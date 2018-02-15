پیش بینی 2018 از سه رسانه مهم جهان!      شرایط فروش متنوع تویوتا راوفور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
944بازدید
‍ پ

UN: Afghan civilian casualties decreased 9 percent in 2017

The number of civilians killed and wounded in the war in Afghanistan declined last year, but the number of deaths from airstrikes was on the rise, according to a new United Nations report released on Thursday.
کد خبر: ۷۷۴۴۹۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۵۳ 15 February 2018

The number of civilians killed and wounded in the war in Afghanistan declined last year, but the number of deaths from airstrikes was on the rise, according to a new United Nations report released on Thursday.

The total number of civilian casualties decreased by 9 percent in 2017, compared to 2016, the U.N. mission said in its annual report on the subject.

“The chilling statistics in this report provide credible data about the war’s impact, but the figures alone cannot capture the appalling human suffering inflicted on ordinary people, especially women and children,” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the U.N. special representative for Afghanistan.

The 2017 Annual Report on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict in Afghanistan found that between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017, there were 10,453 civilian casualties — 3,438 deaths and 7,015 wounded.

That compares to a total 11,434 casualties for the same period in 2016, when there were 3,510 deaths and 7,924 wounded.

But the decline in total deaths was tempered by the report’s finding that the number of airstrikes conducted by international military forces and Afghan air forces increased significantly — and with it the number of airstrike-related deaths.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan documented 631 civilian casualties — 295 deaths and 336 wounded — from aerial operations conducted by pro-government forces. That’s a 7 percent increase from 2016, and the highest number from airstrikes in a single year since 2009. Aerial operations accounted for 6 percent of all civilian casualties in Afghanistan in 2017.

Afghanistan has been mired in conflict since 2001 when the United States invaded after 9/11. The U.S. and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014 and shifted to a training role, but a resurgent Taliban stepped up their attacks and an affiliate of the Islamic State group has also emerged. Between Jan. 1, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2017, the conflict in Afghanistan has claimed the lives of 28,291 civilians and wounded 52,366 others, according to the report.

Suicide and complex attacks — when assailants combine two or more modes of attack on one target at the same time — caused 22 percent of all civilian casualties in Afghanistan in 2017, with 16 percent of all civilian casualties occurring from such attacks in the capital of Kabul.

Yamamoto, who also heads UNAMA, expressed deep concern at the increased harm to civilians caused by suicide attacks.

“I am particularly appalled by the continued indiscriminate and unlawful use of (improvised explosive devices) such as suicide bombs and pressure-plate devices in civilian populated areas,” he said. “This is shameful.”

UNAMA also documented an increase in attacks against places of worship, religious leaders and worshippers, recording 499 civilian casualties with 202 deaths and 297 injured, during 38 such attacks in 2017. This amounted to three times as many attacks as in 2016, double the number of deaths and 30 percent more total civilian casualties.

In 2017, women continued to suffer at levels comparable to 2016. Contrary to the overall decrease in civilian casualties, women casualties increased by less than one percent, and women deaths increased by 5 percent. Ground engagements remained the leading cause of harm to women, though UNAMA documented a decrease of 11 percent in women casualties from ground fighting. The next leading cause, suicide bombings and complex attacks, caused more than double the number of women casualties in 2017 than in 2016.

In line with the overall reduction in civilian casualties in 2017, child casualties decreased by 10 percent, compared to 2016. UNAMA documented 3,179 child casualties in 2017, of which 861 were deaths and 2,318 were wounded.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

برترین ویدیوهای «به اضافه تابناک»

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

افشاگری نماینده مجلس درباره بدهکار بزرگ بانکی/ آمار تکان‌دهنده وضعیت آب در ایران/ داروهای حیاتی بیماران...

نادر طالب‌زاده:خیلی از روشنفکران غربی خواستار پناهندگی در ایران هستند/فیروزآبادی: اطلاعاتی ندیدم که موسوی،...

