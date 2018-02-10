Downing of the Israeli F-16 could change the equations in Syrian conflict

Since the start of the Syrian crisis six years ago, the Israeli regime has been known for tacitly supporting the terrorists in their fight against the Syrian government. However, as the crisis is coming to an end, it seems that Tel-Aviv has shifted its policy toward a more open confrontation with Damascus.

According to the international media, after an Israeli fighter jet entered the Syrian airspace to hit some targets belonging to the Syrian government, the Syrian military hit at least one Israeli F-16 warplane.

Syrian state TV cited a Syrian military official as saying that Syrian aerial defense had responded to Israeli “aggression” against an army base in central Syria. The official said more than one Israeli aircraft had been hit.

The Israeli military confirmed that one F-16 had gone down in northern Israel, and that its two pilots had ejected and had been located and transferred to hospital. The Israeli army said later that one of the pilots was in serious condition, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The Israeli military further claimed that it had attacked positions inside Syrian territory after it intercepted a drone launched from Syria on Saturday.

Israel also said it had carried out a “large scale attack” against the Syrian Aerial Defense System as well as what it called “Iranian targets” in Syria, presumably in response to the downing of the F-16. The military said it was investigating whether the jet had, indeed, been hit by Syrian fire.

The New York Times notes that if the downing of the F-16 is confirmed, it would be the first time in decades that Syria had shot down an Israeli jet. Either way, the downing of the jet could mark a major change after years in which Israel has acted against targets in Syria with relative impunity.

During the past few years, Israel has frequently attacked targets in Syria in what is considered as an attempt to prop up remnants of terrorists that have been suffering heavy defeats in their fight against Syrian government forces.

Back in April 2015, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially admitted for the first time that the regime's military had conducted strikes in Syrian territory.

Meanwhile, Syrian media reported later on Saturday that explosions were heard near the capital, Damascus, as the Syrian air defense responded to “new Israeli aggression.” Separately, The Jerusalem Post cited Israel’s Channel 2 as reporting that the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv had temporarily halted air traffic.