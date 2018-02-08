Winter Olympics: Russia denies launching cyber attacks

The Russian Foreign Ministry has denied launching cyber attacks against the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games slated to be held from Friday in South Korea.

"We are aware that Western media are planning to throw in pseudo-investigations on the issue of the Russian trace in hacker attacks on information resources related to holding the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea," the ministry said in a statement late Wednesday.

No evidence will be certainly produce .