نادر طالب‌زاده:خیلی از روشنفکران غربی خواستار پناهندگی در ایران هستند/فیروزآبادی: اطلاعاتی ندیدم که موسوی،...

روایت فیروزآبادی از تعداد حاضران در راهپیمایی ۲۵ خرداد ۸۸/پیامک عجیب قاضی‌پور به وزیر اقتصاد در مورد...

روایت فیروزآبادی از تعداد حاضران در راهپیمایی ۲۵ خرداد ۸۸/پیامک عجیب قاضی‌پور به وزیر اقتصاد در مورد...

نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

روحانی عازم هند شد

یارانه بهمن ماه امشب واریز می‌شود

محصول ایرانی در دفتر کار ترامپ

عامل حادثه تیراندازی مرگبار در دبیرستان فلوریدا

جدیدترین قیمت دلار آمریکا و یورو در بازار آزاد و سنا؛ پنج‌شنبه ۲۶ بهمن ۹۶/ یورو مبادله‌ای ۴۶۰۰ تومان را پشت سر گذاشت

نکاتی که قبل از درمان دندان باید با دندانپزشک مطرح کنید

نیکی کریمی: مدیون کیارستمی‌ام

بزرگترین پرونده جعل درفوتبال ایران و رای عجیب فدراسیون

درخواست کی‌روش برای پاسخ به علی کریمی

قتل به‌ خاطر کل‌کل اینترنتی

یک بدهکاراداره برق را به آتش کشید

مخالفت مجلس با بندهای مغایر با منافع ملی در FATF

راننده ١٦ساله باعث مرگ نوجوان ١٥ساله شد

درگيري مرگبار به خاطر پيامك‌هاي غير اخلاقي

پسر ناخلف به مرگ محکوم شد

وب گردی

ایده اکونومیست برای شبکه ارتباطی نسل پنجم: 5G را ملی کنیم

قیمت آپارتمان نوساز نزدیک ایستگاه‌های مترو تهران چقدر است؟

مطالعه هوشمند زیاد یا هوشمند؟

دوره‌های آموزشی رایگان زمستانه کلینیک نی‌نی سایت

نگران جای جوش و منافذ باز صورت نباشید راه حل پیدا شد!

تور جام جهانی روسیه رو با نماینده فیفا تجربه کنید

علائم کثیف بودن فیلتر بنزین

انتقاد تند آیت‌الله خاتمی از سخنان رئیس جمهور/خبری از سردار سلیمانی که ده سال بعد افشا شد!/کنایه رئیسی به روحانی درباره سخنرانی روز ۲۲ بهمن /درخواست کانادا برای تحقیق درباره مرگ سید امامی/مسئولان ارشد ایرانی با تابعیت اسکاتلند، کانادا، آمریکا و انگلیس؟!
روایت جزئیات خودکشی دکتر سیدامامی توسط علاءالدین بروجردی/اعلام آمادگی سپاه برای ارائه مستنداتی درباره مرگ سیدامامی/سخنان علم‌الهدی یک «بدعت» است/علی عسکری: حق با حاتمی‌کیاست
متن کامل فرمان ۸ ماده ‏ای امام خمینی
پاسخی علمی به ادعای «مارمولک‌های جاسوس» سرلشکر فیروزآبادی
اتهام جاسوسی و مرگ در زندان؛ بررسی یک پرونده جنجالی!
نقش ولادیمیر پوتین در رویارویی اخیر ایران و اسرائیل / توهمی که اسرائیل باید از آن دوری کند
تهدید بی سابقه ماکرون برای حمله به سوریه/ کشته شدن ده ها مبارز روس در حمله هوایی آمریکا به دیرالزور/احداث پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در یک قدمی ایران/ خیز ارتش سوریه برای آغاز عملیات پاکسازی غوطه شرقی
روایت فیروزآبادی از تعداد حاضران در راهپیمایی ۲۵ خرداد ۸۸/پیامک عجیب قاضی‌پور به وزیر اقتصاد در مورد نرخ دلار/زاکانی: مبارزه با فساد از زیرمجموعه‌های نهاد رهبری آغاز شود/باهنر: مسئولان سمعک و عینک بگذارند!
از اعتراض مقابل مجلس تا هجوم به دفتر کار و تخریب؛ این دعوا ادامه دارد!
آزمون استخدامی دروغینی که سازمان سنجش برگزار کرد تا کلاه هزاران کارجو برداشته شود!+سند
نقوی حسینی: «سید امامی» با لباس خود را حلقه آویز کرده است/شریعتمداری: حرف روحانی اهانت به راهپیمایان 22 بهمن است
ساندويچ بستني كه مردم را به وحشت مي اندازد
جدال لفظی آخوندی و سردار فدوی
مطهری: لحظه خودکشی سیدامامی در فیلم مشهود نیست
عذاب قبل از قبر مردگان در سردخانه دهدشت

