اقتصاد در مورد نرخ دلار/زاکانی: مبارزه با فساد از زیرمجموعه‌های نهاد رهبری آغاز شود/باهنر: مسئولان سمعک و عینک بگذارند!
از اعتراض مقابل مجلس تا هجوم به دفتر کار و تخریب؛ این دعوا ادامه دارد!
آزمون استخدامی دروغینی که سازمان سنجش برگزار کرد تا کلاه هزاران کارجو برداشته شود!+سند
نقوی حسینی: «سید امامی» با لباس خود را حلقه آویز کرده است/شریعتمداری: حرف روحانی اهانت به راهپیمایان 22 بهمن است
ساندويچ بستني كه مردم را به وحشت مي اندازد
جدال لفظی آخوندی و سردار فدوی
مطهری: لحظه خودکشی سیدامامی در فیلم مشهود نیست
عذاب قبل از قبر مردگان در سردخانه دهدشت

در مقابل حرکت توهین‌آمیز شرکت سامسونگ، چه واکنشی را پیشنهاد می‌دهید؟  (۵۲۷ نظر)

آیا «کارلوس کی‌روش» به «علی کریمی» توهین کرده است؟  (۲۲۶ نظر)

دهن کجی «سامسونگ» به ایرانیان در المپیک زمستانی و سکوت مسئولان!  (۱۵۶ نظر)

در تنگنا قرار دادن مردم برای خرید خودروی چینی، بی حرمتی به مردم است  (۱۱۴ نظر)

به نظر شما برنامه دولت و مخالفانش برای پیشرفت کشور چیست؟  (۱۱۴ نظر)

تحقیر مردم ایران توسط سامسونگ!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

اتهام جاسوسی و مرگ در زندان؛ بررسی یک پرونده جنجالی!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آزمون استخدامی دروغینی که سازمان سنجش برگزار کرد تا کلاه هزاران کارجو برداشته شود!+سند  (۱۰۳ نظر)

نخستین موفقیت رسمی سوریه در انهدام جنگنده رژیم اسرائیل در چهار دهه/ هشدار روسیه به طرفین منازعه/درخواست اسرائیل برای میانجیگری و مداخله روسیه و آمریکا  (۱۰۲ نظر)

انتقاد تند آیت‌الله خاتمی از سخنان رئیس جمهور/خبری از سردار سلیمانی که ده سال بعد افشا شد!/کنایه رئیسی به روحانی درباره سخنرانی روز ۲۲ بهمن /درخواست کانادا برای تحقیق درباره مرگ سید امامی/مسئولان ارشد ایرانی با تابعیت اسکاتلند، کانادا، آمریکا و انگلیس؟!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

از اعتراض مقابل مجلس تا هجوم به دفتر کار و تخریب؛ این دعوا ادامه دارد!  (۹۷ نظر)

مقایسه دولت هاشمی و خاتمی و احمدی نژاد/روایت علم‌الهدی از نص صریح قرآن درباره راهپیمایی ۲۲ بهمن/لیدر معروفی که با هیپنوتیزم بازاریاب‌شبکه‌ای جذب می‌کند!/عضو مجلس خبرگان: حجاب حتما نباید چادر باشد  (۸۵ نظر)

روایت جزئیات خودکشی دکتر سیدامامی توسط علاءالدین بروجردی/اعلام آمادگی سپاه برای ارائه مستنداتی درباره مرگ سیدامامی/سخنان علم‌الهدی یک «بدعت» است/علی عسکری: حق با حاتمی‌کیاست  (۸۱ نظر)

نشانه هایی از وقوع یک جنگ منطقه ای در سوریه میان ایران و اسرائیل!  (۸۱ نظر)

افشاگری مصلحی از توزیع پول بین حاضران در ناآرامی‌های اخیر/پیش‌بینی ۴۵ میلیارد تومان «پاداش اتفاقی» در بودجه شهرداری/خسارت به منزل چند ائمه جمعه در ناآرامی‌های اخیر/شوخی کنایه‌دار روزنامه‌نگار اصولگرا با رحیم‌پور ازغدی  (۸۱ نظر)