در مقابل حرکت توهین‌آمیز شرکت سامسونگ، چه واکنشی را پیشنهاد می‌دهید؟  (۵۲۷ نظر)

آیا «کارلوس کی‌روش» به «علی کریمی» توهین کرده است؟  (۲۲۶ نظر)

دهن کجی «سامسونگ» به ایرانیان در المپیک زمستانی و سکوت مسئولان!  (۱۵۶ نظر)

در تنگنا قرار دادن مردم برای خرید خودروی چینی، بی حرمتی به مردم است  (۱۱۴ نظر)

به نظر شما برنامه دولت و مخالفانش برای پیشرفت کشور چیست؟  (۱۱۴ نظر)

تحقیر مردم ایران توسط سامسونگ!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

اتهام جاسوسی و مرگ در زندان؛ بررسی یک پرونده جنجالی!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آزمون استخدامی دروغینی که سازمان سنجش برگزار کرد تا کلاه هزاران کارجو برداشته شود!+سند  (۱۰۳ نظر)

نخستین موفقیت رسمی سوریه در انهدام جنگنده رژیم اسرائیل در چهار دهه/ هشدار روسیه به طرفین منازعه/درخواست اسرائیل برای میانجیگری و مداخله روسیه و آمریکا  (۱۰۲ نظر)

انتقاد تند آیت‌الله خاتمی از سخنان رئیس جمهور/خبری از سردار سلیمانی که ده سال بعد افشا شد!/کنایه رئیسی به روحانی درباره سخنرانی روز ۲۲ بهمن /درخواست کانادا برای تحقیق درباره مرگ سید امامی/مسئولان ارشد ایرانی با تابعیت اسکاتلند، کانادا، آمریکا و انگلیس؟!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

از اعتراض مقابل مجلس تا هجوم به دفتر کار و تخریب؛ این دعوا ادامه دارد!  (۹۷ نظر)

مقایسه دولت هاشمی و خاتمی و احمدی نژاد/روایت علم‌الهدی از نص صریح قرآن درباره راهپیمایی ۲۲ بهمن/لیدر معروفی که با هیپنوتیزم بازاریاب‌شبکه‌ای جذب می‌کند!/عضو مجلس خبرگان: حجاب حتما نباید چادر باشد  (۸۵ نظر)

روایت جزئیات خودکشی دکتر سیدامامی توسط علاءالدین بروجردی/اعلام آمادگی سپاه برای ارائه مستنداتی درباره مرگ سیدامامی/سخنان علم‌الهدی یک «بدعت» است/علی عسکری: حق با حاتمی‌کیاست  (۸۱ نظر)

نشانه هایی از وقوع یک جنگ منطقه ای در سوریه میان ایران و اسرائیل!  (۸۱ نظر)

افشاگری مصلحی از توزیع پول بین حاضران در ناآرامی‌های اخیر/پیش‌بینی ۴۵ میلیارد تومان «پاداش اتفاقی» در بودجه شهرداری/خسارت به منزل چند ائمه جمعه در ناآرامی‌های اخیر/شوخی کنایه‌دار روزنامه‌نگار اصولگرا با رحیم‌پور ازغدی  (۸۱ نظر)